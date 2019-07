Day7: Dressel Super-Due Titoli Individuali In 10 Min-Arriva L’Oro Per Sjostrom

Staffetta 4×100 Stile Libero Mista Stati Uniti Record Del Mondo Gli Stati Uniti trascinati da un instancabile Caeleb Dressel vincono la 4×100 stile libero mista e stabiliscono il nuovo World Record.

2019 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap The USA’s Regan Smith will compete in her first ever Worlds final tonight and is the heavy favorite to win gold here after setting the World Record in semis.

Regan Smith Swims 2nd Fastest 200 BK All-Time; Takes it Out in 59.45 Regan swam an incredibly gutsy race, taking taking it out in 28.68 and following up with a 30.77 for a stunning 59.45 at the 100 mark.

Caeleb Dressel Unleashes 4th Fastest Swim All-Time In 50 Free Final – 21.04 Caeleb Dressel swam the fourth-fastest time in the history of the men’s 50 freestyle in the final, winning gold in an American Record of 21.04

Quadarella Becomes 4th Fastest In History With Italian Record In Women’s 800 Simona Quadarella became the fourth-fastest swimmer in the history of the women’s 800 freestyle in the World Championship final, clocking 8:14.99.

Dressel Repeats In 100 Fly, Hits 49.66 For #2 Swim In History Caeleb Dressel became the fourth man in history to repeat in the men’s 100 butterfly, claiming gold in the second-fastest time in history (49.66).

Australian Shayna Jack Tests Positive Days Before Start Of Gwangju Amidst swimmers being more vocal about anti-doping at this World Championships than any other, Australian Shayna Jack tests positive from late June.