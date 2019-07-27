Ariarne Titmus Becomes 7th Fastest 800 Free Performer With New Aussie Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
18-year-old Ariarne Titmus is having one special World Championships, having already beaten American icon Katie Ledecky on night 1 to get 400m free gold, while also taking 200m free silver behind another multi-Olympic medalist Federica Pellegrini. Titmus also logged a critical leg on the Aussie women’s 4x200m free relay to capture gold.
As such, entering this 800m free no one could count the Aussie out of the medals, even though the St. Peters Western star stayed several body lengths back behind leaders Ledecky and Italian Simona Quadarella for a good amount of the race. Titmus lurked in the 5th place position through the 700m mark when she started to creep up on the minor medal field and get to the wall in a time of 8:15.70 for bronze.
Titmus’ 8:15.70 tonight checks-in as a new Australian and Oceanic Record, destroying her own previous record of 8:17.07 she notched at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.
Titmus’ bronze medal-garnering performance now checks her in as the 7th fastest performer of all time.
|8:04.79
|Katie Ledecky
|USA
|2016 Olympic Games
|8/12/2016
|Rio
|8:14.10
|Rebecca Adlington
|GBR
|2008 Olympic Games
|8/16/2008
|Beijing
|8:14.64
|Wang Jianjiahe
|CHN
|2019 Chinese National
|3/24/2019
|Qingdao
|8:14.99
|Simona Quadarella
|ITA
|2019 World Championships
|7/27/2019
|Gwangju
|8:15.46
|Li Bingjie
|CHN
|7/29/17
|Budapest
|8:15.54
|Jazmin Carlin
|GBR
|2014 European Championships
|8/18/2014
|Berlin
|8:15.70
|Ariarne Titmus
|AUS
|2019 World Championships
|07/27/2019
|Gwangju
Splits for Titmus include:
Great PB . Was thinking maybe she should just do 200 and 400 . But maybe not
she would def be a favourite for an 800m medal but i feel she should skip it next year and focus on winning golds in the 200m and 400m free rather than 3 silver/bronze medals
Beautifully paced – out in 4:07:75, back in 4:07:95