2019 FINA World Championship – Photo Vault Day 5-6

Here’s a look at Day 5 and 6 of the FINA World Aquatics Championships through the camera lens of Rafael Domeyko. Photos include Regan Smith‘s record breaking 200 back swim and Mattew Wilson‘s World Record in 200 breast.
SMITH Regan Gwangju South Korea 26/07/2019 Swimming 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships Nambu University Aquatics Center Photo Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo:Simone Manuel courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo: Matthew Wilson courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo: Matthew Wilson courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo: Cate Campbell courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo: Simone Manuel courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
DETTI Gabriele BALLO Stefano DI COLA STEFANO MEGLI Filippo Gwangju South Korea 25/07/2019 Swimming 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships Nambu University Aquatics Center Photo Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo: Ben Proud courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
Caeleb Dressel18th FINA World Championships Gwangju courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo: Yuliya Efimova courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea Sport swimming 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju in the photo: Simone Manuel courtesy of Rafael Domeyko
