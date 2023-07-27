Paltrinieri: “Mentally I’m There, Physically I’m Not” After Scratching 1500 at Worlds

Italian swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri says that it’s his body, not his mind, that was unprepared to swim the 1500 free at the World Championships this week in Fukuoka.

Paltrinieri dropped the race in which he’s won three of the last four World Championships and the 2016 Olympic gold medal.

In an interview with RAI Sport, the 28-year-old Paltrinieri explained why he scratched the event as the top seed.

“Mentally I’m there, physically I’m not,” Paltrinieri said. “Since January I’ve stopped six times; I’ve missed six weeks of training, I haven’t had continuity of work.”

After the 800 free, where he was 8th, he said that after the first 50 he felt like he was done.

Now, he says, he’ll go on vacation, get some rest, and begin training for Paris.

While Paltrinieri’s entourage has been mum about the nature of the medical issues that have interrupted his training, he did say during the open water events last week that he missed six weeks of training between January and May and resumed training steadily in June.

His coach Fabrizio Antonelli elaborated on the decision.

“An absolutely necessary decision, there was no point in being here struggling with a precarious health condition that we have been carrying around for almost a month,” Antonelli said. “It’s a decision that brought serenity to everyone, to him more than the others. He needs to stay home and rest. He left here anyway with a haul of important medals in the open water even in the heat of the 800 he showed that the will to fight never fails him.”

“He cared a lot, he left the boys a goosebump motivational message. He understood, though, that it was the right choice to be well. He fought all the way, then you have to have the maturity to understand when to prioritize health to prepare for more important battles.”

Paltrinieri won a silver medal in the 5km open water event and a gold medal in the team open water event last weekat the Seaside Momochi Beach Park.