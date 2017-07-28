2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Relay lineups have been released for the prelims of the men’s 4×200, and most of the top contending teams have left room for at least one move to be made at finals.

For the U.S., Jay Litherland comes in after just missing an official spot at U.S. Trials in the 200 free in 7th. Also swimming is Zane Grothe, who was 3rd in that race and was thought to maybe get a free pass to the final.

It seems the two fastest of these four (Conor Dwyer and Clark Smith are the others) will join Townley Haas and Blake Pieroni in the final, with Jack Conger potentially out of the mix. Conger could of course still be used, but the only scenario that made sense was for him to swim prelims after missing the A-final at Trials.

Caeleb Dressel did qualify to swim the relay as well, but it’s no surprise he’s off with an individual double already on his schedule today.

Check out all lineups below.

Heat 1

Poland (Majchrzak, Zaborowski, Ka Uzysnki, Switkowski) Denmark (Nielsen, Skaaning, Kroyer, Ovesen) Germany (Heintz, Zellmann, Rapp, Heidtmann) Great Britain (Milne, Grainger, Jarvis, Scott) Australia (Lewis, McKeon, Graham, Cartwright) Italy (Megli, Magnini, Dotto, Detti) Canada (Bagshaw, Thormeyer, Kisil, Olafson) Israel (Loktev, Konovalov, Frankel, Namir)

Heat 2

0. Serbia (Stjepanovic, Nikolic, Sorak, Lender)