2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 2 Results

Day 2 of the 2019 World Championship offered what was, according to the Pick ‘Em contest, the most surprising result of the week so far, as well as the least surprising result of the week so far.

In the women’s 100 fly, not a single entry had Canadian 19-year old Maggie MacNeil winning the women’s 100 fly over the World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom. 6 people chose Australian Emma McKeon to win, 14 chose American Kelsi Dahlia to win, but not one picked MacNeil to come out on top, and she did so by nearly four-tenths of a second. 9 entries out of over 500 did have her 2nd, so mild bragging rights for you.

Then came the most predictable outcome of the first 2 days of racing: Great Britain’s Adam Peaty to win the 100 breaststroke. He didn’t break his World Record of 56.88 from day 1’s semifinals, but even at 57.14 he was untouchable in that race. Every entry that chose a winner for the men’s 100 breaststroke chose Peaty – though a handful did leave their picks blank.

40% of selectors successfully chose the historic British 1-2 in the race.

Katinka Hosszu was also a relatively-heavy favorite in her win in the women’s 200 IM, while Caeleb Dressel did surprise most of the entrants – although he is a commanding favorite in each of his other 3 individual races (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly). He didn’t medal in the 50 fly at the 2017 World Championships, where he was otherwise electric, so that’s probably what drove most of the skepticism about this race specifically, in addition to seeding

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

The winner of day 2’s prizes is Pandacatswim, who scored a whopping 49 points – far more than anybody else entered. That also pulled Pandacatswim into a tie for the overall lead with “Ask me about 100%,” who had a big first day. Ous is King, the day 1 leader, was ranked only 430th on day 2, but is still very much ‘in the hunt’ for the overall title: currently in 13th place.

Day 2 ONLY Standings:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points TOTAL POINTS 1 Pandacatswim 43 49 92 2 RobE Wan 30 43 73 2 Rj0789 30 43 73 4 Wondertwin 39 42 81 4 CoachMac 38 42 80 4 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 66 7 Swim or Die 39 41 80 7 Jack 34 41 75 7 HarrisonA 34 41 75 10 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 90 10 Retired Jet 43 40 83 10 Dawgsjock 42 40 82 10 Smithfam6 23 40 63 14 Lou95 43 39 82 14 Lukas 42 39 81 14 andrea.zam 38 39 77 14 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 56 18 RP3 47 38 85 18 N80M80 41 38 79 18 MisterDWY 39 38 77 18 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 68 18 Davide03 29 38 67 18 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 62 18 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 61 25 Elwick 49 37 86 25 SHUstork 48 37 85 25 DRUKSTOP 46 37 83 25 AFlyer 45 37 82 25 brice8904 38 37 75 25 Lhatunen 37 37 74 25 lucmak2024 35 37 72 25 srosenb 34 37 71 25 MIKYswim 33 37 70 34 Franda 52 36 88 34 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 85 34 HawkHawk 48 36 84 34 SAus 44 36 80 34 Kaiz43 43 36 79 34 Billybooooooob 42 36 78 34 EM18 41 36 77 34 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 77 34 Fjordstudios 41 36 77 34 Nick Lapointe 41 36 77 34 COOL 38 36 74 34 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 72 34 jgswain88 33 36 69 34 houdini21 32 36 68 34 Mikep1534 32 36 68 34 LTyke 31 36 67 34 CraigH 28 36 64 34 CCRasnake 28 36 64 34 Nswim 24 36 60 34 Goldfish 17 36 53 54 Mike the best 56 35 91 54 Marley09 52 35 87 54 Outside Smoke 51 35 86 54 EMH16 49 35 84 54 Fishballssss 49 35 84 54 jiyuuhompou 48 35 83 54 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 82 54 RelaxSwim 46 35 81 54 cs072019 45 35 80 54 lkc5 43 35 78 54 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 78 54 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 77 54 TSwimming12 39 35 74 54 NC Swim Fan 34 35 69 54 1001pools 27 35 62 54 MK 20 35 55 70 Dantheman 53 34 87 70 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 85 70 KarstenOLY 50 34 84 70 JacKemp 50 34 84 70 Niall Taylor 49 34 83 70 Attacking Wave 49 34 83 70 SwimCoachSean 46 34 80 70 Trust the math 46 34 80 70 swimmermama 45 34 79 70 JHS 44 34 78 70 TIbreakdown 44 34 78 70 RG59 44 34 78 70 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 77 70 YeahYeah 41 34 75 70 Paddy 41 34 75 70 Mac L 40 34 74 70 yayeet 40 34 74 70 aceiknow 38 34 72 70 Sportinindc 35 34 69 70 Jmah888 34 34 68 70 Collin💀 32 34 66 70 KMAASTV 32 34 66 70 [King Crimson] 31 34 65 70 INEEDRICE 30 34 64 70 Elisabiri 24 34 58 70 Jordaninak 23 34 57 70 hurricanetht 20 34 54 97 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 84 97 SeanSwim 51 33 84 97 Gibbo 50 33 83 97 swimwild13 49 33 82 97 FlipTurnAround 47 33 80 97 5 More Meters 47 33 80 97 JaySawk 44 33 77 97 bladam 44 33 77 97 clamastra 43 33 76 97 HAITISWIM 43 33 76 97 snarksnrek 43 33 76 97 Conor 43 33 76 97 DMacNCheez 43 33 76 97 BanZai 42 33 75 97 nickim317 39 33 72 97 rmckiernan9 37 33 70 97 MT Wally 36 33 69 97 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 68 97 Spike79 35 33 68 97 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 66 97 CAIONFL 32 33 65 97 Caleb.1650 30 33 63 97 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 62 97 Respect Cecil 27 33 60 97 Voyges 20 33 53 97 Lsp 20 33 53 123 Ask me about 100% 60 32 92 123 DBSwims 52 32 84 123 Bob1235 51 32 83 123 est0202 50 32 82 123 Olaf Podertin 49 32 81 123 Student Doctor 48 32 80 123 Flying Eagle 48 32 80 123 Swoppa 48 32 80 123 Matt0605 46 32 78 123 Diego2002 46 32 78 123 christoph96 44 32 76 123 mahicake 44 32 76 123 CALVINO 43 32 75 123 Leo 42 32 74 123 Jack Luna 41 32 73 123 Patrick H 41 32 73 123 Ktlegit 40 32 72 123 Chipi 38 32 70 123 Deanage Dream 38 32 70 123 38 32 70 123 Dubrowski 37 32 69 123 DS99 37 32 69 123 Kylemow 36 32 68 123 Emily 31 32 63 123 ComerfordFan 31 32 63 123 Jjohnny18 30 32 62 149 adrianch218 51 31 82 149 swimirelandmemes 50 31 81 149 sal 50 31 81 149 KzooHowy 50 31 81 149 DresselApologist 49 31 80 149 Lane11 49 31 80 149 Answer Key 49 31 80 149 dam94 48 31 79 149 Badeend 47 31 78 149 kingjoe 47 31 78 149 Milan 47 31 78 149 pilkka777 47 31 78 149 MTK 46 31 77 149 ashao 46 31 77 149 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 77 149 Kmaas3 46 31 77 149 The_Turmanator 46 31 77 149 CR 45 31 76 149 gunter 44 31 75 149 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 75 149 orangedude13 44 31 75 149 R-Dub 43 31 74 149 Dan G 42 31 73 149 Crsmama 42 31 73 149 Polo 42 31 73 149 jesseajm 42 31 73 149 camelboar 41 31 72 149 Swimbasemom3 41 31 72 149 Yun Sang 40 31 71 149 [email protected] 40 31 71 149 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 71 149 HOYA13 39 31 70 149 Ajansz 36 31 67 149 Morphyism 35 31 66 149 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 66 149 VonAlek 35 31 66 149 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 64 149 Susan W 32 31 63 149 LillyQueen 32 31 63 149 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 60 149 MegaVaughn13 29 31 60 149 Droid 24 31 55 191 harry7 56 30 86 191 Lynchy 56 30 86 191 Northh 53 30 83 191 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 82 191 Benlyn24 49 30 79 191 CTJumbo 48 30 78 191 CarterPyle 48 30 78 191 BJCswimming 47 30 77 191 JoanC 44 30 74 191 Swimfan05 43 30 73 191 Backstrokebro 43 30 73 191 Wyllz 43 30 73 191 swimswamswum24 43 30 73 191 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 71 191 BeasNeez 41 30 71 191 Togger 41 30 71 191 PapiHector 40 30 70 191 cjones0912 40 30 70 191 MARKTIELLO 39 30 69 191 BatistaBomb 39 30 69 191 Big Pamp 39 30 69 191 EOliver 38 30 68 191 Brady Michaels 38 30 68 191 Lokermotion 38 30 68 191 JM90 37 30 67 191 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 66 191 dunc1952 36 30 66 191 Beau 35 30 65 191 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 65 191 Steph00 33 30 63 191 PatrickDaly1 32 30 62 191 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 62 191 Splash 28 30 58 191 YouKnow 22 30 52 191 Jiggs 21 30 51 191 GF 20 30 50 191 Delz 16 30 46 228 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 86 228 SL 54 29 83 228 Swimnerd 53 29 82 228 Giulia 53 29 82 228 Papa 50 29 79 228 DesertChaplain 50 29 79 228 AllVol 50 29 79 228 50 29 79 228 PianoMan 49 29 78 228 nbook 49 29 78 228 Dave Pitt 48 29 77 228 000DAN 48 29 77 228 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 76 228 Rocket92 46 29 75 228 tarlo 46 29 75 228 DoUEvenLift 45 29 74 228 Shopkins1999 44 29 73 228 Captain Ahab 44 29 73 228 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 72 228 Tomato 43 29 72 228 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 72 228 Fayth.doc 43 29 72 228 GreenHarvey 43 29 72 228 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 71 228 VictorSerra 41 29 70 228 Nlac-Matt 41 29 70 228 Tonto 41 29 70 228 Swimkap 40 29 69 228 CantSwim 40 29 69 228 frank 40 29 69 228 Carlos Torres 39 29 68 228 monsterbasher 39 29 68 228 Erik Small 38 29 67 228 busdt 38 29 67 228 theofficialpec 37 29 66 228 Socaladvracer 36 29 65 228 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 64 228 WV Swammer 35 29 64 228 swimcrzy 32 29 61 228 Joespiffy 27 29 56 228 illons 24 29 53 228 SwimacIndy 23 29 52 270 Paul Baxter 53 28 81 270 SonnySwim 52 28 80 270 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 78 270 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 78 270 Maplemamba 48 28 76 270 P8N 47 28 75 270 Bogus 47 28 75 270 Area51 46 28 74 270 Swimnerdguy 46 28 74 270 SeaMonster 46 28 74 270 rossini 45 28 73 270 No 45 28 73 270 Arya Stark 44 28 72 270 Invux 43 28 71 270 The Real Sam 43 28 71 270 Canadaman11 43 28 71 270 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 71 270 Thebestmel 43 28 71 270 Reud 42 28 70 270 Billkeyaz 42 28 70 270 njones 42 28 70 270 gotarheels 41 28 69 270 wht822 40 28 68 270 Jackw 38 28 66 270 jumbo737 37 28 65 270 ooo 37 28 65 270 RJA 37 28 65 270 🍆🍆 36 28 64 270 Terrible 36 28 64 270 SnakeEyes 34 28 62 270 Oscarfish 34 28 62 270 Wumbology 33 28 61 270 50free 32 28 60 270 jaywins 32 28 60 270 Bevo_14 27 28 55 270 Vìđarr 27 28 55 270 leonardposa97 25 28 53 270 SofiaLucia 24 28 52 270 Nance 18 28 46 309 mcroguey 53 27 80 309 TutsCury 51 27 78 309 pianoback 51 27 78 309 Coach Rich 50 27 77 309 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 76 309 +1s 48 27 75 309 run-dmc 48 27 75 309 Juhiiz 48 27 75 309 Homie 48 27 75 309 JonasVo 47 27 74 309 John26 46 27 73 309 Julia R 46 27 73 309 Marie 46 27 73 309 Porterico 46 27 73 309 baileyryansmith 45 27 72 309 Good but not Great 45 27 72 309 jambalaya 45 27 72 309 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 70 309 THEO 42 27 69 309 Kitshicker 40 27 67 309 Marc j 39 27 66 309 thebadowl 38 27 65 309 MaxN96 37 27 64 309 Daf 36 27 63 309 Nfred38 34 27 61 309 tm71 34 27 61 309 Daden 33 27 60 309 distance_swimm 31 27 58 309 msch22 31 27 58 309 ForestMan 31 27 58 309 Stinkypete 30 27 57 309 EpicDucky 30 27 57 309 360 Sports 28 27 55 309 zalan912 25 27 52 309 Claudiuscia 25 27 52 344 Isaac 54 26 80 344 The AllStar 50 26 76 344 Germinator 47 26 73 344 Terminator 47 26 73 344 Gen D 46 26 72 344 [email protected] 46 26 72 344 Kwc95 45 26 71 344 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 70 344 kstrach 43 26 69 344 Swimfan05 43 26 69 344 SwimSwamJames 42 26 68 344 Jesy4swim 42 26 68 344 Andrew5466 42 26 68 344 JoeShmo 42 26 68 344 Tomahawked 41 26 67 344 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 67 344 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 66 344 ORRDU1 38 26 64 344 nsamra213 36 26 62 344 Jstephz 35 26 61 344 Jswa7 33 26 59 344 Verram 33 26 59 344 Hugo Servin 32 26 58 344 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 58 344 jzwierzy 31 26 57 369 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 78 369 Amunnn 52 25 77 369 Daddy 49 25 74 369 Chaitha D. 47 25 72 369 cesalaur 46 25 71 369 turkey23 46 25 71 369 SHUISR 46 25 71 369 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 70 369 Samesame 45 25 70 369 Muddy Canary 44 25 69 369 cphilly 44 25 69 369 lgoldstein1 44 25 69 369 Emcakes 44 25 69 369 Inside Smoke 43 25 68 369 Joetibbetts 43 25 68 369 Ol’ Gator 42 25 67 369 NAZ92 42 25 67 369 tedmunds22 41 25 66 369 Zach_bezella 41 25 66 369 ocs4 41 25 66 369 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 65 369 Ferb 39 25 64 369 NEILALIEN 39 25 64 369 WickederFawn 38 25 63 369 Ph00sh 36 25 61 369 kennedy 35 25 60 369 Patlovesswimming 35 25 60 369 West 32 25 57 369 Mau 32 25 57 369 IMgonnawin 31 25 56 369 TomSwim 27 25 52 369 Lemon 26 25 51 369 Blue 20 25 45 369 Ferdinando 20 25 45 369 Wendy 14 25 39 404 Why2flyexist 53 24 77 404 Urlando Magic 50 24 74 404 Ozarkredbud 49 24 73 404 Zackfell35 47 24 71 404 Abogala 47 24 71 404 Couloir 47 24 71 404 MikuMeku 46 24 70 404 SwimStalker 46 24 70 404 Mas 45 24 69 404 Miro 44 24 68 404 The Village People 43 24 67 404 OU-Anders 42 24 66 404 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 65 404 bobbyhurley 41 24 65 404 Mikey 41 24 65 404 Yabo 41 24 65 404 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 62 404 Fleedle 37 24 61 404 Olé baby 37 24 61 404 skip77 34 24 58 404 blueabyss1117 34 24 58 404 YungPete 33 24 57 404 T Slizzy 31 24 55 404 LanBlom 31 24 55 404 Mattia 26 24 50 404 Airwalk26 25 24 49 430 Ous is King 62 23 85 430 rememberyourusername 53 23 76 430 COVFEFE 48 23 71 430 Fean 48 23 71 430 Sam 46 23 69 430 Schafs 46 23 69 430 Lane 8 45 23 68 430 Usausausa 45 23 68 430 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 68 430 DragonSwim 44 23 67 430 Blastoff 43 23 66 430 El Prat 91 43 23 66 430 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 66 430 sloth 41 23 64 430 COACHDLING 36 23 59 430 Nacho 35 23 58 430 ElleTB 34 23 57 430 Emilio53 31 23 54 430 Shewy 30 23 53 430 Mr Piano 27 23 50 430 dubjayswammer 27 23 50 451 Champ1802 48 22 70 451 Kwazii 46 22 68 451 Ian Hale 45 22 67 451 Spotted Zebra 45 22 67 451 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 67 451 Swimdaver 42 22 64 451 Charge 42 22 64 451 RonanMcc 42 22 64 451 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 61 451 takekoins 38 22 60 451 Salvo 38 22 60 451 Neptunian Merman 34 22 56 451 Lambe 26 22 48 451 Natelzr 21 22 43 451 Marco P Italy 14 22 36 466 straya555 50 21 71 466 BairnOwl 48 21 69 466 Steve Lundquist 47 21 68 466 GuiRego 45 21 66 466 ThomoSwims 44 21 65 466 swimjim 43 21 64 466 Eouai 42 21 63 466 ced4003 41 21 62 466 JRLswim 40 21 61 466 iLikePsych 39 21 60 466 woleai 38 21 59 466 VGM 37 21 58 466 Tupperware 31 21 52 466 Hanser Fan 27 21 48 466 Swimmer1984 21 21 42 481 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 64 481 TheDonDome 43 20 63 481 swammer 37 20 57 481 Waterworks 28 20 48 481 Enrique 25 20 45 481 MrBreastroke 22 20 42 481 ADL 13 20 33 488 Gio 46 19 65 488 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 55 488 Your mom 31 19 50 488 JumboRuss 25 19 44 488 LV Swim 16 19 35 488 Njones 9 19 28 494 Crumblingtemple 31 18 49 495 KiyoKats 46 17 63 495 Poppin Ov 41 17 58 497 Swish1 39 16 55 497 CSP 29 16 45 499 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 55 499 . 31 15 46 499 Spader 14 15 29 502 muiravery 16 14 30 503 Mashy 10 13 23 504 Joseph 13 12 25 505 Camilla 10 11 21 506 hu777 7 10 17 507 Rossboss6 14 9 23

Overall Standings After 2 Days: