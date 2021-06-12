Mount Kelly Swimming’s Lucinda Andrews Commits to Wingate for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucinda Andrews, a senior at Mount Kelly School in Tavistock, England, has committed to Wingate University in North Carolina for the 2021-22 school year and beyond.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic studies at Wingate University, NC. Thank you to all of the friends, family and coaches who helped me through the process. Go Bulldogs!!”

Andrews trains under coach Joel Knight at Mount Kelly Swimming, where she has been for the last two years. Previously, she swam at Enfield Swim Squad and was coached first by Callum Maher-Doyle, then by Gerard Gillespie. She trained alongside Commonwealth finalist Cate Jackson, telling SwimSwam “I credit [her] for a great deal of my achievements.” Eventually, she decided to switch clubs “due to the integration of swimming and a level studies found at Mount Kelly.”

A sprint free and backstroke specialist, Andrews first qualified for English Summer Nationals in 2018 when she was 14. She competed in the 50 back. The following summer, she qualified in the 100 back, 50 back and 50 free. She finaled in the 50 free, earning a bronze medal. She also swam on relays for Enfield Swim Squad at British Summer Championships in 2017 (4x100m freestyle) and 2018 (4x200m freestyle).

Top LCM times (converted to SCY)

50 free – 27.41 (23.97)

100 free – 59.95 (52.56)

200 free – 2:11.61 (1:55.68)

50 back – 31.50 (27.83)

100 back – 1:08.76 (1:00.86)

Andrews’ best converted time would have scored for Wingate in the A final of the 50 free, the B final of the 100 free, and the C final of the 100 back at 2021 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships, where the Bulldogs finished in second place behind eventual NCAA championships, Queens.

Andrews will join Lindsee Newman in the class of 2025.

