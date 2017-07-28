2017 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Day 6 prelims are set to get underway in Budapest, with a total of six events on the schedule. This morning marks the beginning of Caeleb Dressel‘s difficult 50 free / 100 fly quest. Check out a full preview of today’s prelims here.
Check out the relay lineups for this morning’s men’s 4×200 here.
Men’s 50 Free Prelims
- World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009
- Championship Record: 21.08, Cesar Cielo, 2009
- Junior World Record: 22.00, Yu Hexin, 2014
- Bruno Fratus, BRA, 21.51
- Caeleb Dressel, USA, 21.61
- Kristian Gkolomeev, GRE, 21.69
- Vladimir Morozov, RUS, 21.72
- Pawel Juraszek, POL, 21.74
- Ben Proud, GBR, 21.93
- Cameron McEvoy, AUS, 21.95
- Luca Dotto, ITA, 21.98
- Cesar Cielo, BRA, 21.99 / Nathan Adrian, USA, 21.99
- –
- Damian Wierling, GER, 22.00
- Andriy Govorov, UKR, 22.05
- Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, FIN, 22.12
- Sergii Shevtsov, UKR, 22.13
- Shinri Shioura, JPN, 22.17
- Krisztian Takacs, HUN, 22.18
Caeleb Dressel started off his double this morning with a win in the first circle-seeded heat, easing his way into the wall in 21.61, less than a tenth off his best of 21.53. Kristian Gkolomeev had a big swim to take 2nd in the heat in 21.69, and qualified 3rd overall. Gkolomeev shattered his Greek record of 21.87 by nearly two full tenths.
Bruno Fratus (21.51) took the top seed from heat 12, followed by Vladimir Morozov (21.72). Poland’s Pawel Juraszek won the last heat in 21.74 over top seed Ben Proud (21.93), as both easily qualify.
Other notable names moving on include Cameron McEvoy in 7th, Nathan Adrian and Cesar Cielo dead-locked in 9th, and Andriy Govorov in 12th.
Evgeny Sedov (17th), Jesse Puts (21st) and Katsumi Nakamura (23rd) were among those missing the semi-finals
Women’s 50 Fly Prelims
- World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom, 2014
- Championship Record: 24.96, Sarah Sjostrom, 2015
- Junior World Record: 25.50, Rikako Ikee, 2016
- Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 25.25
- Kelsi Worrell, USA, 25.65
- Rikako Ikee, JPN, 25.72
- Aliena Schmidtke, GER, 25.73
- Farida Osman, EGT, 25.74 / Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 25.74
- –
- Beryl Gastaldello, FRA, 25.79
- Melanie Henique, FRA, 25.81
- Kimberly Buys, BEL, 25.82
- Penny Oleksiak, CAN, 25.87
- Emilie Beckmann, DEN, 25.88
- Holly Barratt, AUS, 25.91
- Aleksandra Urbanczyk, POL, 26.00
- Maaike De Waard, NED, 26.03
- Silvia Di Pietro, ITA, 26.24
- Lu Ying, CHN, 26.34
Sarah Sjostrom easily advanced to the women’s 50 fly semis with the top spot, clocking 25.25 to win the last heat of the morning. American Kelsi Worrell took 2nd to Sjostrom in the heat and takes 2nd overall, clocking 25.65 to come within 0.15 of the American record of Dara Torres (25.50).
Japan’s Rikako Ikee (25.72) and the Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.74) won their respective heats to easily advance in 3rd and t-5th overall.
Tying Kromowidjojo was Egypt’s Farida Osman, who lowered her own African record of 25.78 in 25.74.
Aliena Schmidtke of Germany advances 4th overall in 25.73, and others moving on include Beryl Gastaldello, Kimberly Buys and Penny Oleksiak.
Those missing include Zhang Yufei, Sarah Gibson and Katerine Savard, while Pernille Blume didn’t show for her heat.
Men’s 100 Fly Prelims
- World Record: 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009
- Championship Record: 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009
- Junior World Record: 51.24, Li Zhuhao, 2016
Women’s 200 Back Prelims
- World Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012
- Championship Record: 2:04.76, Missy Franklin, 2013
- Junior World Record: 2:07.29, Daria Ustinova, 2015
Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Prelims
- World Record: 6:58.55, United States, 2009
- Championship Record: 6:58.55, United States, 2009
- Junior World Record: 7:13.76, United States, 2015
Women’s 800 Free Prelims
- World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- Championship Record: 8:07.39, Katie Ledecky, 2015
- Junior World Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky, 2014
70 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap"
Dwyer, Litherland, Smith and Grothe for the relay prelims.
2;21 AM and already one of the most eventful days in US history as we (miraculously) avoid a healthcare disaster for now. Looking forward more than usual to watching our swimmers today!
Surprised Scott is in the GB relay prelims. Will Litchfield come in for the final?
Depending on how their prelims go, will the US risk bringing in Conger and / or Dressel?
I’d say unless a couple of boys other than Scott go 1.46low, Litchfield will come in.
Wondering about Conger. He has no races left. I think he can put up a decent split. Maybe he will be in finals.
I imagine US want to avoid risking throwing Conger in as nothing suggests he’s in 1.45 shape… Maybe they’ll throw him into the final if the heat men don’t step up? As a sort of last gasp, if he goes 1.46high relay start, we’ll lose nothing, but he might throw in a 1.45 so worth the risk…
Interesting dynamic.