Open Water & Masters Swimmers Dryland Training with SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength actually started off specializing in Open Water & Masters Swimmers’ Dryland Training. And it’s always fun to help a new open water and/or masters swimmer get started with upgrading their dryland training. Hayes came to us looking for help with his dryland training program. Even with “life” getting in the way from time to time over the course of a year Hayes saw tremendous improvements in his dryland training. However, more importantly he saw results in the pool and oceans too, which was the main goal!

Here’s the full interview Hayes did for the SURGE Strength Podcast:

Open Water & Masters Swimmers Dryland Training: Don’t Over Do It!

One of the biggest challenges in working with swimmers in this demographic is how much they want to do. But everyone isn’t in high school any more! And more importantly your body doesn’t recover like it did in high school either!

This means that every piece of your dryland program needs to have maximum benefit to cost when considering whether to add it to the program or not.

At SURGE Strength we’re well aware that swimming and swimming performance is the ultimate goal. It’s not how much a certain lift can max out at. Or even how many weight training sessions you can fit into a week.

The results is what we chase at SURGE Strength for each of the swimmers and swim teams that we work with. And unfortunately the older the athlete the more and more recovery becomes the central factor in a dryland program. This means that everything done in the program needs to be as efficient and effective as possible. You can’t afford to waste your energy on reps or exercises that don’t really move the needle!

Open Water & Masters Swimmers Dryland Training: Assessments Are Crucial!

A key piece to determine the direction of a dryland program, especially for older athletes, is the Movement Assessments and Performance Tests. These two categories comprise about 13 total evaluations. Together they give the Dryland Certified Coach an excellent picture of:

Where the athlete’s current abilities and limitations are as of today The path to pursue improvements safely and within a periodized program Specific mobility and other “function” exercises that will improve the athlete’s athleticism

In all it takes less than 30-minutes to complete this entire part of the onboarding process but it’s priceless as far as the information gained. That’s why it’s a standard part of any custom Dryland Program that an individual athlete receives when they get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program.

Reach out to us at SURGE Strength to get started with a customized Dryland Program that utilizes your onboarding assessment results to dictate the best dryland program starting point for you!

