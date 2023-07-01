2023 U.S. World Trials: Day 5 Finals Scratches

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets

There are minimal scratches heading into the final night of competition that will feature finals of the women’s 1500 free, men’s and women’s 200 IM, men’s 800 free, and men’s and women’s 50 free.

No ‘A’ or ‘B’ finalists have scratched the 200 IM on both the men’s and women’s sides.

The only swimmer to scratch on the women’s side was Katharine Berkoff who swam the 13th fastest time this morning as she touched in a 25.31. That was a best time for Berkoff as her previous best was a 25.51 from earlier this month. Berkoff added the event to her lineup this year after not swimming it at last April’s International Team Trials. Rising sophomore at Louisville Julia Dennis will now swim in the ‘B’ final.

Berkoff already qualified for next month’s Worlds as she finished second in the women’s 100 backstroke as well as won the 50 backstroke. Last summer she won silver at Worlds in the 50 back.

There are two scratches to report on the men’s side in the 50 free. After swimming the ninth fastest time this morning of a 22.14, Brooks Curry scratched out of the ‘B’ final. David Curtiss was eighth this morning in a 22.13, meaning Curry was only 0.01 of having a swim-off for the final spot in the ‘A’ final. Curry was third last year at International Team Trials in the 50 free. Curry went on to swim at Worlds as he qualified both individually and on the 4×100 free relay.

Also scratching the men’s 50 free ‘B’ final was Justin Ress who swam a 22.19 this morning for 11th. Ress has already most likely qualified for Worlds as he finished sixth in the 100 free and won the 50 back earlier in the meet.

The scratches of Curry and Ress bump Quintin McCarty and Reese Branzell into the ‘B’ final.