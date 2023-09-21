Do You Love Swimming? See 506 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 506 Swim Jobs.

HEAD MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING/DIVING COACH

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC). Ashland University offers a comprehensive 24-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Assist the Head Coach with all aspects of the Swimming and Diving program.

HEAD DIVE COACH

Reporting to the President and Executive Director, the Head Dive Coach is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the RBAC’s year-round dive program, including providing and coordinating high quality coaching of athletes ranging ability from beginner to elite levels.

HEAD SITE COACH

Manage a site for Arizona Dolphins, this includes running practice, managing a 3 coach staff on site. Coach will be working with the head coach to develop schedules for practice and meets.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The assistant coach is responsible for assisting with various coaching, management, and administrative duties of the swim program as assigned by

the Head Coach.

LAKE MONSTERS HEAD COACH

The Head Coach of the Lake Monsters Swim Team will be focused on supporting the mission of the Lake Monsters Swim Team and Mission Valley Aquatics. The mission is to create a sustainable, year-round, family-oriented, USA Swimming competitive swim team program at the Mission Valley Aquatic Center.

SWIMSWAM CONTRACT WRITERS

SwimSwam is always on the lookout for new writers and reporters to join our growing team! All writers are paid. Students welcome. All positions are remote.

NITRO SWIMMING SEEKS PERFORMANCE/AGE GROUP COACH

This doesn’t happen often, but Nitro Swimming is looking to add one high quality Swimming Coach to our USA Coaching staff at our Bee Cave, Texas location. We are looking to fill the position sooner rather than later, but will not settle until we find the RIGHT person.

CAVALIER AQUATICS/PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA SEEKS ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Senior Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community. Cavalier Aquatics is a highly respected team for its ability to develop national-level swimmers while also providing a fun, educational environment for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

NATIONAL HEAD COACH

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for an experienced and visionary National Head Coach to lead our elite high performance swimmers to global success.

ASSISTANT COACH MENS AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division I and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. The Assistant Coach is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

FAU Swimming & Diving is looking to hire an assistant coach for their men and women Swim & Dive program.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR – MALAYSIA SWIMMING

The Malaysia Swimming Federation (MAS) is on the hunt for a visionary Technical Director to lead the

holistic development of swimming in Malaysia.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN & WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

The Assistant Coach will serve the swim and dive program as on deck swim and dryland coach as assigned, and assist the Head Coach in the planning, administering, and evaluating of various aspects of the operations of the Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive program.

HEAD COACH-WAUNAKEE WAVE SWIM TEAM

In addition to coaching experience, the Head Coach role requires leadership qualities, interpersonal skills, and working with the volunteer parent Board of Directors.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Old Dominion University Athletics in Norfolk, Virginia is hiring an Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will assist in all aspects of running a NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Program. Duties include but not limited to: managing talent assessment and recruitment of qualified student-athletes, monitoring student-athlete academic progress.

COMPETITIVE SWIM ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Multnomah Athletic Club is more than Portland’s most legendary hub of sports and socializing. It’s like a small city unto itself. Where else can you find four restaurants, three pools, a climbing gym, state-of-the-art studios and fitness suite, a complex of racquet sport courts, full massage and physical therapy offerings, a boutique, plus a grand ballroom and variety of events spaces all in one place? To say that every employee of MAC has room to move is an understatement almost as big as MAC’s 600,000 square feet of recreational possibilities.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

ASST COACHING POSITION DRURY UNIVERSITY

Coaching Staff Full-Time Arts, Media, Sports Springfield, MO, US Requisition ID: 1368

Job Title: Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING / HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The YMCA of Greater Spartanburg is seeking an energetic, visionary candidate who has the ability to execute on that vision. Over the past 5 years, we have experienced unprecedented growth leading to record membership, program, and community support numbers.

THE BAY CLUB IS HIRING FOR ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES AND SWIM INSTRUCTORS

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individual with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members. We are a high-growth company looking for fitness professionals with an expertise in aquatics instruction and swim coaching. Our mission is to make a difference in our communities by making people happier and healthier.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applications for an Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving. This is a full-time, 12-month position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The EDGE Swim Club in So. Burlington Vermont is looking for a Head Age Group coach. The right candidate will have a passion for safety, love of the sport, and a desire to help all swimmers improve. Everything in our program is run with the philosophy that what really matters is the well being of the person.

ASSISTANT COACH (NEW FULL-TIME POSITION)

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will assist in all phases of Davidson’s Varsity Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program, achieved primarily by recruiting and preparing promising swimmers. Davidson competes in the Atlantic-10 conference

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking passionate, experienced, and positive full time and part time assistant coaches to work primarily in their age group program.

DEVELOPMENTAL COACH (PART/FULL TIME)

The COOL Swim Team is looking for an energized coach for its locations in Johnson County, Kansas. COOL has rapidly expanded in the Johnson County (Kansas) Area, surpassing 300 swimmers in 2016.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Greater Toledo Aquatic Club(GTAC) is looking for qualified candidates for an Age Group Coach position. This is a part-time opportunity to coach select evenings during the week, Saturday mornings, as well as necessary Swim Meet weekends.

TRITONWEAR – TEAM SALES MANAGER

You have a deep background and network in competitive swimming as a coach, and you are experienced in selling to Competitive Swim Teams in the US. You love sales and thrive in a fast-paced growth environment to exceed your targets.

TRITONWEAR – BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

You have a deep background in competitive swimming as an athlete and/or coach and are experienced in selling to Competitive Swim Teams. You love sales and thrive in a fast-paced growth environment.

HEAD SWIM COACH

We are seeking a Head Swim Coach to oversee all aspects of our swimming programs, including direct coaching responsibilities. The overall objective of the position is to continue to guide and grow our swimming program to produce the highest attainable levels of competitive excellence in individual and team performance.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH

Lyons Aquatics is seeking an energetic and knowledgeable age group lead swimming coach to work with our large competitive age group program. The lead coach will be the primary point person to develop, design, and implement training programs through dry-land, swim technique coaching, and motivational instruction.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The COR Swim Team is looking for qualified candidates for an Age Group Coach position. This is a part-time opportunity to coach select evenings during the week, Saturday mornings, as well as necessary Swim Meet weekends.

FULL-TIME SWIM COACH – THE RACE CLUB

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

YMCA OF THE NORTH SHORE – MULTIPLE OPENINGS – 6 DIFFERENT LOCATIONS

Are you looking for a position with purpose that will utilize your knowledge and skills while providing a valuable service to your community? If you are an instructor or lifeguard with an interest in pursuing a full-time or part time role, this may be the opportunity for you!

COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH – YMCA OF THE NORTH SHORE – MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Are you a natural leader with a competitive drive? Do you have a background in swimming or aquatics that you want to bring to the next level? This may be the opportunity for you! The YMCA of the North Shore is seeking a Swim Coaches to join our SHARKS team.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Arcadia is searching for 1 to 3 candidates to fill temporary, part-time Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach positions. The positions are for the 2023-24 swim season from August through March with a possible opportunity to extend.

AQUATIC SPECIALIST (PART-TIME) – 40 POSITIONS

NYC Parks serves as the steward for over 30,000 acres of land, which includes 1,000 playgrounds, 36 recreation centers, 66 pools and 14 miles of beach. Our primary responsibility is to build and maintain clean, safe and accessible parks, and to create cultural and educational programs for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy. The mission of Recreation is to enable all New Yorkers to lead physically active and intellectually stimulating lives through sports, fitness, outdoor adventure, technology, education, and the arts.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applicants for a full-time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Coach for Diving. This position will primarily be responsible for coaching diving. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Assist with all aspects of NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Program, including student recruitment and development, on deck coaching, contest scheduling, compliance with NCAA, Conference and University of Hawaii rules and regulations, student-athlete academic achievement, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach.

SENIOR AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT AND HIGH-PERFORMANCE SWIM COACH

HAC is a Non-Profit swim club that has a 90-year history in Hamilton. HAC has between 400-450 swimmers across our HAC Swim School, Junior Competitive, and Competitive Programs. HAC is looking for a Competitive Swim Coach who will foster the love of the sport with our swimmers and bring positive energy and focus on engaging our swimmers.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

This position is designed to assist and support the Head Coach and Aquatics Director with the day to day operations of the Hillsborough Aquatic Club and Orange County Sportsplex Aquatic Center. Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will lead and direct the Age Group Program.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The Chesapeake Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) Located in Southern Maryland and is currently seeking an enthusiastic, motivated Assistant Swim Coach candidate for our year-round competitive swim team, with a love for the sport who can work well with children and be able to communicate well with Head Coach, swimmers, and their parents.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in Palo Alto and Stanford, CA. Our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

HEAD ASSISTANT COACH

Greater Tampa Swim Association (GTSA), is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach with relevant experience for our year-round swim program. This individual reports to the Aquatic Director, and Head Coach and assists in the design, planning, and implementation of the GTSA program with primary responsibility for teaching and coaching developmental and age group swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (HEAD AGE GROUP COACH) – PLANTATION SWIM TEAM

The Plantation Swim Team is now in the process of hiring for a Full Time, Assistant Swim Coach/Head Age Group Position. This position will program/assist in coaching our 14 & Under swimmers.

MANAGER, AQUATICS, PHYSICAL EDUCATION, RECREATION AND DANCE

The Manager of Aquatics within the Department of Physical Education, Recreation and Dance is responsible for oversight of the operations of the Aquatics department, including all credit, adult non-credit, family and camp programming as well as the operation of the FitRec Aquatics Center, to include all facility maintenance and upkeep in coordination with Campus Planning & Operations.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL JOB (SIOUX FALLS SWIM TEAM)

Sioux Falls Swim Team (SFST) is looking for a Head Development Coach to lead our developmental groups and coaches. SFST, a year-round competitive swimming club in Sioux Falls, SD, is currently accepting applications for the position of Head Developmental Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help SFST continue growing our 12 & Under program. We are looking for someone to contribute to our athlete’s growth both in and out of the pool.

