2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Prelims Recap The day 7 morning session will feature the prelims of the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, mixed 4×100 free relay, and the men’s 1500 free.

DEVELOPING: Athletes Present as Night Club Ceiling Collapses in Gwangju Sources on the scene tell SwimSwam that Worlds athletes were present when the ceiling collapsed and that multiple injuries are suspected.

100 Bronze Medalist Mitch Larkin Misses 50 Back Semifinals Larkin was the only 100 back finalist who swam the 50 back this morning and didn’t qualify for semifinals

14-Year-Old Benedetta Pilato Becomes First Italian Woman Sub-30 in 50 Breast She is now just the ninth woman to ever break thirty seconds in the 50-meter breaststroke, and she ranks eighth all-time.