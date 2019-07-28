Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA World Championship – Photo Vault Day 5-6

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Here’s a look at Day 5 and 6 of the FINA World Aquatics Championships through the camera lens of Rafael Domeyko. Photos include Regan Smiths record breaking 200 back swim and Mattew Wilson ‘s World Record in 200 breast.

 

SMITH Regan
Gwangju South Korea 26/07/2019
Swimming
18th FINA World Aquatics Championships
Nambu University Aquatics Center
Photo Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Simone Manuel
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Matthew Wilson
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Matthew Wilson
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Cate Campbell
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-27 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Simone Manuel
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

DETTI Gabriele
BALLO Stefano
DI COLA STEFANO
MEGLI Filippo
Gwangju South Korea 25/07/2019
Swimming
18th FINA World Aquatics Championships
Nambu University Aquatics Center
Photo Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Ben Proud
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

Caeleb Dressel 18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Yuliya Efimova
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

 

2019-07-26 Gwangju – Korea
Sport swimming
18th FINA World Championships Gwangju
in the photo: Simone Manuel
courtesy of Rafael Domeyko

