Nyls Korstanje Lowers Dutch 100 Fly Record to 50.78, Qualifies 2nd in Prelims

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nyls Korstanje hacked over half a second off his own Dutch record in the 100-meter butterfly on Friday morning, qualifying 2nd for the evening semifinals of the World Championships with a personal-best time of 50.78 in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 24-year-old Korstanje set the former Dutch record at last year’s World Championships, where he just missed the final by .13 seconds in 9th place with his previous-best 51.41.

The NC State standout took the race out two-tenths quicker than his previous Dutch record — the fastest first 50 in the field — and maintained his speed on the back half much better than last year in Budapest.

Splits Comparison, Korstanje’s Dutch Records in 100m Fly

2023 World Champs 2022 World Champs 1st 50 23.31 23.51 2nd 50 27.47 27.90 Total 50.78 51.41

Korstanje will have to contend with Australia’s Matthew Temple (50.76), Canada’s Josh Liendo (50.98), France’s Maxime Grousset (51.00), Switzerland’s Noe Ponti (51.00), Dare Rose (51.17), Canada’s Ilya Kharun (51.33), and more for a spot in Saturday’s final. If he does advance tonight, he would be the first Dutch man to final in the event since the 2011 World Championships, when Joeri Verlinden placed 7th (52.21).

Adilibek Mussin also took down a national standard in the 100 fly heats. The 23-year-old ripped a huge lifetime best of 51.68 to qualify 14th for the semifinals and lower his own Kazakhstani record (52.17) from March by about half a second.