2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 2 Results

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pick big, win Speedo USA swag.

Day 2 of the 2019 World Championship offered what was, according to the Pick ‘Em contest, the most surprising result of the week so far, as well as the least surprising result of the week so far.

In the women’s 100 fly, not a single entry had Canadian 19-year old Maggie MacNeil winning the women’s 100 fly over the World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom. 6 people chose Australian Emma McKeon to win, 14 chose American Kelsi Dahlia to win, but not one picked MacNeil to come out on top, and she did so by nearly four-tenths of a second. 9 entries out of over 500 did have her 2nd, so mild bragging rights for you.

Then came the most predictable outcome of the first 2 days of racing: Great Britain’s Adam Peaty to win the 100 breaststroke. He didn’t break his World Record of 56.88 from day 1’s semifinals, but even at 57.14 he was untouchable in that race. Every entry that chose a winner for the men’s 100 breaststroke chose Peaty – though a handful did leave their picks blank.

40% of selectors successfully chose the historic British 1-2 in the race.

 

 

Katinka Hosszu was also a relatively-heavy favorite in her win in the women’s 200 IM, while Caeleb Dressel did surprise most of the entrants – although he is a commanding favorite in each of his other 3 individual races (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly). He didn’t medal in the 50 fly at the 2017 World Championships, where he was otherwise electric, so that’s probably what drove most of the skepticism about this race specifically, in addition to seeding

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

  1. Men’s 100 breaststroke – Adam Peaty, UK – 99.41% (unanimous)
  2. Women’s 200 IM – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 92.48%
  3. Men’s 50 fly – Caeleb Dressel, USA – 23.37%
  4. Women’s 100 fly – Maggie MacNeil, Canada – 0.00%

The winner of day 2’s prizes is Pandacatswim, who scored a whopping 49 points – far more than anybody else entered. That also pulled Pandacatswim into a tie for the overall lead with “Ask me about 100%,” who had a big first day. Ous is King, the day 1 leader, was ranked only 430th on  day 2, but is still very much ‘in the hunt’ for the overall title: currently in 13th place.

Day 2 ONLY Standings:

Overall Standings After 2 Days:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points TOTAL POINTS
1 Pandacatswim 43 49 92
1 Ask me about 100% 60 32 92
3 Mike the best 56 35 91
4 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 90
5 Franda 52 36 88
6 Dantheman 53 34 87
6 Marley09 52 35 87
8 Elwick 49 37 86
8 Outside Smoke 51 35 86
8 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 86
8 harry7 56 30 86
8 Lynchy 56 30 86
13 Ous is King 62 23 85
13 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 85
13 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 85
13 RP3 47 38 85
13 SHUstork 48 37 85
18 HawkHawk 48 36 84
18 EMH16 49 35 84
18 DBSwims 52 32 84
18 KarstenOLY 50 34 84
18 Fishballssss 49 35 84
18 JacKemp 50 34 84
18 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 84
18 SeanSwim 51 33 84
26 SL 54 29 83
26 Bob1235 51 32 83
26 jiyuuhompou 48 35 83
26 Niall Taylor 49 34 83
26 Gibbo 50 33 83
26 Retired Jet 43 40 83
26 Attacking Wave 49 34 83
26 DRUKSTOP 46 37 83
26 Northh 53 30 83
35 Swimnerd 53 29 82
35 adrianch218 51 31 82
35 Giulia 53 29 82
35 Lou95 43 39 82
35 est0202 50 32 82
35 Dawgsjock 42 40 82
35 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 82
35 AFlyer 45 37 82
35 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 82
35 swimwild13 49 33 82
45 Wondertwin 39 42 81
45 Olaf Podertin 49 32 81
45 swimirelandmemes 50 31 81
45 RelaxSwim 46 35 81
45 Paul Baxter 53 28 81
45 sal 50 31 81
45 Lukas 42 39 81
45 KzooHowy 50 31 81
53 Swim or Die 39 41 80
53 FlipTurnAround 47 33 80
53 DresselApologist 49 31 80
53 SwimCoachSean 46 34 80
53 mcroguey 53 27 80
53 Isaac 54 26 80
53 Student Doctor 48 32 80
53 Flying Eagle 48 32 80
53 CoachMac 38 42 80
53 Swoppa 48 32 80
53 Lane11 49 31 80
53 5 More Meters 47 33 80
53 SAus 44 36 80
53 Trust the math 46 34 80
53 Answer Key 49 31 80
53 cs072019 45 35 80
53 SonnySwim 52 28 80
70 Papa 50 29 79
70 swimmermama 45 34 79
70 N80M80 41 38 79
70 Kaiz43 43 36 79
70 dam94 48 31 79
70 Benlyn24 49 30 79
70 DesertChaplain 50 29 79
70 AllVol 50 29 79
70 50 29 79
79 JHS 44 34 78
79 lkc5 43 35 78
79 PianoMan 49 29 78
79 TIbreakdown 44 34 78
79 nbook 49 29 78
79 TutsCury 51 27 78
79 Billybooooooob 42 36 78
79 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 78
79 CTJumbo 48 30 78
79 Matt0605 46 32 78
79 Diego2002 46 32 78
79 RG59 44 34 78
79 Badeend 47 31 78
79 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 78
79 kingjoe 47 31 78
79 CarterPyle 48 30 78
79 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 78
79 Milan 47 31 78
79 pianoback 51 27 78
79 pilkka777 47 31 78
79 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 78
100 Coach Rich 50 27 77
100 andrea.zam 38 39 77
100 EM18 41 36 77
100 JaySawk 44 33 77
100 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 77
100 Fjordstudios 41 36 77
100 BJCswimming 47 30 77
100 MisterDWY 39 38 77
100 Nick Lapointe 41 36 77
100 MTK 46 31 77
100 ashao 46 31 77
100 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 77
100 Amunnn 52 25 77
100 Dave Pitt 48 29 77
100 000DAN 48 29 77
100 Why2flyexist 53 24 77
100 Kmaas3 46 31 77
100 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 77
100 bladam 44 33 77
100 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 77
100 The_Turmanator 46 31 77
121 CR 45 31 76
121 Maplemamba 48 28 76
121 clamastra 43 33 76
121 christoph96 44 32 76
121 mahicake 44 32 76
121 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 76
121 HAITISWIM 43 33 76
121 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 76
121 snarksnrek 43 33 76
121 rememberyourusername 53 23 76
121 Conor 43 33 76
121 DMacNCheez 43 33 76
121 The AllStar 50 26 76
134 gunter 44 31 75
134 P8N 47 28 75
134 Jack 34 41 75
134 BanZai 42 33 75
134 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 75
134 YeahYeah 41 34 75
134 +1s 48 27 75
134 run-dmc 48 27 75
134 CALVINO 43 32 75
134 orangedude13 44 31 75
134 Juhiiz 48 27 75
134 Rocket92 46 29 75
134 HarrisonA 34 41 75
134 tarlo 46 29 75
134 Paddy 41 34 75
134 brice8904 38 37 75
134 Bogus 47 28 75
134 Homie 48 27 75
152 Area51 46 28 74
152 JoanC 44 30 74
152 R-Dub 43 31 74
152 Swimnerdguy 46 28 74
152 Leo 42 32 74
152 SeaMonster 46 28 74
152 Urlando Magic 50 24 74
152 COOL 38 36 74
152 JonasVo 47 27 74
152 TSwimming12 39 35 74
152 Mac L 40 34 74
152 Lhatunen 37 37 74
152 DoUEvenLift 45 29 74
152 yayeet 40 34 74
152 Daddy 49 25 74
167 Jack Luna 41 32 73
167 Shopkins1999 44 29 73
167 Swimfan05 43 30 73
167 Backstrokebro 43 30 73
167 Wyllz 43 30 73
167 rossini 45 28 73
167 RobE Wan 30 43 73
167 Dan G 42 31 73
167 Crsmama 42 31 73
167 Ozarkredbud 49 24 73
167 Captain Ahab 44 29 73
167 Patrick H 41 32 73
167 Rj0789 30 43 73
167 Polo 42 31 73
167 No 45 28 73
167 John26 46 27 73
167 Julia R 46 27 73
167 Marie 46 27 73
167 swimswamswum24 43 30 73
167 Porterico 46 27 73
167 jesseajm 42 31 73
167 Germinator 47 26 73
167 Terminator 47 26 73
190 baileyryansmith 45 27 72
190 aceiknow 38 34 72
190 camelboar 41 31 72
190 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 72
190 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 72
190 Gen D 46 26 72
190 Good but not Great 45 27 72
190 Arya Stark 44 28 72
190 Tomato 43 29 72
190 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 72
190 nickim317 39 33 72
190 lucmak2024 35 37 72
190 Chaitha D. 47 25 72
190 Ktlegit 40 32 72
190 Fayth.doc 43 29 72
190 jambalaya 45 27 72
190 GreenHarvey 43 29 72
190 Swimbasemom3 41 31 72
190 [email protected] 46 26 72
209 Yun Sang 40 31 71
209 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 71
209 Zackfell35 47 24 71
209 COVFEFE 48 23 71
209 srosenb 34 37 71
209 Invux 43 28 71
209 Abogala 47 24 71
209 BeasNeez 41 30 71
209 [email protected] 40 31 71
209 Couloir 47 24 71
209 The Real Sam 43 28 71
209 Togger 41 30 71
209 Kwc95 45 26 71
209 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 71
209 straya555 50 21 71
209 Canadaman11 43 28 71
209 cesalaur 46 25 71
209 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 71
209 Thebestmel 43 28 71
209 turkey23 46 25 71
209 Fean 48 23 71
209 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 71
209 SHUISR 46 25 71
232 Reud 42 28 70
232 VictorSerra 41 29 70
232 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 70
232 PapiHector 40 30 70
232 Chipi 38 32 70
232 Billkeyaz 42 28 70
232 Nlac-Matt 41 29 70
232 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 70
232 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 70
232 MikuMeku 46 24 70
232 cjones0912 40 30 70
232 HOYA13 39 31 70
232 MIKYswim 33 37 70
232 Samesame 45 25 70
232 SwimStalker 46 24 70
232 Champ1802 48 22 70
232 njones 42 28 70
232 rmckiernan9 37 33 70
232 Tonto 41 29 70
232 Deanage Dream 38 32 70
232 38 32 70
253 Muddy Canary 44 25 69
253 cphilly 44 25 69
253 MT Wally 36 33 69
253 NC Swim Fan 34 35 69
253 lgoldstein1 44 25 69
253 Swimkap 40 29 69
253 Sam 46 23 69
253 Dubrowski 37 32 69
253 MARKTIELLO 39 30 69
253 DS99 37 32 69
253 CantSwim 40 29 69
253 Mas 45 24 69
253 jgswain88 33 36 69
253 THEO 42 27 69
253 kstrach 43 26 69
253 frank 40 29 69
253 Sportinindc 35 34 69
253 Schafs 46 23 69
253 BatistaBomb 39 30 69
253 Swimfan05 43 26 69
253 gotarheels 41 28 69
253 Emcakes 44 25 69
253 BairnOwl 48 21 69
253 Big Pamp 39 30 69
277 SwimSwamJames 42 26 68
277 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 68
277 Inside Smoke 43 25 68
277 Jesy4swim 42 26 68
277 Steve Lundquist 47 21 68
277 Andrew5466 42 26 68
277 JoeShmo 42 26 68
277 wht822 40 28 68
277 Jmah888 34 34 68
277 Lane 8 45 23 68
277 Kylemow 36 32 68
277 EOliver 38 30 68
277 Joetibbetts 43 25 68
277 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 68
277 Brady Michaels 38 30 68
277 Usausausa 45 23 68
277 houdini21 32 36 68
277 Miro 44 24 68
277 Mikep1534 32 36 68
277 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 68
277 Carlos Torres 39 29 68
277 Kwazii 46 22 68
277 monsterbasher 39 29 68
277 Spike79 35 33 68
277 Lokermotion 38 30 68
302 The Village People 43 24 67
302 Ol’ Gator 42 25 67
302 DragonSwim 44 23 67
302 Erik Small 38 29 67
302 LTyke 31 36 67
302 Tomahawked 41 26 67
302 Kitshicker 40 27 67
302 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 67
302 JM90 37 30 67
302 busdt 38 29 67
302 Davide03 29 38 67
302 Ajansz 36 31 67
302 Ian Hale 45 22 67
302 Spotted Zebra 45 22 67
302 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 67
302 NAZ92 42 25 67
318 Morphyism 35 31 66
318 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 66
318 tedmunds22 41 25 66
318 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 66
318 GuiRego 45 21 66
318 Marc j 39 27 66
318 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 66
318 Zach_bezella 41 25 66
318 Blastoff 43 23 66
318 Jackw 38 28 66
318 Collin💀 32 34 66
318 El Prat 91 43 23 66
318 OU-Anders 42 24 66
318 VonAlek 35 31 66
318 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 66
318 theofficialpec 37 29 66
318 ocs4 41 25 66
318 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 66
318 KMAASTV 32 34 66
318 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 66
318 dunc1952 36 30 66
339 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 65
339 Beau 35 30 65
339 jumbo737 37 28 65
339 thebadowl 38 27 65
339 bobbyhurley 41 24 65
339 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 65
339 Mikey 41 24 65
339 [King Crimson] 31 34 65
339 ooo 37 28 65
339 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 65
339 Yabo 41 24 65
339 Socaladvracer 36 29 65
339 ThomoSwims 44 21 65
339 Gio 46 19 65
339 RJA 37 28 65
339 CAIONFL 32 33 65
355 INEEDRICE 30 34 64
355 🍆🍆 36 28 64
355 MaxN96 37 27 64
355 Swimdaver 42 22 64
355 swimjim 43 21 64
355 CraigH 28 36 64
355 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 64
355 Ferb 39 25 64
355 CCRasnake 28 36 64
355 Terrible 36 28 64
355 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 64
355 Charge 42 22 64
355 NEILALIEN 39 25 64
355 sloth 41 23 64
355 RonanMcc 42 22 64
355 ORRDU1 38 26 64
355 WV Swammer 35 29 64
355 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 64
373 Steph00 33 30 63
373 Susan W 32 31 63
373 WickederFawn 38 25 63
373 Eouai 42 21 63
373 Emily 31 32 63
373 KiyoKats 46 17 63
373 TheDonDome 43 20 63
373 Caleb.1650 30 33 63
373 ComerfordFan 31 32 63
373 Smithfam6 23 40 63
373 Daf 36 27 63
373 LillyQueen 32 31 63
385 1001pools 27 35 62
385 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 62
385 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 62
385 nsamra213 36 26 62
385 PatrickDaly1 32 30 62
385 ced4003 41 21 62
385 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 62
385 Jjohnny18 30 32 62
385 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 62
385 SnakeEyes 34 28 62
385 Oscarfish 34 28 62
396 Nfred38 34 27 61
396 JRLswim 40 21 61
396 swimcrzy 32 29 61
396 Fleedle 37 24 61
396 Olé baby 37 24 61
396 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 61
396 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 61
396 Jstephz 35 26 61
396 Ph00sh 36 25 61
396 Wumbology 33 28 61
396 tm71 34 27 61
407 Daden 33 27 60
407 takekoins 38 22 60
407 Nswim 24 36 60
407 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 60
407 50free 32 28 60
407 kennedy 35 25 60
407 Respect Cecil 27 33 60
407 iLikePsych 39 21 60
407 jaywins 32 28 60
407 Patlovesswimming 35 25 60
407 MegaVaughn13 29 31 60
407 Salvo 38 22 60
419 Jswa7 33 26 59
419 COACHDLING 36 23 59
419 Verram 33 26 59
419 woleai 38 21 59
423 distance_swimm 31 27 58
423 msch22 31 27 58
423 Hugo Servin 32 26 58
423 Splash 28 30 58
423 Poppin Ov 41 17 58
423 Elisabiri 24 34 58
423 Nacho 35 23 58
423 ForestMan 31 27 58
423 VGM 37 21 58
423 skip77 34 24 58
423 blueabyss1117 34 24 58
423 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 58
435 jzwierzy 31 26 57
435 West 32 25 57
435 ElleTB 34 23 57
435 Stinkypete 30 27 57
435 EpicDucky 30 27 57
435 Jordaninak 23 34 57
435 Mau 32 25 57
435 swammer 37 20 57
435 YungPete 33 24 57
444 IMgonnawin 31 25 56
444 Neptunian Merman 34 22 56
444 Joespiffy 27 29 56
444 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 56
448 MK 20 35 55
448 Bevo_14 27 28 55
448 T Slizzy 31 24 55
448 Droid 24 31 55
448 LanBlom 31 24 55
448 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 55
448 Vìđarr 27 28 55
448 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 55
448 360 Sports 28 27 55
448 Swish1 39 16 55
458 hurricanetht 20 34 54
458 Emilio53 31 23 54
460 Voyges 20 33 53
460 Shewy 30 23 53
460 Lsp 20 33 53
460 leonardposa97 25 28 53
460 Goldfish 17 36 53
460 illons 24 29 53
466 Tupperware 31 21 52
466 TomSwim 27 25 52
466 YouKnow 22 30 52
466 SofiaLucia 24 28 52
466 SwimacIndy 23 29 52
466 zalan912 25 27 52
466 Claudiuscia 25 27 52
473 Jiggs 21 30 51
473 Lemon 26 25 51
475 Mr Piano 27 23 50
475 dubjayswammer 27 23 50
475 Mattia 26 24 50
475 GF 20 30 50
475 Your mom 31 19 50
480 Airwalk26 25 24 49
480 Crumblingtemple 31 18 49
482 Waterworks 28 20 48
482 Hanser Fan 27 21 48
482 Lambe 26 22 48
485 . 31 15 46
485 Delz 16 30 46
485 Nance 18 28 46
488 Enrique 25 20 45
488 Blue 20 25 45
488 Ferdinando 20 25 45
488 CSP 29 16 45
492 JumboRuss 25 19 44
493 Natelzr 21 22 43
494 MrBreastroke 22 20 42
494 Swimmer1984 21 21 42
496 Wendy 14 25 39
497 Marco P Italy 14 22 36
498 LV Swim 16 19 35
499 ADL 13 20 33
500 muiravery 16 14 30
501 Spader 14 15 29
502 Njones 9 19 28
503 Joseph 13 12 25
504 Rossboss6 14 9 23
504 Mashy 10 13 23
506 Camilla 10 11 21
507 hu777 7 10 17

Billiam

Looks like Sjostrom and Ledecky are officially washed

Vote Up1-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
DEAN IS GOD

oof

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Nswim

I picked Dahlia to win and Sojostrom second, kinda disappointed that didn’t happen but I’m so happy for MacNeil.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Dahlia almost had second but she died more than Sarah

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Slimmer Jim

A lot more 😂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Nswim

Awww crap I picked the Americans for 1-2 in the 200 free and 1-3 in the 100 breaststroke

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Now that is a F.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
Lane 8

You correctly called Sjostrom’s runner-up finish.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago

