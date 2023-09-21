Hope College Gets First 2024 Commitment from Sprinter Noah Buist

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple-time Michigan high school state finalist, Noah Buist has announced that he will be remaining in state next fall, committing to swim at Hope College. Buist is currently entering his senior year at Dow High School, a short two-hour drive away from Hope in Midland, Michigan.

Wanted to come on here and announce that I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Hope college. Very thankful to all who helped me along the way and Coach Taber and Coach Jolly for allowing me to swim for such an amazing team. pic.twitter.com/TjImcP1Xlq — Noah Buist (@NoahBuist) May 30, 2023

Buist wrapped up his junior year of high school by finishing as a finalist in both the 50 and 100 freestyles at the 2023 MHSAA (Michigan high school) Division 2 Swimming and Diving State Championships in March. His top finish at the meet came in the 100 free, where he touched sixth in 47.75. He also added a thirteenth-place finish in the 50, touching at 22.08. Buist was faster during prelims of both races, touching at 47.68 and 21.84, respectively. Both of those times were lifetime bests at the time.

Two weeks after that meet, he traveled to Indianapolis to race in the long course pool at the Sectional Championships. There, he posted a trio of lifetime best performances in the 50 free (25.65), 200 free (2:01.50), and 100 back (1:04.89).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.84

100 free – 47.54

200 free – 1:44.33

Hope finished as the runner-ups at the 2023 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Swimming and Diving Championships, falling to only Calvin College. While Calvin was dominant in the sprint freestyle events, winning seven of the nine total medals, Hope had multiple finalists in all three races. The team’s top performance came in the 200 free, with Conner Halberg taking silver and Bailey Smith finishing in fourth. The school also had Alex Boersema and Joey Grasman in the A-final with the pair taking seventh and eighth, respectively.

Last season, Hope had one NCAA Championships qualifier, with junior Ben Catton representing the team in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. Catton’s top finish came in the 100 fly, with the junior taking 17th in prelims to miss qualifying for finals by just .01.

Buist will have to make large strides in his senior year of high school in order to join Hope’s top sprinters during his freshman season. Last season, Hope’s sprint group was incredibly deep, with ten men finishing under 47.0 in the 100 free at some point during the year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.