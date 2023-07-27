2023 World Championships: Night 5 Relay Analysis

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: Australia – 7:39.29 (2022)

Championship Record: United States – 7:41.45 (2022)

2022 World Champion: United States – 7:41.45

2022 Time to Medal: 7:44.76

Top 8:

Australia (O’Callaghan, Jack, Throssell, Titmus) — 7:37.50 (WORLD RECORD) United States (Gemmell, Ledecky, Sims, Shackell) — 7:41.38 China (Li, Li, Ai, Liu) — 7:44.40 Great Britain — 7:46.63 Canada — 7:49.98 Netherlands — 7:52.93 Hungary — 7:54.65 Brazil — 7:59.10

The Australian women won the women’s 4×200 freestyle relay on night 5 of competition in Fukuoka, Japan. The race was close between Australia and the US through the 600 mark. Australia led until that 600 mark, until Bella Sims of the US touched for the final exchange 0.09 seconds ahead of Australia. Ariarne Titmus, who notably was second in the individual 200 free behind fellow teammate Mollie O’Callaghan who led off the relay, had a strong final leg of the relay to secure the win, breaking the Championship and World Records in the process.

As always, it is rare that all of the fastest splits are all swum on the same team so let’s look at who had the fastest splits.

Top Flat Start Splits

Name Country Time O’Callaghan AUS 1:53.66 B. Li CHN 1:55.83 Gemmell USA 1:55.97 Colbert GBR 1:56.16 Padar HUN 1:56.74 van Kooten NED 1:58.17 Harvey CAN 1:58.50 Balduccini BRA 2:01.05

As expected, Mollie O’Callaghan was out fast for Australia, giving them the lead from the start. O’Callaghan won the women’s 200 free individually in a World Record. China’s Bingjie Li and Erin Gemmell of the US touched only 0.14 seconds apart in a close battle.

Top Flying Start Splits

Name Country Time Titmus AUS 1:52.41 McIntosh CAN 1:53.97 Ledecky USA 1:54.39 Sims USA 1:54.64 Liu CHN 1:55.46 Steenbergen NED 1:55.47 Ai CHN 1:55.57 Jack AUS 1:55.63 Throssell AUS 1:55.80 Anderson GBR 1:56.30 Shackell USA 1:56.38 Wood GBR 1:56.85 Hope GBR 1:57.32 J. Li CHN 1:57.54 Douthwright CAN 1:58.27 de Silva Costa BRA 1:59.01 Molnar HUN 1:59.16 Roncatto BRA 1:59.22 O’Croinin CAN 1:59.24 Abraham HUN 1:59.30 Kesely HUN 1:59.45 de Jong NED 1:59.60 Holkenborg NED 1:59.69 Siqueira Almeida BRA 1:59.82

As previously mentioned, Titmus had a huge split for Australia. In fact, Titmus swam the fastest split in history, and had the fastest flying start of the field by over a second and a half.

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh also had a huge split, contributing to the team’s fifth place finish. McIntosh had already won gold on night 5 in the 200 butterfly.

The US had its fastest two splits on the middle two legs as both Katie Ledecky and Bella Sims swam 1:54mids.