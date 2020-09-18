See 2462 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2862 Swim Jobs.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Swim San Diego is seeking qualified candidates for lead and assistant coaching positions with our competitive Age Group and Senior programs

SWIM TEACHER

Daytime, evening, weekend shifts Do you love working with kids or helping others learn new skills? Do you want hours that can work around your school schedule? Join our fun and passionate team. No swimming or coaching experience necessary! Paid training. Guaranteed hours.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR GROUP COACH

Denver Swim Academy (DSA) is looking for a dynamic Age Group/Senior group coach. Denver Swim Academy Practices out of Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora Colorado.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR (suburbs of Portland). We currently have approximately 130 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Barton College has an opening for a Part-Time Assistant Swim Coach, reporting directly to the Head Swim Coach

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach for Swimming & Diving to assist the head coach to develop, promote and supervise all facets of the track program

ASSISTANT COACHES

The Lake Forest Swim Club is hiring Developmental Coaches for the upcoming 2020-2021 short course season. These positions will work with one or more of our Developmental squads with opportunities to assist with Sr level squads.

FULL TIME SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH WITH SSAN IN SPRING, TX

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for a FULL TIME SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH. SSAN is a year-round swim team in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming.

VICKSBURG SWIM ASSOCIATION HEAD COACH

Vicksburg Swim Association (www.vsaswim.org) is one of Mississippi’s oldest and most successful swim programs. It enjoys broad community support and utilizes the state’s premier city-owned 50-meter Olympic-sized outdoor pool. We also utilize two indoor 25-yard pools for year-round swimming.

AQUATICS EXPERIENCE MANAGER

At Diventures, where safety is our number one priority and fun is our number one goal, we are in the relationship business. The Aquatics Experience Manager contributes to the success of Diventures by consistently building positive experiences and lasting relationships with our customers through high-touch, high-communication, personalized customer service

DAYTIME LIFEGUARDS NL AQUATIC CENTER – VOORHEES, NJ

We are currently looking for Daytime/Evening Lifeguards to work at our brand new aquatic center in Voorhees, NJ. Must be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR (some training available on site). Free membership to our state-of-the-art swim center included!!

MSA SWIM – LESSONS COORDINATOR

This position is to assist the Swim Lessons Director in all functions of operating the MSA Swim School. This is intended to be a training position for 3 months with a promotion to a Swim Lessons Director position at a new facility.

SWIMMAC CAROLINA HEAD COACH

Established in 1977, Mecklenburg Aquatic Club (SwimMAC Carolina) is a nonprofit high performance competitive swim club that offers programs for people of all ages and skill levels. Dedicated to its mission of empowering young people to be champions in life through excellence in swimming, the organization has grown from a small competitive team to a premier swim institution, achieving a Gold Medal Club ranking in the USA Swimming Club Excellence Program.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH AND ASSOCIATE IN THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION

The Women’s Assistant Swimming Coach provides administrative, instructional, and recruiting support services under the direction and supervision of the Head Women’s Swimming Coach.

GROUP LEAD COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming (WLOO) is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coach to direct/lead our Gold swim group. The Gold group is composed of of 13-14 yr old swimmers that have multiple TAGS cuts or a season away from those time standards.

DAVENPORT UNIVERSITY – SWIMMING AND DIVING (DIVE COACH)

At Davenport University, we know what it takes to be successful. With over 150 years of providing quality education under our belts, thousands of Davenport graduates are making an impact on the world with the knowledge and skills they learned here.

HEAD COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Anderson University, a NCAA Division III institution and a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, is accepting applications for a full-time head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking for candidates who will embrace CIA culture and take initiative and responsibility for the Age Group program. They must possess a passion for coaching and working with young age group athletes and be knowledgeable in stroke technique and skills. An ability to plan, prepare, and conduct group practices in accordance with CIA group goals.

HEAD COACH AND ASSISTANT COACHING POSITIONS, OVERLEE SWIM TEAM, NORTHERN VIRGINIA SWIM LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Overlee swim team is accepting applications for the head and assistant coaching positions for the 2021 swim season. Send résumé + references to [email protected]. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, with applications closing on November 20th.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Lawrence Township is looking for a full time head age group coach, assistant high school coach and assistant aquatics director. It is a 3 for 1 position which includes a $52,700 base salary with full benefits and pension.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH / ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

SPIRE IA is hiring a full time Coach who will assume the position of Assistant Swim Coach and Assistant Director of Aquatics. This is a year around, salaried position dependent on experience and level of accomplishments, with salary incentives based on team growth, retention, and performance.

SENIOR LEVEL COACH

The Lead Group Coach oversees the development and progression of swimmers at SwimMAC by planning, communicating, and executing daily workouts and duties following SwimMAC philosophies, season plans, and procedures while creating a positive growth/challenging learning environment.

THE MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

MOR is a USA Swimming Gold Medal club the past 4 years with 650 swimmers. The Raleigh Area is a hot spot for swimming with a summer league of over 85 teams and 11,000 swimmers from which to draw.

ASSISTANT COACH-SWIMATLANTA HAMILTON MILL

SwimAtlanta is seeking qualified candidates for lead and assistant coaching positions with our competitive Age Group and Senior programs

GEORGIA SOUTHERN SWIM & DIVE VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Georgia Southern University is seeking a qualified candidate for the Volunteer Assistant Coach Position. This position will assist the Swimming & Diving program with the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming & Diving team.

LEAD 10&U DEVELOPMENT COACH/CAMP AND CLINIC DIRECTOR

TEAM Eugene Aquatics has an opening for an enthusiastic Lead 10&U Development Coach and Camps and Clinics Director for our year-round competitive swim team.

DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY GA COACH

Delta State University is a small state school located in Cleveland, Mississippi. We are a member of the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference (NSISC), and a member institution of the NCAA Division 2 level.

DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH

The SURGE Strength brand of RITTER is focused on building better athletes to generate faster swimmers. Become a part of the RITTER Team as a Dryland Certified Coach and join us in this mission.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

This Associate Head Coach will report to the Director of Competitive Swimming & Head Coach and will be a key part of the TYDE Staff Leadership Team

LEAD ASSISTANT COACH

The Lakota Family YMCA is looking for a highly qualified swim coach to fill the position of Lead Assistant Coach for our year-round YMCA/USA swim team.

JUNIOR TEAMS SITE SUPERVISORS/COACHES (PART-TIME/FULL-TIME)

The Mission Viejo Nadadores Swim school is actively seeking applicants for the position as Site Supervisor/Coach, to begin duties on September 1st, 2020. We are looking for enthusiastic coaches who can make swimming fulfilling and relevant for both pre-competitive and recreational swimmers.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH WITH SSAN

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for a FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH. SSAN is a year-round swim team in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. In our 12th year, with a roster of 300 athletes, we are seeking an experienced coach to work with our Home school and Age Group Programs.

LIFEGUARD – CLEVELAND YMCA

Looking for a Lifeguard position? All year around? Check out Lifeguard opportunities with the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.

HEAD COACH – FULL TIME, SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Applications submitted by August 15, 2020 will receive priority review from the Head Coach Hiring Committee. Anticipated start date is September 2020. The position shall remain open until filled.

MINNETONKA SWIM CLUB FULL TIME HEAD JUNIOR COACH

Minnetonka Swim Club is a nationally competitive swim team of 300+ athletes with a rich 10 year history. Minnetonka Swim Club has achieved Level 4 Club Recognition. Minnetonka is a suburb located west of Minneapolis. The team is focused on excellence and inclusion, and institutional support that is second to none. (see Minnetonka Aquatics and Minnetonka Swim Club)

MINNETONKA SWIM CLUB FULL TIME HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Minnetonka Swim Club is a nationally competitive swim team of 300+ athletes with a rich 10 year history. Minnetonka Swim Club has achieved Level 4 Club Recognition. Minnetonka is a suburb located west of Minneapolis. The team is focused on excellence and inclusion, and institutional support that is second to none. (see Minnetonka Aquatics and Minnetonka Swim Club)

PART TIME AGE GROUP COACH

South Carolina Swim Club began in 2016 as a merger of two existing swim teams, the Mount Pleasant Swim Club (MPSC), and the LTP Racing Club in Mount Pleasant, SC. Swimmers train in four pools located in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, SC.

TIGER SHARK SWIM TEAM HEAD AGE GROUP/ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Provide swim instruction in a safe, positive learning environment. Assist in supporting the mission and vision of Tiger Shark Swim Team and promoting our programs throughout the community.

DIVING COACH – ASHLAND UNIVERSITY

Ashland University is currently searching for a new part time diving coach. In this unique position, this coach will have opportunities to learn and grow their coaching style with the resources of one of the best athletic departments in DII. This is a part time stipend position.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – MCAC – UNIVERSITY CLUB OF PALO ALTO

Five to six UC Masters swim practices per week plus partial weekend swim meet coverage*. Five to six Age Group (MCAC) swim practices per week plus partial weekend swim meet coverage

FULL TIME SENIOR/AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking an experienced, organized, and positive Coach to help bring our club to the next level. This position is year-round. You will be working with Senior swimmers working towards qualifying for Sectionals and beyond. Also, you will be working with Age Group swimmers working towards qualifying for Age Group Championships.

SIRENS ASC SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING COACH IN MALTA

Sirens ASC is one of Malta’s leading artistic swimming clubs. The club is currently seeking to recruit an Artistic Swimming Coach on a full time basis to work with our competitive age group teams, with a main focus on our 13-15 age group and Junior age group.

CINCINNATI AQUATIC CLUB, OF OHIO – AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACHING POSITIONS

We are looking for an 8 and under lead group coach who would be working 3 days per week approximately 1.5 hours and cover a few one day meets as well. Two of the practice are in the evenings on Monday and Wednesday an one mid-day Saturday.

AQUATICS COMPETITIVE SWIMMING SUPERVISOR

The Competitive Swimming Supervisor supervises their respective group(s) in accordance with the values, purposes, and policies of the Columbia Association. He or she is responsible for the overall running of the Columbia Aquatics Association (Clippers) Private lesson program.

AQUATICS COMPETITIVE SWIMMING ASSISTANT OPERATIONS MANAGER

Columbia Association, headquartered in Howard County, Maryland, is known for engaging our diverse community, cultivating a unique sense of place, and enhancing the quality of life in Columbia, Maryland, all thanks to the efforts of our remarkable team members.If you share in our passion for teamwork and our vision, we want you to fast-forward your career with us at Columbia Association.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Opportunities also include coaching with Pinnacle Racing – VT; our postgrads and professional training group training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Assist with Camps & Clinics, as well as opportunities to travel with the team to both dual and championship meets.

AGE GROUP DIVE COACH

COM is a privately held non-profit aquatic sports facility, housing an indoor diving facility, a 50M Olympic swimming pool, 2 competition pools (7 pools total), a comprehensive physical therapy clinic and gym located in Midland, Texas. COM is not like any other facility in the county, and our staff is unlike any other group in the country.

AGE GROUP COACH- ANNAPOLIS SWIM CLUB (ASC)

ASC is looking for an enthusiastic age group coach to primarily work with our 10 & Under swimmers. Preferably looking for candidates to have 2-3 years previous coaching experience, and to feel comfortable leading groups with prepared practices, and a strong ability to teach and correct stroke technique. The hired coach will be expected to work 4 evenings per week, although this can be flexible.

HEAD COACH CWSC, CRAIG, ALASKA

Exciting employment opportunity in Craig Alaska! The Craig Waverunner Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The successful candidate will be actively involved in the recruitment, retention, and day to day operations of the Saint Vincent College Swimming Program. The position includes: a living stipend of $5,000 and a tuition waiver to enroll in a graduate program at Saint Vincent College. The anticipated start date is August 16, 2020.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH AND ASSISTANT DIRECTOR FOR COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

Under the supervision of the Aquatic Center Director and Head Swim Coach, this position is responsible for assisting the head coach in developing a NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming program as well as management and running of the aquatic center.

EVENTS AND LIFEGUARD MANAGER

As the Events & Lifeguard Manager for the facility, the successful candidate will be accountable for leading team-oriented efforts to meet TAC’s high-quality standards in attracting, planning and organizing, and ultimately executing all activities related to hosting local, state, regional, and national level swim meets and events at the facility.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Sandhills Sandsharks Swim Team is accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. There is room for advancement for the right candidate.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers!

