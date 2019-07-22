2019 FINA World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju will feature 4 finals races and 4 semifinals races on night 2 of finals action. The men will compete for medals in the 50 fly and 100 breast, while the women have their medal races in the 100 fly and 200 IM. We’ll also see semifinals of the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 100 back.
Great Britain’s Adam Peaty made history last night as the first man to ever break 57 in the 100 breast semifinals. Tonight, he’ll look to repeat as champion and lower his World Record further. Caeleb Dressel headlines the 50 fly after breaking the American Record in semis, but he’ll be up against World Record holder Andrii Govorov of the Ukraine.
Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu will step up for the 200 IM, the event in which she broke her first ever long course World Record back in 2015. She’s chasing her 4th-straight world title in the event. Also seeking a 4-peat is fellow World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in the 100 fly.
The 100 back will see the World Record holder Kathleen Baker (USA) compete in one semifinal heat and the defending World Champion Kylie Masse (CAN), who also held the World Record in this race before Baker broke it, in the other. The men’s 100 back World Record holder will step in as well as the USA’s Olympic champion Ryan Murphy will share a heat with China’s Xu Jiayu, the 2nd fastest man ever, and Australia’s Mitch Larkin, the 2015 World Champion. World Record holder Lilly King of the USA and Russia’s Yuliya Efimova continue their rivalry in the 100 breast. China’s Sun Yang looks to set himself for another title repeat, this time in the 200 free.
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL:
- World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019
- World Championship Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019
- World Junior Record: 59.01, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
- Defending 2017 World Champion: 57.47, Adam Peaty (GBR)
Medalists:
- GOLD- Adam Peaty (GBR), 57.14
- SILVER- James Wilby (GBR), 58.46
- BRONZE- Yan Zibei (CHN), 58.63
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL:
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2016, 55.48
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (Canada), 2016, 56.46
- World Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 55.53
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 55.53
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
MEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINAL:
- World Record: Ryan Murphy (United States), 2016, 51.85
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 53.38
- World Championships Record: Aaron Piersol (United States), 2009, 52.19
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Xu Jiayu (China), 52.44
Finals Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – SEMIFINAL:
- World Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13
- Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania), 2014, 1:05.39
- World Championships Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (United States), 1:04.13
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL:
- World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
- World Championship Record: 22.57, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019
- World Junior Record: 23.22, Michael Andrew (USA), 2017
- Defending 2017 World Champion: 22.75, Ben Proud (GBR)
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINAL:
- World Record: Kathleen Baker (United States), 2018, 58.00
- Junior World Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 58.45
- World Championships Record: Kylie Masse (Canada), 2017, 58.10
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Kylie Masse (Canada), 58.10
Finals Qualifiers:
MEN’S 200 FREE – SEMIFINAL:
- World Record: Paul Biederman (Germany), 2009, 1:42.00
- Junior World Record: Ivan Girev (Russia), 2017, 1:46.40
- World Championships Record: Paul Biederman (Germany), 2009, 1:42.00
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Sun Yang (China), 1:44.39
Finals Qualifiers:
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL:
- World Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
- World Championship Record: 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
- World Junior Record: 2:09.98, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Defending World Champion: Katinka Hosszu, 2:07.00
Medalists:
- GOLD-
- SILVER-
- BRONZE-
Peaty’s greatest challenge yet: Project Destroy the SwimSwam Article Photo Curse
That would be the mightiest challenge ever successfully completed in all swimming history.
Even the greatest female swimmer ever, Kathy Ledecky, couldn’t overcome it.
there you go!
Who’s awake? 5:30 here in central US.
Where’s my 3:30 AM PST gang at?
That’s commitment. Props to you.
PST
Gonna be refreshing while out in the field banding birds
Let’s Go!!!!!
3:30 heck nah swimming ain’t that worth it lol
We outchea
CT – awake since 5am but doing other stuff prepping for this session….
Peatys gonna get busy