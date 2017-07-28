2017 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 prelims are set to get underway in Budapest, with a total of six events on the schedule. This morning marks the beginning of Caeleb Dressel‘s difficult 50 free / 100 fly quest. Check out a full preview of today’s prelims here.

Check out the relay lineups for this morning’s men’s 4×200 here.

Men’s 50 Free Prelims

World Record: 20.91, Cesar Cielo , 2009

, 2009 Championship Record: 21.08, Cesar Cielo , 2009

, 2009 Junior World Record: 22.00, Yu Hexin, 2014

Caeleb Dressel started off his double this morning with a win in the first circle-seeded heat, easing his way into the wall in 21.61, less than a tenth off his best of 21.53. Kristian Gkolomeev had a big swim to take 2nd in the heat in 21.69, and qualified 3rd overall. Gkolomeev shattered his Greek record of 21.87 by nearly two full tenths.

Bruno Fratus (21.51) took the top seed from heat 12, followed by Vladimir Morozov (21.72). Poland’s Pawel Juraszek won the last heat in 21.74 over top seed Ben Proud (21.93), as both easily qualify.

Other notable names moving on include Cameron McEvoy in 7th, Nathan Adrian and Cesar Cielo dead-locked in 9th, and Andriy Govorov in 12th.

Evgeny Sedov (17th), Jesse Puts (21st) and Katsumi Nakamura (23rd) were among those missing the semi-finals

Women’s 50 Fly Prelims

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom , 2014

, 2014 Championship Record: 24.96, Sarah Sjostrom , 2015

, 2015 Junior World Record: 25.50, Rikako Ikee, 2016

Sarah Sjostrom easily advanced to the women’s 50 fly semis with the top spot, clocking 25.25 to win the last heat of the morning. American Kelsi Worrell took 2nd to Sjostrom in the heat and takes 2nd overall, clocking 25.65 to come within 0.15 of the American record of Dara Torres (25.50).

Japan’s Rikako Ikee (25.72) and the Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.74) won their respective heats to easily advance in 3rd and t-5th overall.

Tying Kromowidjojo was Egypt’s Farida Osman, who lowered her own African record of 25.78 in 25.74.

Aliena Schmidtke of Germany advances 4th overall in 25.73, and others moving on include Beryl Gastaldello, Kimberly Buys and Penny Oleksiak.

Those missing include Zhang Yufei, Sarah Gibson and Katerine Savard, while Pernille Blume didn’t show for her heat.

Men’s 100 Fly Prelims

World Record: 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009

Championship Record: 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009

Junior World Record: 51.24, Li Zhuhao, 2016

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

World Record: 2:04.06, Missy Franklin, 2012

Championship Record: 2:04.76, Missy Franklin, 2013

Junior World Record: 2:07.29, Daria Ustinova, 2015

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Prelims

World Record: 6:58.55, United States, 2009

Championship Record: 6:58.55, United States, 2009

Junior World Record: 7:13.76, United States, 2015

Women’s 800 Free Prelims