2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 of the FINA World Championships will blast through preliminaries of three 50s, followed by the mixed 4×100 free relays and men’s 1500 free prelims. Here’s the full schedule for this morning in Gwangju.

Day 7 Prelims Events:

  • Women’s 50 Free- Preliminaries
  • Men’s 50 Back- Preliminaries
  • Women’s 50 Breast- Preliminaries
  • Mixed 4×100 Free Relay- Preliminaries
  • Men’s 1500 Free- Preliminaries

One of the major storylines to keep an eye on are the coming details of an incident that may have injured athletes from this meet. Early in the morning on Saturday there was a collapse of a ceiling at a night club close to the athletes’ village in Gwangju. There were athletes present at the bar at the time, and some were injured. This is a developing story.

Day 7 Morning Session Top Storylines to Follow:

  • Simone Manuel is coming hot off defending her 100 free world title and setting a new American record. She will be swimming the 50 free this morning alongside some big-time sprinters. Top seed Sarah Sjostrom has yet to win an individual title after earning one silver and two bronze medals. Defending Olympic champ Pernille Blume and 100 free runner-up Cate Campbell will also be featured in the event.
  • The men’s 50 back will feature a mixed bag of talent, including 2-time 100 back champ Xu Jiayu and 2-time 200 back champ Evgeny Rylov. World record holder Kliment Kolesnikov will be in the event, yet expressed concerns after finishing 9th in the 100 back semifinals.
  • Aftering receiving a DQ in the 200 breast prelims, Lilly King will seek redemption in the 50 breast, where she is the defending world champion and current world record holder.
  • Aiming for his 3rd-consecutive 1500 free world title is Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri, who could have the 2nd-most 1500 free world titles behind Grant Hackett’s four titles. Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine will contend to earn another silver medal in the event along with 10k world champ Florian Wellbrock.
  • After the addition of the mixed free relay since 2015, the USA, Netherlands, and Canada have repeated the same top 3 finishing order. Yet, with the Campbell sisters a major relay asset for Australia, the duo could power the relay to medal contention.

