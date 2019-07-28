2019 FINA World Championship – Photo Vault Day 5-6

Regan Smith Breaks 100 Backstroke World Record in 57.57 on 400 Medley Lead-Off Swimming lead-off on the women’s 400 medley relay at the 2019 FINA World Championships, Regan Smith clocked a new World Record in the women’s 100 backstroke.

U.S. Women Smash World Record in 4×100 Medley Relay by 1.15 Seconds Simone Manuel had the quickest anchor leg of the field at 51.86 to bring home the World Record in the 4×100 medley relay for Team USA.