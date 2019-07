Watch All Finals and World Record Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were 42 medal events total at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Though we cannot find videos for all of them, we have provided what is most current and available to us.

Day 1

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

TOP 3 FINISHERS

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

TOP 3 FINISHERS

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

TOP 3 FINISHERS

United States, 3:09.06 — Championship Record Russia, 3:09.97 Australia, 3:11.22

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

TOP 3 FINISHERS

Australia, 3:30.21 — Championship Record United States, 3:31.02 — American Record Canada, 3:31.78

Day 2

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCf2s7GFlSA

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL:

Medalists:

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL:

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL:

Medalists:

Day 3

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL & MEDAL CEREMONY (AND DRAMA)

MEDALISTS:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

MEDALISTS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

MEDALISTS:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

MEDALISTS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

MEDALISTS:

Day 5

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige (China), 2009, 2:01.81

World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan), 2017, 2:06.29

(Japan), 2017, 2:06.29 World Championships Record: Jessica Schipper (Australia), 2:03.41

2017 Defending World Champion: Mireia Belmonte (Spain), 2:05.26

Medalists:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58

(Australia), 2016, 47.58 World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17

Medalists:

And underwater:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Liu Xiang (China), 2018, 26.98

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton (Australia), 2016, 27.49

(Australia), 2016, 27.49 World Championships Record: Zhao Jing (China), 27.06

2017 Defending World Champion: Etiene Medeiros (Brazil), 27.14

Medalists:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 1:57.06

World Championships Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

2017 Defending World Champion: Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:55.56

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08

World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 7:51.47

World Championships Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08

2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 7:43.39

Medalists:

GOLD- Australia, 7:41.50 — World Record SILVER- USA, 7:41.87 — American Record (faster than former WR) BRONZE- Canada, 7:44.85 — Canadian Record

Day 6

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Medalists:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:06.01

World Championships Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2013, 2:04.76

2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64

(Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64 World Championships Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

2017 Defending World Champion: Yulia Efimova (Russia), 2:19.64

Medalists:

Will update when video is available.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 1:55.14

(Russia), 2017, 1:55.14 World Championships Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

2017 Defending World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.61

Medalists:

Will update when video is available.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Medalists:

Will update when full video is available.

MEN’S 4 X 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

World Junior Record: Hungary (Marton, Milak, Hollo, Nemeth), 2017, 7:10.95

World Championships Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

2017 Defending World Champions: Great Britain (Milne, Grainger, Scott, Guy), 7:01.70

Medalists:

GOLD- Australia, 7:00.85 SILVER- Russia, 7:01.81 BRONZE- USA, 7:01.96

Will update when video is available.

Day 7

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

(Sweden), 2014, 24.43 World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 25.33

World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

(Sweden), 2014, 24.43 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 24.60

Medalists:

Will update when video is available.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 21.75

(United States), 2017, 21.75 World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 21.15

Medalists:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35

(United States), 2019, 2:03.35 World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35

(United States), 2019, 2:03.35 World Championships Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35

(United States), 2019, 2:03.35 2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Medalists:

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60

World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 3:26.65

World Championships Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60

2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 3:19.60

Medalists:

GOLD- USA, 3:19.40 SILVER- Australia, 3:19.97 BRONZE- France, 3:22.11

Day 8

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.00

(Russia), 2018, 24.00 World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2018, 24.40

(Russia), 2018, 24.40 World Championships Record: Liam Tancock (Great Britain), 2009, 24.04

2017 Defending World Champion: Camille Lacourt (France), 24.35

Medalists:

Will update when video is available.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40

(USA), 2017, 29.40 World Junior Record: TARGET TIME, 2013, 29.86

World Championships Record: Lilly King (USA), 2017, 29.40

(USA), 2017, 29.40 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (USA), 29.40

Medalists:

MEN’S 1500 FREE- FINAL

World Record: Sun Yang (China), 2012, 14:31.02

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 14:51.55

World Championships Record: Sun Yang (China), 2011, 14:34.14

2017 Defending World Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy), 14:35.85

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67

(Sweden), 2017, 23.67 World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 24.33

World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2017, 23.67

(Sweden), 2017, 23.67 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 23.69

Medalists:

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Medalists:

MEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009

World Championship Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009

World Junior Record: 3:35.17, Russia (Kolesnikov, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Markov), 2018

Defending World Champion: USA (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91

Medalists:

GOLD- Great Britain, 3:28.10 SILVER- USA, 3:28.45 BRONZE- Russia, 3:28.81

Splits:

GBR- Greenbank 53.95, Peaty 57.20, Guy 50.81, Scott 46.14

USA- Murphy 52.92, Wilson 58.65, Dressel 49.28, Adrian 47.60

Russia- Rylov 52.57, Prigoda 58.68, Minakov 50.54, Morozov 47.02

WOMEN’S 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017

World Championship Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017

World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (Hannah, Knelson, Oleksiak, Ruck), 2017

Defending 2017 World Champion: USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 3:51.55

Medalists:

GOLD- USA, 3:50.40 SILVER- Australia, 3:53.42 BRONZE- Canada, 3:53.58

Splits: