Election Day (Nov. 3) Off-Day for Northwestern Athletics

EVANSTON, Illinois – Northwestern will have no required athletic activities on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, Combe Family Vice President for Athletics & Recreation Jim Phillips shared with 529 Wildcats student-athletes today during a virtual dialogue with Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to kick off the new academic year.

“In conversation with students, coaches and staff throughout the summer, this was a clear, immediate step we could take to empower our student-athletes in raising their voices,” said Phillips. “All our Wildcats can be leaders in the way they use their right to vote, and in how they model civic responsibility for their peers. This is an important way we can make sure nothing stands in their way as we work together to create a better future for all.”

“Dr. Philips, our coaches, and the Big Ten Conference are giving us all the time and resources to ensure we can be educated voters, and that our voices and opinions are heard,” said Northwestern lacrosse graduate student and member of the Wildcats Civic Engagement & Voter Registration Team, Lindsey McKone. “Now it’s in our hands to vote, either in-person or through a mail-in ballot, and contribute in other ways such as volunteering as a poll worker if able.”

The Department of Athletics & Recreation is collaborating with Northwestern’s Center for Civic Engagement to ensure all student-athletes have the resources and support to register to vote. In June, the Big Ten Conference launched a Voter Registration Initiative, a Conference-wide collaboration that encourages student-athletes to take part in the electoral process. Monthly educational programming began in July and will continue through November 3, designed to inform and educate student-athletes on the importance of civic engagement, and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or absentee.