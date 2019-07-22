Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg Clocks 15-16, 15-18 Mixed 200 Free Relay Records

On Sunday, the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg (ATOM) registered the top time the season in the mixed 200 free relay. Their swim of 1:39.67 also cracked the USA Swimming 15-16 national age group benchmark of 1:41.68 and the 17-18 benchmark of 1:40.25.

ATOM’s team of Lindsay Flynn, Teresa Ivan, Austin Lockhart and Garrett Boone clocked a 1:39.67 in a time trial at the 2019 North Carolina Swimming Long Course Senior Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Flynn got things started with a 26.17 on the opening leg, while Ivan followed with a 26.33. Lockhart clocked a 23.66 and Boone brought it home with a 23.51 on the anchor leg.

Splits:

Lindsay Flynn 26.17

Teresa Ivan 26.33

Austin Lockhart 23.66

Garrett Boone 23.51

All NAG times must be ratified, but according to the USA Swimming times database, ATOM has the top time this year across all age groups. The relay put up the top time in spite of using a female-female-male-male order instead of the conventional male-male-female-female order that most free relays globally use.

The relay is also under the USA Swimming-recognized 15-18 record, which was set by Canton City Schools earlier this year in 1:40.25.

Comparative Splits, 15-18 National Age Group Record.

Canton City Schools ATOM Old Record New Record Hunter Armstrong 23.41 Lindsay Flynn 26.17 Parker Timkin 26.58 Teresa Ivan 26.33 Will Rose 23.18 Austin Lockhart 23.66 Caroline Ehlers 27.08 Garrett Boone 23.51 Total Time 1:40.25 Total Time 1:39.67

Fastest Mixed 200 Free Relays, Per USA Swimming Database, 2018-2019 Season: