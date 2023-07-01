Alex Walsh on 400 IM: “I knew I was in store for a pretty big drop”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
Alex Walsh carried her momentum from the NCAA realm over to the long pool, where she placed 2nd in the 400 IM at US Trials and secured her spot on the world champs team. Walsh, who has never competed in the 400 IM at a LCM trials meet, knew she was due for a significant drop after winning back-to-back collegiate titles in the event.
not them asking about her throwing up😭😭
Try Pedialyte in your recovery. Great electrolyte replacement. Great swim.