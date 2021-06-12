Watch: Lilly King Says She Fears That There Will Be ‘Cheats’ In Tokyo

Q. Caeleb, does it feel weird to be in a trials without a Michael Phelps?

CAELEB DRESSEL: I don’t know if I’m a seasoned enough veteran to be qualified to answer that question as much as some other people can. But for me, I was actually, when we first walked on deck, I was talking to Ryan, and 2012 was my first trials, as a 15-year-old, and I remember where I was sitting when I was watching him and Michael race and it’s just, it’s funny how full circle things have come now to where now I have my picture on the big thing out front. It’s just weird for me because I still feel like that 15-year-old sitting up in the nosebleed seats nine years ago. So it’s crazy. For me, I got to see Michael swim twice at trials, 2012, 2016. So for me it’s not that weird, but I think for, I think Michael’s first trials was 2000, so for some people like Ryan, I mean, Ryan’s had them since 2004. That was his first trial. So I think for some people more so than myself it would be weird.

Q. As a follow-up, do you feel any burden in picking up that mantel that Michael has left?

CAELEB DRESSEL: I don’t think that falls on my shoulders alone. Michael was one guy within USA Swimming, but he wasn’t USA Swimming. I think that’s what makes USA Swimming so strong is the team and as a collective whole. I say that every time. My favorite part about any team trip I’ve been on is the training camp because that’s when Team USA really becomes Team USA. We bond together and is really is a collective group and I don’t think that should fall on one person’s shoulders.

I don’t think it was Michael alone and it’s certainly not myself alone.