Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg Clocks 15-16, 15-18 Mixed 200 Free Relay Records

by Wendy Mayer 0

July 22nd, 2019 Club, News, Records

On Sunday, the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg (ATOM) registered the top time the season in the mixed 200 free relay. Their swim of 1:39.67 also cracked the USA Swimming 15-16 national age group benchmark of 1:41.68 and the 17-18 benchmark of 1:40.25.

ATOM’s team of Lindsay Flynn, Teresa Ivan, Austin Lockhart and Garrett Boone clocked a 1:39.67 in a time trial at the 2019 North Carolina Swimming Long Course Senior Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Flynn got things started with a 26.17 on the opening leg, while Ivan followed with a 26.33. Lockhart clocked a 23.66 and Boone brought it home with a 23.51 on the anchor leg.

Splits:

All NAG times must be ratified, but according to the USA Swimming times database, ATOM has the top time this year across all age groups. The relay put up the top time in spite of using a female-female-male-male order instead of the conventional male-male-female-female order that most free relays globally use.

The relay is also under the USA Swimming-recognized 15-18 record, which was set by Canton City Schools earlier this year in 1:40.25.

Comparative Splits, 15-18 National Age Group Record.

Canton City Schools ATOM
Old Record New Record
Hunter Armstrong 23.41 Lindsay Flynn 26.17
Parker Timkin 26.58 Teresa Ivan 26.33
Will Rose 23.18 Austin Lockhart 23.66
Caroline Ehlers 27.08 Garrett Boone 23.51
Total Time 1:40.25 Total Time 1:39.67

Fastest Mixed 200 Free Relays, Per USA Swimming Database, 2018-2019 Season:

Time Team Name Athletes (Age) Meet Name
1:39.67 Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg Lindsay Flynn (16), Teresa Ivan (15), Austin Lockhart (16), Garrett Boone (16) 2019 NCS LC Sr. Championships
1:40.25 Canton City Schools Hunter Armstrong (18), Parker Timken (18), Will Rose (17), Caroline Ehlers (17) 2019 LE Senior Championships
1:41.54 Gator Swim Club Tom Peribonio (23), Juliana Lopez (15), Julian Hill (18), Talia Bates (18) 2019 Summer SZSS
1:41.64 Azura Florida Aquatics Luciano Gonzalez (25), Sidrell Williams (22), Solana Capalbo (17), Carmen Marquez (19) 2019 FG Southern Zone South Se

 

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!