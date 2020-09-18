NCAA Approves Legislation for Civic Engagement on Election Day

The NCAA Division I council has approved legislation that would prohibit practices, competitions, and other athletics-related activities on the upcoming Election Day on November 3. In addition, the legislation also states that every year athletes will have the first Tuesday after November 1 off.

This is all in an effort to encourage athletes to participate in civic engagement activities, which include, but are not limited to community service and voting.

The legislation was proposed by the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). It is part of SAAC’s 2020-21 goal to increase diversity and inclusion awareness and education through civic engagement. It also part of the organization’s mission to give student-athletes more of a voice, and to support student athletes’ mental health and overall well-being.

M. Grace Calhoun, the Athletics Director at the University of Pennsylvania, stated the following of the new legislation: “the Council unanimously supports this important piece of legislation. Coming from Division I SAAC, we know it represents the voice of student-athletes across the country who continue to express a desire to increase their civic engagement at local, state and federal levels. We look forward to seeing student-athletes use this opportunity as a way to create positive change.”

Purdue and Northwestern are two schools that have already put this legislation into effect, having recently announced that they will be giving athletes the day off on Election Day this year.