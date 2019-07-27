Ariarne Titmus Becomes 7th Fastest 800 Free Performer With New Aussie Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Ariarne Titmus is having one special World Championships, having already beaten American icon Katie Ledecky on night 1 to get 400m free gold, while also taking 200m free silver behind another multi-Olympic medalist Federica Pellegrini. Titmus also logged a critical leg on the Aussie women’s 4x200m free relay to capture gold.

As such, entering this 800m free no one could count the Aussie out of the medals, even though the St. Peters Western star stayed several body lengths back behind leaders Ledecky and Italian Simona Quadarella for a good amount of the race. Titmus lurked in the 5th place position through the 700m mark when she started to creep up on the minor medal field and get to the wall in a time of 8:15.70 for bronze.

Titmus’ 8:15.70 tonight checks-in as a new Australian and Oceanic Record, destroying her own previous record of 8:17.07 she notched at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

Titmus’ bronze medal-garnering performance now checks her in as the 7th fastest performer of all time.

8:04.79 Katie Ledecky USA 2016 Olympic Games 8/12/2016 Rio 8:14.10 Rebecca Adlington GBR 2008 Olympic Games 8/16/2008 Beijing 8:14.64 Wang Jianjiahe CHN 2019 Chinese National 3/24/2019 Qingdao 8:14.99 Simona Quadarella ITA 2019 World Championships 7/27/2019 Gwangju 8:15.46 Li Bingjie CHN 7/29/17 Budapest 8:15.54 Jazmin Carlin GBR 2014 European Championships 8/18/2014 Berlin 8:15.70 Ariarne Titmus AUS 2019 World Championships 07/27/2019 Gwangju

