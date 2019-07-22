2019 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju will feature 4 finals races and 4 semifinals races on night 2 of finals action. The men will compete for medals in the 50 fly and 100 breast, while the women have their medal races in the 100 fly and 200 IM. We’ll also see semifinals of the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 100 back.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty made history last night as the first man to ever break 57 in the 100 breast semifinals. Tonight, he’ll look to repeat as champion and lower his World Record further. Caeleb Dressel headlines the 50 fly after breaking the American Record in semis, but he’ll be up against World Record holder Andrii Govorov of the Ukraine.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu will step up for the 200 IM, the event in which she broke her first ever long course World Record back in 2015. She’s chasing her 4th-straight world title in the event. Also seeking a 4-peat is fellow World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in the 100 fly.

The 100 back will see the World Record holder Kathleen Baker (USA) compete in one semifinal heat and the defending World Champion Kylie Masse (CAN), who also held the World Record in this race before Baker broke it, in the other. The men’s 100 back World Record holder will step in as well as the USA’s Olympic champion Ryan Murphy will share a heat with China’s Xu Jiayu, the 2nd fastest man ever, and Australia’s Mitch Larkin, the 2015 World Champion. World Record holder Lilly King of the USA and Russia’s Yuliya Efimova continue their rivalry in the 100 breast. China’s Sun Yang looks to set himself for another title repeat, this time in the 200 free.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL:

Medalists:

GOLD- Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.14 SILVER- James Wilby (GBR), 58.46 BRONZE- Yan Zibei (CHN), 58.63

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL:

Medalists:

MEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINAL:

World Record: Ryan Murphy (United States), 2016, 51.85

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 53.38

(Russia), 2017, 53.38 World Championships Record: Aaron Piersol (United States), 2009, 52.19

2017 Defending World Champion: Xu Jiayu (China), 52.44

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINAL:

World Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13

Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania), 2014, 1:05.39

World Championships Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13

2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (United States), 1:04.13

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL:

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINAL:

World Record: Kathleen Baker (United States), 2018, 58.00

Junior World Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 58.45

World Championships Record: Kylie Masse (Canada), 2017, 58.10

(Canada), 2017, 58.10 2017 Defending World Champion: Kylie Masse (Canada), 58.10

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINAL:

World Record: Paul Biederman (Germany), 2009, 1:42.00

Junior World Record: Ivan Girev (Russia), 2017, 1:46.40

World Championships Record: Paul Biederman (Germany), 2009, 1:42.00

2017 Defending World Champion: Sun Yang (China), 1:44.39

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL:

World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

World Championship Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

World Junior Record: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017

Defending World Champion: Katinka Hosszu, 2:07.00

Medalists: