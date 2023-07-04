Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chase Kalisz on Swimming More Yardage Than Ever: “Aerobic fitness is pretty undefeated”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion Chase Kalisz is swimming more yards than he ever has before at age 29 and it seems to be working for him. Even though he had ups and downs in training this season as it was his first year back with his age group coach Bob Bowman since 2016, Kalisz made the world champ team in the 400 IM and will swim the event later this month in Fukuoka.

Qqq
8 seconds ago

Michael Andrew begs to differ….from the stands…

