2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Prelims Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
The day 7 morning session will feature the prelims of the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, mixed 4×100 free relay, and the men’s 1500 free.
Women’s 50 Freestyle- Prelims
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
- World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 24.33
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69
Top 16- Semifinals Qualifiers
Men’s 50 Backstroke- Prelims
- World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.40
- World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35
Top 16- Semifinals Qualifiers
Women’s 50 Breaststroke- Prelims
- World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
- World Junior Record: TARGET TIME, 2013, 29.86
- World Championships Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40
Top 16- Semifinals Qualifiers
Mixed 4×100 Free Relay- Prelims
- World Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
- World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 3:26.65
- World Championships Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
- 2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 3:19.60
Top 8- Finals Qualifiers
Men’s 1500 Free- Prelims
- World Record: Sun Yang (China), 2012, 14:31.02
- World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 14:51.55
- World Championships Record: Sun Yang (China), 2011, 14:34.14
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy), 14:35.85
This meet in a nutshell
Slowed down 20x, he’s saying “The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, and all the bizarre in between …
Andrew ought to be 24.6 this morning, 24.4 tonight, 24.2 finals and wins his first LCM Gold! Can’t wait, hope he can pull off a 21.3 in the free in finals too. The women’s 50 free will be amazing
Lily, remember to touch with both hands. They are going to scrutinize you more