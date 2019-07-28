Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mondiali FINA 2019: Le Emozioni Dei Giorni 6 E 7 Attraverso Le Immagini

CAMPIONATI MONDIALI FINA 2019GWANGJU

Ci avviciniamo alla fine dei Campionati Mondiali FINA 2019.

Riviviamo allora insieme le emozioni dei giorni 6 e 7 attraverso le immagini dei fotografi presenti sul bordo vasca di Gwangju.

Simona Quadarella ITA
Gwangju South Korea 24/07/2019
Swimming
18th FINA World Aquatics Championships
Nambu University Aquatics Center
Photo © Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto

 

Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Chase Kalisz
Courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

Martina Carraro ITA
Gwangju South Korea 24/07/2019
Swimming
18th FINA World Aquatics Championships
Nambu University Aquatics Center
Photo © Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto

 

Foto Gian Mattia D’Alberto – LaPresse
25-07-2019 Gwangju – Korea
sport nuoto
18mi Campionati del mondo FINA Gwangju 2019
nella foto: Farida Osman

Ph Gian Mattia D’Alberto – LaPresse
2019-07-23 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Chad le Clos

 

2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Benedetta Pilato

2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Matthew Wilson
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Cate Campbell
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Simone Manuel
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Caeleb Dressel
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

