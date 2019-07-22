2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 2 Results

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Start Lists
- Results
Pick big, win Speedo USA swag.
Day 2 of the 2019 World Championship offered what was, according to the Pick ‘Em contest, the most surprising result of the week so far, as well as the least surprising result of the week so far.
In the women’s 100 fly, not a single entry had Canadian 19-year old Maggie MacNeil winning the women’s 100 fly over the World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom. 6 people chose Australian Emma McKeon to win, 14 chose American Kelsi Dahlia to win, but not one picked MacNeil to come out on top, and she did so by nearly four-tenths of a second. 9 entries out of over 500 did have her 2nd, so mild bragging rights for you.
Then came the most predictable outcome of the first 2 days of racing: Great Britain’s Adam Peaty to win the 100 breaststroke. He didn’t break his World Record of 56.88 from day 1’s semifinals, but even at 57.14 he was untouchable in that race. Every entry that chose a winner for the men’s 100 breaststroke chose Peaty – though a handful did leave their picks blank.
40% of selectors successfully chose the historic British 1-2 in the race.
- Click this Link to see all of your picks in Google Sheets.
- Click this Link to read about scoring, prizes, and rules.
Katinka Hosszu was also a relatively-heavy favorite in her win in the women’s 200 IM, while Caeleb Dressel did surprise most of the entrants – although he is a commanding favorite in each of his other 3 individual races (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly). He didn’t medal in the 50 fly at the 2017 World Championships, where he was otherwise electric, so that’s probably what drove most of the skepticism about this race specifically, in addition to seeding
Percentages picked correctly, by champion:
- Men’s 100 breaststroke – Adam Peaty, UK – 99.41% (unanimous)
- Women’s 200 IM – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 92.48%
- Men’s 50 fly – Caeleb Dressel, USA – 23.37%
- Women’s 100 fly – Maggie MacNeil, Canada – 0.00%
The winner of day 2’s prizes is Pandacatswim, who scored a whopping 49 points – far more than anybody else entered. That also pulled Pandacatswim into a tie for the overall lead with “Ask me about 100%,” who had a big first day. Ous is King, the day 1 leader, was ranked only 430th on day 2, but is still very much ‘in the hunt’ for the overall title: currently in 13th place.
Day 2 ONLY Standings:
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1 points
|Day 2 points
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Pandacatswim
|43
|49
|92
|2
|RobE Wan
|30
|43
|73
|2
|Rj0789
|30
|43
|73
|4
|Wondertwin
|39
|42
|81
|4
|CoachMac
|38
|42
|80
|4
|DREWBREWSBEER
|24
|42
|66
|7
|Swim or Die
|39
|41
|80
|7
|Jack
|34
|41
|75
|7
|HarrisonA
|34
|41
|75
|10
|Sun’s Syringe
|50
|40
|90
|10
|Retired Jet
|43
|40
|83
|10
|Dawgsjock
|42
|40
|82
|10
|Smithfam6
|23
|40
|63
|14
|Lou95
|43
|39
|82
|14
|Lukas
|42
|39
|81
|14
|andrea.zam
|38
|39
|77
|14
|FlyMarthaFly
|17
|39
|56
|18
|RP3
|47
|38
|85
|18
|N80M80
|41
|38
|79
|18
|MisterDWY
|39
|38
|77
|18
|Alwaysgoingup
|30
|38
|68
|18
|Davide03
|29
|38
|67
|18
|WIBuckyBadger
|24
|38
|62
|18
|MIKE_IN_DALLAS
|23
|38
|61
|25
|Elwick
|49
|37
|86
|25
|SHUstork
|48
|37
|85
|25
|DRUKSTOP
|46
|37
|83
|25
|AFlyer
|45
|37
|82
|25
|brice8904
|38
|37
|75
|25
|Lhatunen
|37
|37
|74
|25
|lucmak2024
|35
|37
|72
|25
|srosenb
|34
|37
|71
|25
|MIKYswim
|33
|37
|70
|34
|Franda
|52
|36
|88
|34
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|49
|36
|85
|34
|HawkHawk
|48
|36
|84
|34
|SAus
|44
|36
|80
|34
|Kaiz43
|43
|36
|79
|34
|Billybooooooob
|42
|36
|78
|34
|EM18
|41
|36
|77
|34
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|41
|36
|77
|34
|Fjordstudios
|41
|36
|77
|34
|Nick Lapointe
|41
|36
|77
|34
|COOL
|38
|36
|74
|34
|OldSwimmer1650
|36
|36
|72
|34
|jgswain88
|33
|36
|69
|34
|houdini21
|32
|36
|68
|34
|Mikep1534
|32
|36
|68
|34
|LTyke
|31
|36
|67
|34
|CraigH
|28
|36
|64
|34
|CCRasnake
|28
|36
|64
|34
|Nswim
|24
|36
|60
|34
|Goldfish
|17
|36
|53
|54
|Mike the best
|56
|35
|91
|54
|Marley09
|52
|35
|87
|54
|Outside Smoke
|51
|35
|86
|54
|EMH16
|49
|35
|84
|54
|Fishballssss
|49
|35
|84
|54
|jiyuuhompou
|48
|35
|83
|54
|!!!Kirillich!!!
|47
|35
|82
|54
|RelaxSwim
|46
|35
|81
|54
|cs072019
|45
|35
|80
|54
|lkc5
|43
|35
|78
|54
|Dimitry Lancer
|43
|35
|78
|54
|sharkmustswim1965
|42
|35
|77
|54
|TSwimming12
|39
|35
|74
|54
|NC Swim Fan
|34
|35
|69
|54
|1001pools
|27
|35
|62
|54
|MK
|20
|35
|55
|70
|Dantheman
|53
|34
|87
|70
|@Devils_Alpha
|51
|34
|85
|70
|KarstenOLY
|50
|34
|84
|70
|JacKemp
|50
|34
|84
|70
|Niall Taylor
|49
|34
|83
|70
|Attacking Wave
|49
|34
|83
|70
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|34
|80
|70
|Trust the math
|46
|34
|80
|70
|swimmermama
|45
|34
|79
|70
|JHS
|44
|34
|78
|70
|TIbreakdown
|44
|34
|78
|70
|RG59
|44
|34
|78
|70
|Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service
|43
|34
|77
|70
|YeahYeah
|41
|34
|75
|70
|Paddy
|41
|34
|75
|70
|Mac L
|40
|34
|74
|70
|yayeet
|40
|34
|74
|70
|aceiknow
|38
|34
|72
|70
|Sportinindc
|35
|34
|69
|70
|Jmah888
|34
|34
|68
|70
|Collin💀
|32
|34
|66
|70
|KMAASTV
|32
|34
|66
|70
|[King Crimson]
|31
|34
|65
|70
|INEEDRICE
|30
|34
|64
|70
|Elisabiri
|24
|34
|58
|70
|Jordaninak
|23
|34
|57
|70
|hurricanetht
|20
|34
|54
|97
|Moo-Moo-of-Mae
|51
|33
|84
|97
|SeanSwim
|51
|33
|84
|97
|Gibbo
|50
|33
|83
|97
|swimwild13
|49
|33
|82
|97
|FlipTurnAround
|47
|33
|80
|97
|5 More Meters
|47
|33
|80
|97
|JaySawk
|44
|33
|77
|97
|bladam
|44
|33
|77
|97
|clamastra
|43
|33
|76
|97
|HAITISWIM
|43
|33
|76
|97
|snarksnrek
|43
|33
|76
|97
|Conor
|43
|33
|76
|97
|DMacNCheez
|43
|33
|76
|97
|BanZai
|42
|33
|75
|97
|nickim317
|39
|33
|72
|97
|rmckiernan9
|37
|33
|70
|97
|MT Wally
|36
|33
|69
|97
|Don’tGetDFL
|35
|33
|68
|97
|Spike79
|35
|33
|68
|97
|SWIMSWAMMER69
|33
|33
|66
|97
|CAIONFL
|32
|33
|65
|97
|Caleb.1650
|30
|33
|63
|97
|SWIMIIWIN
|29
|33
|62
|97
|Respect Cecil
|27
|33
|60
|97
|Voyges
|20
|33
|53
|97
|Lsp
|20
|33
|53
|123
|Ask me about 100%
|60
|32
|92
|123
|DBSwims
|52
|32
|84
|123
|Bob1235
|51
|32
|83
|123
|est0202
|50
|32
|82
|123
|Olaf Podertin
|49
|32
|81
|123
|Student Doctor
|48
|32
|80
|123
|Flying Eagle
|48
|32
|80
|123
|Swoppa
|48
|32
|80
|123
|Matt0605
|46
|32
|78
|123
|Diego2002
|46
|32
|78
|123
|christoph96
|44
|32
|76
|123
|mahicake
|44
|32
|76
|123
|CALVINO
|43
|32
|75
|123
|Leo
|42
|32
|74
|123
|Jack Luna
|41
|32
|73
|123
|Patrick H
|41
|32
|73
|123
|Ktlegit
|40
|32
|72
|123
|Chipi
|38
|32
|70
|123
|Deanage Dream
|38
|32
|70
|123
|38
|32
|70
|123
|Dubrowski
|37
|32
|69
|123
|DS99
|37
|32
|69
|123
|Kylemow
|36
|32
|68
|123
|Emily
|31
|32
|63
|123
|ComerfordFan
|31
|32
|63
|123
|Jjohnny18
|30
|32
|62
|149
|adrianch218
|51
|31
|82
|149
|swimirelandmemes
|50
|31
|81
|149
|sal
|50
|31
|81
|149
|KzooHowy
|50
|31
|81
|149
|DresselApologist
|49
|31
|80
|149
|Lane11
|49
|31
|80
|149
|Answer Key
|49
|31
|80
|149
|dam94
|48
|31
|79
|149
|Badeend
|47
|31
|78
|149
|kingjoe
|47
|31
|78
|149
|Milan
|47
|31
|78
|149
|pilkka777
|47
|31
|78
|149
|MTK
|46
|31
|77
|149
|ashao
|46
|31
|77
|149
|Gabriel Guerra
|46
|31
|77
|149
|Kmaas3
|46
|31
|77
|149
|The_Turmanator
|46
|31
|77
|149
|CR
|45
|31
|76
|149
|gunter
|44
|31
|75
|149
|GB Masters Swimmer
|44
|31
|75
|149
|orangedude13
|44
|31
|75
|149
|R-Dub
|43
|31
|74
|149
|Dan G
|42
|31
|73
|149
|Crsmama
|42
|31
|73
|149
|Polo
|42
|31
|73
|149
|jesseajm
|42
|31
|73
|149
|camelboar
|41
|31
|72
|149
|Swimbasemom3
|41
|31
|72
|149
|Yun Sang
|40
|31
|71
|149
|[email protected]
|40
|31
|71
|149
|Jonnyfromcalifornia
|40
|31
|71
|149
|HOYA13
|39
|31
|70
|149
|Ajansz
|36
|31
|67
|149
|Morphyism
|35
|31
|66
|149
|allezlesbleu(e)s
|35
|31
|66
|149
|VonAlek
|35
|31
|66
|149
|SpeedyMcAwesome
|33
|31
|64
|149
|Susan W
|32
|31
|63
|149
|LillyQueen
|32
|31
|63
|149
|Tangerine Speedo
|29
|31
|60
|149
|MegaVaughn13
|29
|31
|60
|149
|Droid
|24
|31
|55
|191
|harry7
|56
|30
|86
|191
|Lynchy
|56
|30
|86
|191
|Northh
|53
|30
|83
|191
|Definitely Not Sun Yang
|52
|30
|82
|191
|Benlyn24
|49
|30
|79
|191
|CTJumbo
|48
|30
|78
|191
|CarterPyle
|48
|30
|78
|191
|BJCswimming
|47
|30
|77
|191
|JoanC
|44
|30
|74
|191
|Swimfan05
|43
|30
|73
|191
|Backstrokebro
|43
|30
|73
|191
|Wyllz
|43
|30
|73
|191
|swimswamswum24
|43
|30
|73
|191
|Coach Doug_ YSC
|41
|30
|71
|191
|BeasNeez
|41
|30
|71
|191
|Togger
|41
|30
|71
|191
|PapiHector
|40
|30
|70
|191
|cjones0912
|40
|30
|70
|191
|MARKTIELLO
|39
|30
|69
|191
|BatistaBomb
|39
|30
|69
|191
|Big Pamp
|39
|30
|69
|191
|EOliver
|38
|30
|68
|191
|Brady Michaels
|38
|30
|68
|191
|Lokermotion
|38
|30
|68
|191
|JM90
|37
|30
|67
|191
|Fuzzy Luscious
|36
|30
|66
|191
|dunc1952
|36
|30
|66
|191
|Beau
|35
|30
|65
|191
|Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier
|35
|30
|65
|191
|Steph00
|33
|30
|63
|191
|PatrickDaly1
|32
|30
|62
|191
|H2oSwimTeam
|32
|30
|62
|191
|Splash
|28
|30
|58
|191
|YouKnow
|22
|30
|52
|191
|Jiggs
|21
|30
|51
|191
|GF
|20
|30
|50
|191
|Delz
|16
|30
|46
|228
|Jabroni Peperoni
|57
|29
|86
|228
|SL
|54
|29
|83
|228
|Swimnerd
|53
|29
|82
|228
|Giulia
|53
|29
|82
|228
|Papa
|50
|29
|79
|228
|DesertChaplain
|50
|29
|79
|228
|AllVol
|50
|29
|79
|228
|50
|29
|79
|228
|PianoMan
|49
|29
|78
|228
|nbook
|49
|29
|78
|228
|Dave Pitt
|48
|29
|77
|228
|000DAN
|48
|29
|77
|228
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|47
|29
|76
|228
|Rocket92
|46
|29
|75
|228
|tarlo
|46
|29
|75
|228
|DoUEvenLift
|45
|29
|74
|228
|Shopkins1999
|44
|29
|73
|228
|Captain Ahab
|44
|29
|73
|228
|FlyinHawaiian
|43
|29
|72
|228
|Tomato
|43
|29
|72
|228
|Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army
|43
|29
|72
|228
|Fayth.doc
|43
|29
|72
|228
|GreenHarvey
|43
|29
|72
|228
|Pea-tear Griffin
|42
|29
|71
|228
|VictorSerra
|41
|29
|70
|228
|Nlac-Matt
|41
|29
|70
|228
|Tonto
|41
|29
|70
|228
|Swimkap
|40
|29
|69
|228
|CantSwim
|40
|29
|69
|228
|frank
|40
|29
|69
|228
|Carlos Torres
|39
|29
|68
|228
|monsterbasher
|39
|29
|68
|228
|Erik Small
|38
|29
|67
|228
|busdt
|38
|29
|67
|228
|theofficialpec
|37
|29
|66
|228
|Socaladvracer
|36
|29
|65
|228
|LAUREN NEIDIGH
|35
|29
|64
|228
|WV Swammer
|35
|29
|64
|228
|swimcrzy
|32
|29
|61
|228
|Joespiffy
|27
|29
|56
|228
|illons
|24
|29
|53
|228
|SwimacIndy
|23
|29
|52
|270
|Paul Baxter
|53
|28
|81
|270
|SonnySwim
|52
|28
|80
|270
|TheSwimsuitGuy
|50
|28
|78
|270
|AnonymousPapaya
|50
|28
|78
|270
|Maplemamba
|48
|28
|76
|270
|P8N
|47
|28
|75
|270
|Bogus
|47
|28
|75
|270
|Area51
|46
|28
|74
|270
|Swimnerdguy
|46
|28
|74
|270
|SeaMonster
|46
|28
|74
|270
|rossini
|45
|28
|73
|270
|No
|45
|28
|73
|270
|Arya Stark
|44
|28
|72
|270
|Invux
|43
|28
|71
|270
|The Real Sam
|43
|28
|71
|270
|Canadaman11
|43
|28
|71
|270
|Ryan Wheeler
|43
|28
|71
|270
|Thebestmel
|43
|28
|71
|270
|Reud
|42
|28
|70
|270
|Billkeyaz
|42
|28
|70
|270
|njones
|42
|28
|70
|270
|gotarheels
|41
|28
|69
|270
|wht822
|40
|28
|68
|270
|Jackw
|38
|28
|66
|270
|jumbo737
|37
|28
|65
|270
|ooo
|37
|28
|65
|270
|RJA
|37
|28
|65
|270
|🍆🍆
|36
|28
|64
|270
|Terrible
|36
|28
|64
|270
|SnakeEyes
|34
|28
|62
|270
|Oscarfish
|34
|28
|62
|270
|Wumbology
|33
|28
|61
|270
|50free
|32
|28
|60
|270
|jaywins
|32
|28
|60
|270
|Bevo_14
|27
|28
|55
|270
|Vìđarr
|27
|28
|55
|270
|leonardposa97
|25
|28
|53
|270
|SofiaLucia
|24
|28
|52
|270
|Nance
|18
|28
|46
|309
|mcroguey
|53
|27
|80
|309
|TutsCury
|51
|27
|78
|309
|pianoback
|51
|27
|78
|309
|Coach Rich
|50
|27
|77
|309
|Ppjwlsh99
|49
|27
|76
|309
|+1s
|48
|27
|75
|309
|run-dmc
|48
|27
|75
|309
|Juhiiz
|48
|27
|75
|309
|Homie
|48
|27
|75
|309
|JonasVo
|47
|27
|74
|309
|John26
|46
|27
|73
|309
|Julia R
|46
|27
|73
|309
|Marie
|46
|27
|73
|309
|Porterico
|46
|27
|73
|309
|baileyryansmith
|45
|27
|72
|309
|Good but not Great
|45
|27
|72
|309
|jambalaya
|45
|27
|72
|309
|swimfastlittlefishies
|43
|27
|70
|309
|THEO
|42
|27
|69
|309
|Kitshicker
|40
|27
|67
|309
|Marc j
|39
|27
|66
|309
|thebadowl
|38
|27
|65
|309
|MaxN96
|37
|27
|64
|309
|Daf
|36
|27
|63
|309
|Nfred38
|34
|27
|61
|309
|tm71
|34
|27
|61
|309
|Daden
|33
|27
|60
|309
|distance_swimm
|31
|27
|58
|309
|msch22
|31
|27
|58
|309
|ForestMan
|31
|27
|58
|309
|Stinkypete
|30
|27
|57
|309
|EpicDucky
|30
|27
|57
|309
|360 Sports
|28
|27
|55
|309
|zalan912
|25
|27
|52
|309
|Claudiuscia
|25
|27
|52
|344
|Isaac
|54
|26
|80
|344
|The AllStar
|50
|26
|76
|344
|Germinator
|47
|26
|73
|344
|Terminator
|47
|26
|73
|344
|Gen D
|46
|26
|72
|344
|[email protected]
|46
|26
|72
|344
|Kwc95
|45
|26
|71
|344
|Edwardsdlmto
|44
|26
|70
|344
|kstrach
|43
|26
|69
|344
|Swimfan05
|43
|26
|69
|344
|SwimSwamJames
|42
|26
|68
|344
|Jesy4swim
|42
|26
|68
|344
|Andrew5466
|42
|26
|68
|344
|JoeShmo
|42
|26
|68
|344
|Tomahawked
|41
|26
|67
|344
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|41
|26
|67
|344
|Dkdkdkdk
|40
|26
|66
|344
|ORRDU1
|38
|26
|64
|344
|nsamra213
|36
|26
|62
|344
|Jstephz
|35
|26
|61
|344
|Jswa7
|33
|26
|59
|344
|Verram
|33
|26
|59
|344
|Hugo Servin
|32
|26
|58
|344
|Holland Hawkeye
|32
|26
|58
|344
|jzwierzy
|31
|26
|57
|369
|Ntinos swimmer
|53
|25
|78
|369
|Amunnn
|52
|25
|77
|369
|Daddy
|49
|25
|74
|369
|Chaitha D.
|47
|25
|72
|369
|cesalaur
|46
|25
|71
|369
|turkey23
|46
|25
|71
|369
|SHUISR
|46
|25
|71
|369
|MeetMobileMasterBass
|45
|25
|70
|369
|Samesame
|45
|25
|70
|369
|Muddy Canary
|44
|25
|69
|369
|cphilly
|44
|25
|69
|369
|lgoldstein1
|44
|25
|69
|369
|Emcakes
|44
|25
|69
|369
|Inside Smoke
|43
|25
|68
|369
|Joetibbetts
|43
|25
|68
|369
|Ol’ Gator
|42
|25
|67
|369
|NAZ92
|42
|25
|67
|369
|tedmunds22
|41
|25
|66
|369
|Zach_bezella
|41
|25
|66
|369
|ocs4
|41
|25
|66
|369
|Watties 2 0 1 4
|40
|25
|65
|369
|Ferb
|39
|25
|64
|369
|NEILALIEN
|39
|25
|64
|369
|WickederFawn
|38
|25
|63
|369
|Ph00sh
|36
|25
|61
|369
|kennedy
|35
|25
|60
|369
|Patlovesswimming
|35
|25
|60
|369
|West
|32
|25
|57
|369
|Mau
|32
|25
|57
|369
|IMgonnawin
|31
|25
|56
|369
|TomSwim
|27
|25
|52
|369
|Lemon
|26
|25
|51
|369
|Blue
|20
|25
|45
|369
|Ferdinando
|20
|25
|45
|369
|Wendy
|14
|25
|39
|404
|Why2flyexist
|53
|24
|77
|404
|Urlando Magic
|50
|24
|74
|404
|Ozarkredbud
|49
|24
|73
|404
|Zackfell35
|47
|24
|71
|404
|Abogala
|47
|24
|71
|404
|Couloir
|47
|24
|71
|404
|MikuMeku
|46
|24
|70
|404
|SwimStalker
|46
|24
|70
|404
|Mas
|45
|24
|69
|404
|Miro
|44
|24
|68
|404
|The Village People
|43
|24
|67
|404
|OU-Anders
|42
|24
|66
|404
|Jjjaammmeess
|41
|24
|65
|404
|bobbyhurley
|41
|24
|65
|404
|Mikey
|41
|24
|65
|404
|Yabo
|41
|24
|65
|404
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|38
|24
|62
|404
|Fleedle
|37
|24
|61
|404
|Olé baby
|37
|24
|61
|404
|skip77
|34
|24
|58
|404
|blueabyss1117
|34
|24
|58
|404
|YungPete
|33
|24
|57
|404
|T Slizzy
|31
|24
|55
|404
|LanBlom
|31
|24
|55
|404
|Mattia
|26
|24
|50
|404
|Airwalk26
|25
|24
|49
|430
|Ous is King
|62
|23
|85
|430
|rememberyourusername
|53
|23
|76
|430
|COVFEFE
|48
|23
|71
|430
|Fean
|48
|23
|71
|430
|Sam
|46
|23
|69
|430
|Schafs
|46
|23
|69
|430
|Lane 8
|45
|23
|68
|430
|Usausausa
|45
|23
|68
|430
|CharlotteHornetsWontPay
|45
|23
|68
|430
|DragonSwim
|44
|23
|67
|430
|Blastoff
|43
|23
|66
|430
|El Prat 91
|43
|23
|66
|430
|Tyrannosaurus Tex
|43
|23
|66
|430
|sloth
|41
|23
|64
|430
|COACHDLING
|36
|23
|59
|430
|Nacho
|35
|23
|58
|430
|ElleTB
|34
|23
|57
|430
|Emilio53
|31
|23
|54
|430
|Shewy
|30
|23
|53
|430
|Mr Piano
|27
|23
|50
|430
|dubjayswammer
|27
|23
|50
|451
|Champ1802
|48
|22
|70
|451
|Kwazii
|46
|22
|68
|451
|Ian Hale
|45
|22
|67
|451
|Spotted Zebra
|45
|22
|67
|451
|IM/Br/Fly
|45
|22
|67
|451
|Swimdaver
|42
|22
|64
|451
|Charge
|42
|22
|64
|451
|RonanMcc
|42
|22
|64
|451
|La Cisale di Swimswam
|39
|22
|61
|451
|takekoins
|38
|22
|60
|451
|Salvo
|38
|22
|60
|451
|Neptunian Merman
|34
|22
|56
|451
|Lambe
|26
|22
|48
|451
|Natelzr
|21
|22
|43
|451
|Marco P Italy
|14
|22
|36
|466
|straya555
|50
|21
|71
|466
|BairnOwl
|48
|21
|69
|466
|Steve Lundquist
|47
|21
|68
|466
|GuiRego
|45
|21
|66
|466
|ThomoSwims
|44
|21
|65
|466
|swimjim
|43
|21
|64
|466
|Eouai
|42
|21
|63
|466
|ced4003
|41
|21
|62
|466
|JRLswim
|40
|21
|61
|466
|iLikePsych
|39
|21
|60
|466
|woleai
|38
|21
|59
|466
|VGM
|37
|21
|58
|466
|Tupperware
|31
|21
|52
|466
|Hanser Fan
|27
|21
|48
|466
|Swimmer1984
|21
|21
|42
|481
|Chad Le Clos Dad
|44
|20
|64
|481
|TheDonDome
|43
|20
|63
|481
|swammer
|37
|20
|57
|481
|Waterworks
|28
|20
|48
|481
|Enrique
|25
|20
|45
|481
|MrBreastroke
|22
|20
|42
|481
|ADL
|13
|20
|33
|488
|Gio
|46
|19
|65
|488
|Dancing butterfly🥀
|36
|19
|55
|488
|Your mom
|31
|19
|50
|488
|JumboRuss
|25
|19
|44
|488
|LV Swim
|16
|19
|35
|488
|Njones
|9
|19
|28
|494
|Crumblingtemple
|31
|18
|49
|495
|KiyoKats
|46
|17
|63
|495
|Poppin Ov
|41
|17
|58
|497
|Swish1
|39
|16
|55
|497
|CSP
|29
|16
|45
|499
|AustinPoolBoy
|40
|15
|55
|499
|.
|31
|15
|46
|499
|Spader
|14
|15
|29
|502
|muiravery
|16
|14
|30
|503
|Mashy
|10
|13
|23
|504
|Joseph
|13
|12
|25
|505
|Camilla
|10
|11
|21
|506
|hu777
|7
|10
|17
|507
|Rossboss6
|14
|9
|23
Overall Standings After 2 Days:
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1 points
|Day 2 points
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Pandacatswim
|43
|49
|92
|1
|Ask me about 100%
|60
|32
|92
|3
|Mike the best
|56
|35
|91
|4
|Sun’s Syringe
|50
|40
|90
|5
|Franda
|52
|36
|88
|6
|Dantheman
|53
|34
|87
|6
|Marley09
|52
|35
|87
|8
|Elwick
|49
|37
|86
|8
|Outside Smoke
|51
|35
|86
|8
|Jabroni Peperoni
|57
|29
|86
|8
|harry7
|56
|30
|86
|8
|Lynchy
|56
|30
|86
|13
|Ous is King
|62
|23
|85
|13
|@Devils_Alpha
|51
|34
|85
|13
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|49
|36
|85
|13
|RP3
|47
|38
|85
|13
|SHUstork
|48
|37
|85
|18
|HawkHawk
|48
|36
|84
|18
|EMH16
|49
|35
|84
|18
|DBSwims
|52
|32
|84
|18
|KarstenOLY
|50
|34
|84
|18
|Fishballssss
|49
|35
|84
|18
|JacKemp
|50
|34
|84
|18
|Moo-Moo-of-Mae
|51
|33
|84
|18
|SeanSwim
|51
|33
|84
|26
|SL
|54
|29
|83
|26
|Bob1235
|51
|32
|83
|26
|jiyuuhompou
|48
|35
|83
|26
|Niall Taylor
|49
|34
|83
|26
|Gibbo
|50
|33
|83
|26
|Retired Jet
|43
|40
|83
|26
|Attacking Wave
|49
|34
|83
|26
|DRUKSTOP
|46
|37
|83
|26
|Northh
|53
|30
|83
|35
|Swimnerd
|53
|29
|82
|35
|adrianch218
|51
|31
|82
|35
|Giulia
|53
|29
|82
|35
|Lou95
|43
|39
|82
|35
|est0202
|50
|32
|82
|35
|Dawgsjock
|42
|40
|82
|35
|!!!Kirillich!!!
|47
|35
|82
|35
|AFlyer
|45
|37
|82
|35
|Definitely Not Sun Yang
|52
|30
|82
|35
|swimwild13
|49
|33
|82
|45
|Wondertwin
|39
|42
|81
|45
|Olaf Podertin
|49
|32
|81
|45
|swimirelandmemes
|50
|31
|81
|45
|RelaxSwim
|46
|35
|81
|45
|Paul Baxter
|53
|28
|81
|45
|sal
|50
|31
|81
|45
|Lukas
|42
|39
|81
|45
|KzooHowy
|50
|31
|81
|53
|Swim or Die
|39
|41
|80
|53
|FlipTurnAround
|47
|33
|80
|53
|DresselApologist
|49
|31
|80
|53
|SwimCoachSean
|46
|34
|80
|53
|mcroguey
|53
|27
|80
|53
|Isaac
|54
|26
|80
|53
|Student Doctor
|48
|32
|80
|53
|Flying Eagle
|48
|32
|80
|53
|CoachMac
|38
|42
|80
|53
|Swoppa
|48
|32
|80
|53
|Lane11
|49
|31
|80
|53
|5 More Meters
|47
|33
|80
|53
|SAus
|44
|36
|80
|53
|Trust the math
|46
|34
|80
|53
|Answer Key
|49
|31
|80
|53
|cs072019
|45
|35
|80
|53
|SonnySwim
|52
|28
|80
|70
|Papa
|50
|29
|79
|70
|swimmermama
|45
|34
|79
|70
|N80M80
|41
|38
|79
|70
|Kaiz43
|43
|36
|79
|70
|dam94
|48
|31
|79
|70
|Benlyn24
|49
|30
|79
|70
|DesertChaplain
|50
|29
|79
|70
|AllVol
|50
|29
|79
|70
|50
|29
|79
|79
|JHS
|44
|34
|78
|79
|lkc5
|43
|35
|78
|79
|PianoMan
|49
|29
|78
|79
|TIbreakdown
|44
|34
|78
|79
|nbook
|49
|29
|78
|79
|TutsCury
|51
|27
|78
|79
|Billybooooooob
|42
|36
|78
|79
|Dimitry Lancer
|43
|35
|78
|79
|CTJumbo
|48
|30
|78
|79
|Matt0605
|46
|32
|78
|79
|Diego2002
|46
|32
|78
|79
|RG59
|44
|34
|78
|79
|Badeend
|47
|31
|78
|79
|TheSwimsuitGuy
|50
|28
|78
|79
|kingjoe
|47
|31
|78
|79
|CarterPyle
|48
|30
|78
|79
|Ntinos swimmer
|53
|25
|78
|79
|Milan
|47
|31
|78
|79
|pianoback
|51
|27
|78
|79
|pilkka777
|47
|31
|78
|79
|AnonymousPapaya
|50
|28
|78
|100
|Coach Rich
|50
|27
|77
|100
|andrea.zam
|38
|39
|77
|100
|EM18
|41
|36
|77
|100
|JaySawk
|44
|33
|77
|100
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|41
|36
|77
|100
|Fjordstudios
|41
|36
|77
|100
|BJCswimming
|47
|30
|77
|100
|MisterDWY
|39
|38
|77
|100
|Nick Lapointe
|41
|36
|77
|100
|MTK
|46
|31
|77
|100
|ashao
|46
|31
|77
|100
|Gabriel Guerra
|46
|31
|77
|100
|Amunnn
|52
|25
|77
|100
|Dave Pitt
|48
|29
|77
|100
|000DAN
|48
|29
|77
|100
|Why2flyexist
|53
|24
|77
|100
|Kmaas3
|46
|31
|77
|100
|sharkmustswim1965
|42
|35
|77
|100
|bladam
|44
|33
|77
|100
|Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service
|43
|34
|77
|100
|The_Turmanator
|46
|31
|77
|121
|CR
|45
|31
|76
|121
|Maplemamba
|48
|28
|76
|121
|clamastra
|43
|33
|76
|121
|christoph96
|44
|32
|76
|121
|mahicake
|44
|32
|76
|121
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|47
|29
|76
|121
|HAITISWIM
|43
|33
|76
|121
|Ppjwlsh99
|49
|27
|76
|121
|snarksnrek
|43
|33
|76
|121
|rememberyourusername
|53
|23
|76
|121
|Conor
|43
|33
|76
|121
|DMacNCheez
|43
|33
|76
|121
|The AllStar
|50
|26
|76
|134
|gunter
|44
|31
|75
|134
|P8N
|47
|28
|75
|134
|Jack
|34
|41
|75
|134
|BanZai
|42
|33
|75
|134
|GB Masters Swimmer
|44
|31
|75
|134
|YeahYeah
|41
|34
|75
|134
|+1s
|48
|27
|75
|134
|run-dmc
|48
|27
|75
|134
|CALVINO
|43
|32
|75
|134
|orangedude13
|44
|31
|75
|134
|Juhiiz
|48
|27
|75
|134
|Rocket92
|46
|29
|75
|134
|HarrisonA
|34
|41
|75
|134
|tarlo
|46
|29
|75
|134
|Paddy
|41
|34
|75
|134
|brice8904
|38
|37
|75
|134
|Bogus
|47
|28
|75
|134
|Homie
|48
|27
|75
|152
|Area51
|46
|28
|74
|152
|JoanC
|44
|30
|74
|152
|R-Dub
|43
|31
|74
|152
|Swimnerdguy
|46
|28
|74
|152
|Leo
|42
|32
|74
|152
|SeaMonster
|46
|28
|74
|152
|Urlando Magic
|50
|24
|74
|152
|COOL
|38
|36
|74
|152
|JonasVo
|47
|27
|74
|152
|TSwimming12
|39
|35
|74
|152
|Mac L
|40
|34
|74
|152
|Lhatunen
|37
|37
|74
|152
|DoUEvenLift
|45
|29
|74
|152
|yayeet
|40
|34
|74
|152
|Daddy
|49
|25
|74
|167
|Jack Luna
|41
|32
|73
|167
|Shopkins1999
|44
|29
|73
|167
|Swimfan05
|43
|30
|73
|167
|Backstrokebro
|43
|30
|73
|167
|Wyllz
|43
|30
|73
|167
|rossini
|45
|28
|73
|167
|RobE Wan
|30
|43
|73
|167
|Dan G
|42
|31
|73
|167
|Crsmama
|42
|31
|73
|167
|Ozarkredbud
|49
|24
|73
|167
|Captain Ahab
|44
|29
|73
|167
|Patrick H
|41
|32
|73
|167
|Rj0789
|30
|43
|73
|167
|Polo
|42
|31
|73
|167
|No
|45
|28
|73
|167
|John26
|46
|27
|73
|167
|Julia R
|46
|27
|73
|167
|Marie
|46
|27
|73
|167
|swimswamswum24
|43
|30
|73
|167
|Porterico
|46
|27
|73
|167
|jesseajm
|42
|31
|73
|167
|Germinator
|47
|26
|73
|167
|Terminator
|47
|26
|73
|190
|baileyryansmith
|45
|27
|72
|190
|aceiknow
|38
|34
|72
|190
|camelboar
|41
|31
|72
|190
|FlyinHawaiian
|43
|29
|72
|190
|OldSwimmer1650
|36
|36
|72
|190
|Gen D
|46
|26
|72
|190
|Good but not Great
|45
|27
|72
|190
|Arya Stark
|44
|28
|72
|190
|Tomato
|43
|29
|72
|190
|Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army
|43
|29
|72
|190
|nickim317
|39
|33
|72
|190
|lucmak2024
|35
|37
|72
|190
|Chaitha D.
|47
|25
|72
|190
|Ktlegit
|40
|32
|72
|190
|Fayth.doc
|43
|29
|72
|190
|jambalaya
|45
|27
|72
|190
|GreenHarvey
|43
|29
|72
|190
|Swimbasemom3
|41
|31
|72
|190
|[email protected]
|46
|26
|72
|209
|Yun Sang
|40
|31
|71
|209
|Coach Doug_ YSC
|41
|30
|71
|209
|Zackfell35
|47
|24
|71
|209
|COVFEFE
|48
|23
|71
|209
|srosenb
|34
|37
|71
|209
|Invux
|43
|28
|71
|209
|Abogala
|47
|24
|71
|209
|BeasNeez
|41
|30
|71
|209
|[email protected]
|40
|31
|71
|209
|Couloir
|47
|24
|71
|209
|The Real Sam
|43
|28
|71
|209
|Togger
|41
|30
|71
|209
|Kwc95
|45
|26
|71
|209
|Pea-tear Griffin
|42
|29
|71
|209
|straya555
|50
|21
|71
|209
|Canadaman11
|43
|28
|71
|209
|cesalaur
|46
|25
|71
|209
|Ryan Wheeler
|43
|28
|71
|209
|Thebestmel
|43
|28
|71
|209
|turkey23
|46
|25
|71
|209
|Fean
|48
|23
|71
|209
|Jonnyfromcalifornia
|40
|31
|71
|209
|SHUISR
|46
|25
|71
|232
|Reud
|42
|28
|70
|232
|VictorSerra
|41
|29
|70
|232
|Edwardsdlmto
|44
|26
|70
|232
|PapiHector
|40
|30
|70
|232
|Chipi
|38
|32
|70
|232
|Billkeyaz
|42
|28
|70
|232
|Nlac-Matt
|41
|29
|70
|232
|swimfastlittlefishies
|43
|27
|70
|232
|MeetMobileMasterBass
|45
|25
|70
|232
|MikuMeku
|46
|24
|70
|232
|cjones0912
|40
|30
|70
|232
|HOYA13
|39
|31
|70
|232
|MIKYswim
|33
|37
|70
|232
|Samesame
|45
|25
|70
|232
|SwimStalker
|46
|24
|70
|232
|Champ1802
|48
|22
|70
|232
|njones
|42
|28
|70
|232
|rmckiernan9
|37
|33
|70
|232
|Tonto
|41
|29
|70
|232
|Deanage Dream
|38
|32
|70
|232
|38
|32
|70
|253
|Muddy Canary
|44
|25
|69
|253
|cphilly
|44
|25
|69
|253
|MT Wally
|36
|33
|69
|253
|NC Swim Fan
|34
|35
|69
|253
|lgoldstein1
|44
|25
|69
|253
|Swimkap
|40
|29
|69
|253
|Sam
|46
|23
|69
|253
|Dubrowski
|37
|32
|69
|253
|MARKTIELLO
|39
|30
|69
|253
|DS99
|37
|32
|69
|253
|CantSwim
|40
|29
|69
|253
|Mas
|45
|24
|69
|253
|jgswain88
|33
|36
|69
|253
|THEO
|42
|27
|69
|253
|kstrach
|43
|26
|69
|253
|frank
|40
|29
|69
|253
|Sportinindc
|35
|34
|69
|253
|Schafs
|46
|23
|69
|253
|BatistaBomb
|39
|30
|69
|253
|Swimfan05
|43
|26
|69
|253
|gotarheels
|41
|28
|69
|253
|Emcakes
|44
|25
|69
|253
|BairnOwl
|48
|21
|69
|253
|Big Pamp
|39
|30
|69
|277
|SwimSwamJames
|42
|26
|68
|277
|Alwaysgoingup
|30
|38
|68
|277
|Inside Smoke
|43
|25
|68
|277
|Jesy4swim
|42
|26
|68
|277
|Steve Lundquist
|47
|21
|68
|277
|Andrew5466
|42
|26
|68
|277
|JoeShmo
|42
|26
|68
|277
|wht822
|40
|28
|68
|277
|Jmah888
|34
|34
|68
|277
|Lane 8
|45
|23
|68
|277
|Kylemow
|36
|32
|68
|277
|EOliver
|38
|30
|68
|277
|Joetibbetts
|43
|25
|68
|277
|Don’tGetDFL
|35
|33
|68
|277
|Brady Michaels
|38
|30
|68
|277
|Usausausa
|45
|23
|68
|277
|houdini21
|32
|36
|68
|277
|Miro
|44
|24
|68
|277
|Mikep1534
|32
|36
|68
|277
|CharlotteHornetsWontPay
|45
|23
|68
|277
|Carlos Torres
|39
|29
|68
|277
|Kwazii
|46
|22
|68
|277
|monsterbasher
|39
|29
|68
|277
|Spike79
|35
|33
|68
|277
|Lokermotion
|38
|30
|68
|302
|The Village People
|43
|24
|67
|302
|Ol’ Gator
|42
|25
|67
|302
|DragonSwim
|44
|23
|67
|302
|Erik Small
|38
|29
|67
|302
|LTyke
|31
|36
|67
|302
|Tomahawked
|41
|26
|67
|302
|Kitshicker
|40
|27
|67
|302
|Coach_Sw1mmy
|41
|26
|67
|302
|JM90
|37
|30
|67
|302
|busdt
|38
|29
|67
|302
|Davide03
|29
|38
|67
|302
|Ajansz
|36
|31
|67
|302
|Ian Hale
|45
|22
|67
|302
|Spotted Zebra
|45
|22
|67
|302
|IM/Br/Fly
|45
|22
|67
|302
|NAZ92
|42
|25
|67
|318
|Morphyism
|35
|31
|66
|318
|Fuzzy Luscious
|36
|30
|66
|318
|tedmunds22
|41
|25
|66
|318
|SWIMSWAMMER69
|33
|33
|66
|318
|GuiRego
|45
|21
|66
|318
|Marc j
|39
|27
|66
|318
|allezlesbleu(e)s
|35
|31
|66
|318
|Zach_bezella
|41
|25
|66
|318
|Blastoff
|43
|23
|66
|318
|Jackw
|38
|28
|66
|318
|Collin💀
|32
|34
|66
|318
|El Prat 91
|43
|23
|66
|318
|OU-Anders
|42
|24
|66
|318
|VonAlek
|35
|31
|66
|318
|DREWBREWSBEER
|24
|42
|66
|318
|theofficialpec
|37
|29
|66
|318
|ocs4
|41
|25
|66
|318
|Tyrannosaurus Tex
|43
|23
|66
|318
|KMAASTV
|32
|34
|66
|318
|Dkdkdkdk
|40
|26
|66
|318
|dunc1952
|36
|30
|66
|339
|Jjjaammmeess
|41
|24
|65
|339
|Beau
|35
|30
|65
|339
|jumbo737
|37
|28
|65
|339
|thebadowl
|38
|27
|65
|339
|bobbyhurley
|41
|24
|65
|339
|Watties 2 0 1 4
|40
|25
|65
|339
|Mikey
|41
|24
|65
|339
|[King Crimson]
|31
|34
|65
|339
|ooo
|37
|28
|65
|339
|Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier
|35
|30
|65
|339
|Yabo
|41
|24
|65
|339
|Socaladvracer
|36
|29
|65
|339
|ThomoSwims
|44
|21
|65
|339
|Gio
|46
|19
|65
|339
|RJA
|37
|28
|65
|339
|CAIONFL
|32
|33
|65
|355
|INEEDRICE
|30
|34
|64
|355
|🍆🍆
|36
|28
|64
|355
|MaxN96
|37
|27
|64
|355
|Swimdaver
|42
|22
|64
|355
|swimjim
|43
|21
|64
|355
|CraigH
|28
|36
|64
|355
|Chad Le Clos Dad
|44
|20
|64
|355
|Ferb
|39
|25
|64
|355
|CCRasnake
|28
|36
|64
|355
|Terrible
|36
|28
|64
|355
|LAUREN NEIDIGH
|35
|29
|64
|355
|Charge
|42
|22
|64
|355
|NEILALIEN
|39
|25
|64
|355
|sloth
|41
|23
|64
|355
|RonanMcc
|42
|22
|64
|355
|ORRDU1
|38
|26
|64
|355
|WV Swammer
|35
|29
|64
|355
|SpeedyMcAwesome
|33
|31
|64
|373
|Steph00
|33
|30
|63
|373
|Susan W
|32
|31
|63
|373
|WickederFawn
|38
|25
|63
|373
|Eouai
|42
|21
|63
|373
|Emily
|31
|32
|63
|373
|KiyoKats
|46
|17
|63
|373
|TheDonDome
|43
|20
|63
|373
|Caleb.1650
|30
|33
|63
|373
|ComerfordFan
|31
|32
|63
|373
|Smithfam6
|23
|40
|63
|373
|Daf
|36
|27
|63
|373
|LillyQueen
|32
|31
|63
|385
|1001pools
|27
|35
|62
|385
|WIBuckyBadger
|24
|38
|62
|385
|SWIMIIWIN
|29
|33
|62
|385
|nsamra213
|36
|26
|62
|385
|PatrickDaly1
|32
|30
|62
|385
|ced4003
|41
|21
|62
|385
|Sun Yang’s Hammer
|38
|24
|62
|385
|Jjohnny18
|30
|32
|62
|385
|H2oSwimTeam
|32
|30
|62
|385
|SnakeEyes
|34
|28
|62
|385
|Oscarfish
|34
|28
|62
|396
|Nfred38
|34
|27
|61
|396
|JRLswim
|40
|21
|61
|396
|swimcrzy
|32
|29
|61
|396
|Fleedle
|37
|24
|61
|396
|Olé baby
|37
|24
|61
|396
|La Cisale di Swimswam
|39
|22
|61
|396
|MIKE_IN_DALLAS
|23
|38
|61
|396
|Jstephz
|35
|26
|61
|396
|Ph00sh
|36
|25
|61
|396
|Wumbology
|33
|28
|61
|396
|tm71
|34
|27
|61
|407
|Daden
|33
|27
|60
|407
|takekoins
|38
|22
|60
|407
|Nswim
|24
|36
|60
|407
|Tangerine Speedo
|29
|31
|60
|407
|50free
|32
|28
|60
|407
|kennedy
|35
|25
|60
|407
|Respect Cecil
|27
|33
|60
|407
|iLikePsych
|39
|21
|60
|407
|jaywins
|32
|28
|60
|407
|Patlovesswimming
|35
|25
|60
|407
|MegaVaughn13
|29
|31
|60
|407
|Salvo
|38
|22
|60
|419
|Jswa7
|33
|26
|59
|419
|COACHDLING
|36
|23
|59
|419
|Verram
|33
|26
|59
|419
|woleai
|38
|21
|59
|423
|distance_swimm
|31
|27
|58
|423
|msch22
|31
|27
|58
|423
|Hugo Servin
|32
|26
|58
|423
|Splash
|28
|30
|58
|423
|Poppin Ov
|41
|17
|58
|423
|Elisabiri
|24
|34
|58
|423
|Nacho
|35
|23
|58
|423
|ForestMan
|31
|27
|58
|423
|VGM
|37
|21
|58
|423
|skip77
|34
|24
|58
|423
|blueabyss1117
|34
|24
|58
|423
|Holland Hawkeye
|32
|26
|58
|435
|jzwierzy
|31
|26
|57
|435
|West
|32
|25
|57
|435
|ElleTB
|34
|23
|57
|435
|Stinkypete
|30
|27
|57
|435
|EpicDucky
|30
|27
|57
|435
|Jordaninak
|23
|34
|57
|435
|Mau
|32
|25
|57
|435
|swammer
|37
|20
|57
|435
|YungPete
|33
|24
|57
|444
|IMgonnawin
|31
|25
|56
|444
|Neptunian Merman
|34
|22
|56
|444
|Joespiffy
|27
|29
|56
|444
|FlyMarthaFly
|17
|39
|56
|448
|MK
|20
|35
|55
|448
|Bevo_14
|27
|28
|55
|448
|T Slizzy
|31
|24
|55
|448
|Droid
|24
|31
|55
|448
|LanBlom
|31
|24
|55
|448
|AustinPoolBoy
|40
|15
|55
|448
|Vìđarr
|27
|28
|55
|448
|Dancing butterfly🥀
|36
|19
|55
|448
|360 Sports
|28
|27
|55
|448
|Swish1
|39
|16
|55
|458
|hurricanetht
|20
|34
|54
|458
|Emilio53
|31
|23
|54
|460
|Voyges
|20
|33
|53
|460
|Shewy
|30
|23
|53
|460
|Lsp
|20
|33
|53
|460
|leonardposa97
|25
|28
|53
|460
|Goldfish
|17
|36
|53
|460
|illons
|24
|29
|53
|466
|Tupperware
|31
|21
|52
|466
|TomSwim
|27
|25
|52
|466
|YouKnow
|22
|30
|52
|466
|SofiaLucia
|24
|28
|52
|466
|SwimacIndy
|23
|29
|52
|466
|zalan912
|25
|27
|52
|466
|Claudiuscia
|25
|27
|52
|473
|Jiggs
|21
|30
|51
|473
|Lemon
|26
|25
|51
|475
|Mr Piano
|27
|23
|50
|475
|dubjayswammer
|27
|23
|50
|475
|Mattia
|26
|24
|50
|475
|GF
|20
|30
|50
|475
|Your mom
|31
|19
|50
|480
|Airwalk26
|25
|24
|49
|480
|Crumblingtemple
|31
|18
|49
|482
|Waterworks
|28
|20
|48
|482
|Hanser Fan
|27
|21
|48
|482
|Lambe
|26
|22
|48
|485
|.
|31
|15
|46
|485
|Delz
|16
|30
|46
|485
|Nance
|18
|28
|46
|488
|Enrique
|25
|20
|45
|488
|Blue
|20
|25
|45
|488
|Ferdinando
|20
|25
|45
|488
|CSP
|29
|16
|45
|492
|JumboRuss
|25
|19
|44
|493
|Natelzr
|21
|22
|43
|494
|MrBreastroke
|22
|20
|42
|494
|Swimmer1984
|21
|21
|42
|496
|Wendy
|14
|25
|39
|497
|Marco P Italy
|14
|22
|36
|498
|LV Swim
|16
|19
|35
|499
|ADL
|13
|20
|33
|500
|muiravery
|16
|14
|30
|501
|Spader
|14
|15
|29
|502
|Njones
|9
|19
|28
|503
|Joseph
|13
|12
|25
|504
|Rossboss6
|14
|9
|23
|504
|Mashy
|10
|13
|23
|506
|Camilla
|10
|11
|21
|507
|hu777
|7
|10
|17
Looks like Sjostrom and Ledecky are officially washed
oof
I picked Dahlia to win and Sojostrom second, kinda disappointed that didn’t happen but I’m so happy for MacNeil.
Dahlia almost had second but she died more than Sarah
A lot more 😂
Awww crap I picked the Americans for 1-2 in the 200 free and 1-3 in the 100 breaststroke
Now that is a F.
You correctly called Sjostrom’s runner-up finish.