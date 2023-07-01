Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh on 400 IM: “I knew I was in store for a pretty big drop”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alex Walsh carried her momentum from the NCAA realm over to the long pool, where she placed 2nd in the 400 IM at US Trials and secured her spot on the world champs team. Walsh, who has never competed in the 400 IM at a LCM trials meet, knew she was due for a significant drop after winning back-to-back collegiate titles in the event.

HOO love
12 minutes ago

not them asking about her throwing up😭😭

RCP
14 minutes ago

Try Pedialyte in your recovery. Great electrolyte replacement. Great swim.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by RCP
