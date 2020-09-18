High-Level International Meets For October 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic still looming, nations around the world are continuing to ease restrictions and attempt to get economies, as well as life in general, back into a ‘normal’ groove.

As such, we’re seeing October’s swimming meet schedule carry several more meets than September, as national championship season gets underway in some parts of the world.

Germany, Japan, and New Zealand are among the nations hosting domestic championships, while key state meets in Australia are also set to take place. Belgium and Bulgaria are in the mix, as is the International Swimming League, whose season is set to kick-off on October 16th in Budapest, Hungary.

Let me know in the comments of any competitions I may have missed in this October 2020 schedule.

10/01 – 10/04 96th Japan Student (Inter-College) Swimming Championships (JPN)

10/01 – 10/02 25th Koprivnice Grand Prix (CZE)

10/02 – 10/04 South Australian 14+ State Championships (AUS)

10/02 – 10/03 XVII Ida-Virumaa Championships (EST)



10/09 – 10/11 6th International Tournament Briz (BUL)

10/06 – 10/10 New Zealand Short Course Championships (NZL)

10/10 – 10/11 New South Wales Long Course Qualifier #1 (AUS)

10/10 – 10/11 Grand Prix Prague (CZE)

10/15 – 10/18 New Zealand Secondary School Championships (NZL)

10/16 – 10/17 International Swimming League Season 2 Start (HUN)

10/16 – 10/21 Vietnam Swimming Championships (VIE)

10/16 – 10/17 Swimming Open (BUL)

10/16 – 10/17 Grand Prix Prostejov (CZE)

10/17 – 10/18 62nd Japan Short Course Championships (JPN)

10/17 – 10/18 QLD OW Championships (AUS)

10/17 – 10/18 37th International Swim Meet Salzburg (AUT)

10/17 – 10/18 New South Wales Long Course Qualifier #2 (AUS)

10/17 – 10/18 Martinez Chocolate Cup (NED)

10/24 – 10/24 South Australia ‘All In’ Summer LC Meet (AUS)

10/24 – 10/25 Louis Antheunis Memorial Meet (BEL)

10/29 – 11/01 German National Championships (GER)