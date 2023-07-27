Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Shackell, Bella Sims Explain Why Poker Chips Motivated Them in 800 Free Relay

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We got to sit down with Bella Sims and Alex Shackell after their silver medal performance in the women’s 800 free relay tonight. For Shackell, today was her first and last day of competition, swimming prelims and finals of the relay. She was surprised to be put on the anchor but didn’t question her coaches decision and made the most of the opportunity. For Sims, this was her 3rd time in 3 years swimming on this relay, but the first time at a major international meet that she had other individual events to focus on.

