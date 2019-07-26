2019 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re on to day 6 finals at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju. Swimmers are gearing up to compete for individual medals in the women’s 100 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 back, and men’s 200 breast. We’ll also see a relay final tonight as the men race in the 4×200 freestyle. Semifinals tonight include the men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, men’s 50 free, and women’s 50 fly.

After Australia’s Matthew Wilson tied the World Record in the 200 breast semis, we’ll see both World Record holders competing in tonight’s final. Japan’s Ippei Watanabe shares that record with Wilson. Also in the mix is Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin, who won this event at the 2016 Olympics.

Another man with the potential to break World Records tonight is Caeleb Dressel, who missed the 100 free record by just 5 hundredths as he won gold in the event last night. Tonight, Dressel will swim semis of the 100 fly and 50 free, with only the women’s 200 back semifinals in between. However, Dressel did very well in winning this double at 2017 Worlds and was just 4 hundredths off Michael Phelps’ 100 fly World Record there. The 100 fly record is also in danger of being taken down by Hungary’s Kristof Milak, who smashed Phelps’ 200 fly World Record to win gold earlier in the meet.

Russia’s Anton Chupkov and Yuliya Efimova seek to defend their 200 breast titles tonight. Another defending champion is Evgeny Rylov, the heavy favorite in the men’s 200 back. Also in that 200 back will be the USA’s Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy, who is chasing his first individual medal of the meet. The USA’s Simone Manuel steps up to defend her 100 free title but will have her hands full against World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom and Australia’s Cate Campbell, who held that World Record before Sjostrom broke it in 2017.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2018, 2:06.43

(United States), 2018, 2:06.43 World Championships Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06

2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 21.75

(United States), 2017, 21.75 World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 21.15

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64

(Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64 World Championships Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

2017 Defending World Champion: Yulia Efimova (Russia), 2:19.64

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 1:55.14

(Russia), 2017, 1:55.14 World Championships Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

2017 Defending World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.61

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

(Sweden), 2014, 24.43 World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 25.33

World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

(Sweden), 2014, 24.43 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 24.60

Finals Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Medalists:

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

MEN’S 4 X 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

World Junior Record: Hungary (Marton, Milak, Hollo, Nemeth), 2017, 7:10.95

World Championships Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

2017 Defending World Champions: Great Britain (Milne, Grainger, Scott, Guy), 7:01.70

Medalists: