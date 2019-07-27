Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Prelims Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The day 7 morning session will feature the prelims of the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, mixed 4×100 free relay, and the men’s 1500 free.

Women’s 50 Freestyle- Prelims

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
  • World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 24.33
  • World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69

Top 16- Semifinals Qualifiers

Men’s 50 Backstroke- Prelims

  • World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.40
  • World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35

Top 16- Semifinals Qualifiers

Women’s 50 Breaststroke- Prelims

  • World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
  • World Junior Record: TARGET TIME, 2013, 29.86
  • World Championships Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40

Top 16- Semifinals Qualifiers

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay- Prelims

  • World Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
  • World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 3:26.65
  • World Championships Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 3:19.60

Top 8- Finals Qualifiers

Men’s 1500 Free- Prelims

  • World Record: Sun Yang (China), 2012, 14:31.02
  • World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 14:51.55
  • World Championships Record: Sun Yang (China), 2011, 14:34.14
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy), 14:35.85

Top 8- Finals Qualifiers

