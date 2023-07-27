USA Swimming Announces Roster for the Inaugural LEN European U23 Championships

USA Swimming has announced the roster for this year’s LEN European U23 Championships, which are set to take place August 11-13 in Dublin, Ireland.

This will be the inaugural edition of the meet which allows swimmers aged 19-23 years old (born 2000-2004). Traditionally, swimmers in this age-group have represented the US at the World University Games instead, but USA Swimming is not sponsoring a contingent for that competition this year. They have, however, made this a pseudo-university team by requiring that all members have NCAA eligibility remaining to participate (which is not a requirement for the World University Games).

Each country is also allowed to enter one swimmer aged 14-18 per event out of four allowed entries in each event.

The USA Swimming contingent for the Championships is composed of 7 males and 7 females, all of whom qualified to represent the US via their finishes at the 2023 National Championship last month.

The women’s team is headlined by NCAA Champions Paige McKenna and Emma Sticklen, Short Course Worlds medalist Isabelle Stadden, and 2022 US National Champion Kaitlyn Dobler. Other swimmers on the roster include Texas sprinter Grace Cooper, USC standout Justina Kozan, and Louisville’s Julia Dennis.

The men’s team features 2022 National Champion Gabriel Jett, NAG record-holder Rex Maurer, NCAA runner-up Patrick Sammon, and SC World Championship swimmer Hunter Tapp. Age-group standout Aaron Shackell was also named to the team, joining his sister Alex in representing the US internationally this summer. His sister Alex just anchored the USA women’s 4×200 freestyle relay to a silver medal finish at the World Championships. N.C. State and LSU standouts Owen Lloyd and Mitch Mason will also be joining the US contingent.

Entries for the meet have not been announced yet. While the meet is hosted by the European Federation, in its inaugural year, they are allowing one guest nation from each continent to participate. So far, only the US has been announced as part of that program.

A number of the swimmers above were initially slated to compete in the TYR Pro Championships, which are occurring this week, but were late scratches out of the competition, including Kozan, Dobler, McKenna, Tapp, and Sammon.

US Roster, 2023 LEN U23 Championships

Women:

Men:

The team will be led by coaches Authur Albiero (Louisville), Lea Maurer (USC), and Yuri Suguiyama (Wisconsin). Lea Maurer is notably the mother of competing athlete Rex Maurer.