2019 FINA World Championships: Day 8 Finals Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of what’s been one of the most drama-willed World Championships meets in a long time is finally here. While this morning’s prelims session was relatively short, with only four events, tonight we will get a full eight-event schedule, all of which will obviously be finals, meaning that we’ll have eight medal ceremonies this evening.

Day 8 Finals Events:

Men’s 50 Back

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 1500 Free

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 400 IM

Womens’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Day 8 Storylines to Follow: