Anastasia Gorbenko Sinks 3 Israel Records, Hits Another Olympic “A” Cut

Israel National Championships + Olympic Trials

June 11-14, 2021

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

50 meters (LCM)

Prelims/Finals, Olympic qualifying event

Israeli 17-year old Anastasia Gorbenko has been on a collision course with Tokyo from a young age and the prophecies are coming to fruition already this week in Netanya, where on day 1 of the Olympic Trials she swam 3 Israeli Records.

That includes twice clearing the national record in the 200 breaststroke: once in prelims with a 2:28.38 and once in finals with a 2:25.20.

Both swims clipped her previous National Record of 2:28.78 done in the United States in 2019 at the Speedo Grand Challenge meet in Irvine.

While her 3-and-a-half second demolition of the former record means she was better, ultimately, in almost every phase of the race, what really stood out was the two second improvement over the first 50 meters. She did that without really losing much on her last 50, too, which must be an indicator of improved technique and training.

Gorbenko Gorbenko Gorbenko Former National Record (2019) Prelims Record Finals Record 50m 35.23 33.85 33.24 100m 37.93 37.82 36.96 150m 38.27 38.64 37.40 200m 37.35 38.70 37.60 Final Time 2:28.78 2:28.38 2:25.20

Later in the session, Gorbenko also swam a 25.03 to win the 50 free, beating out Andi Murez (25.30) and in the process snapping Murez’s National Record of 25.11.

Gorbenko’s previous best time, done in December in this same pool, was 25.23.

With still 3 more days of racing remaining in Netanya, Gorbenko now has Olympic “A” standards in 5 events, with the 200 breast finals swim joining that list, and Olympic “B” standards in 4 events. Her primary race for the Olympics will be the 200 IM, where she’s been 2:09.99, but she has the versatility to add almost any other race of the Olympic schedule to that.

Two weeks ago, Gorbenko won the European Championship in the 200 IM.

In the 50 free, behind Gorbenko and Murez was Zohar Shikler in 3rd in 25.42 and Daria Golovati in 4th in 25.82. Golovati’s swim broke the National Record for 16-year olds. Also in that event, Shain Goland swam 26.62, to break the National Record for 14-year olds.

Gorbenko wasn’t the only swimmer performing well on day 1 either – several other best times from top names, with one other FINA “A” cut hit.

Meiron Cheruti won the men’s 50 free in 21.96, which is the second time in his career he’s been under 22 seconds. His best time is a 21.87 from the 2019 Israel National Championships. That also dips under the FINA “A” standard in the event.

The next-closest was Aviv Barzali in the women’s 200 backstroke. She knocked over six-tenths off her previous best time to win the race in 2:10.94. That left her just .08 seconds away from Gorbenko’s National Record in the event and half-a-second shy of the Olympic “A” standard.

Other Big Swims on Day 1: