2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 of the FINA World Championships will blast through preliminaries of three 50s, followed by the mixed 4×100 free relays and men’s 1500 free prelims. Here’s the full schedule for this morning in Gwangju.

Day 7 Prelims Events:

Women’s 50 Free- Preliminaries

Men’s 50 Back- Preliminaries

Women’s 50 Breast- Preliminaries

Mixed 4×100 Free Relay- Preliminaries

Men’s 1500 Free- Preliminaries

One of the major storylines to keep an eye on are the coming details of an incident that may have injured athletes from this meet. Early in the morning on Saturday there was a collapse of a ceiling at a night club close to the athletes’ village in Gwangju. There were athletes present at the bar at the time, and some were injured. This is a developing story.

Day 7 Morning Session Top Storylines to Follow: