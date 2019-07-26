DEVELOPING: Athletes Present as Night Club Ceiling Collapses in Gwangju

The roof of Coyote Ugly night club Gwangju, South Korea, collapsed in the very early hours of Saturday morning with athletes present, sources tell SwimSwam. The club is one of two near the Athletes’ Village.

There are believed to be multiple severe injuries and fatalities in the incident, and a source present on the scene said that there was “lots of blood.” We have no confirmed information about the personnel involved, other than that athletes, including a few swimmers, were present.

Update: According to Yonhap News, the second floor of the club collapsed around 2:40 a.m. It also states that an American water polo player was among those injured. A source tells SwimSwam the player has a broken leg.

USA Water Polo gave SwimSwam the following statement, confirming some of its players were present:

“An incident occurred in Gwangju, South Korea in which USA Water Polo Senior National Team athletes were present. All USA Water Polo athletes are safe and accounted for. Our thoughts are with all those involved.”

Breaking New Agency Korea tweeted around 5:00 a.m. local time that a structural collapse in Gwangju led to one death and 13 injuries. That estimate has been increased to 14.

In the video below, screams can be heard as those present try to hold up the ceiling.

Latest Updates:

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency cites a source who was present at the time that estimated about 20 foreigners, that appeared to be participating in the World Championships, were at the bar at the time of the collapse. Yonhap also reports that 3 water polo players who suffered minor injuries in the collapse returned to the athletes’ village. Women’s water polo competition at the 2019 World Championships is over; the men’s classification matches are scheduled for Saturday afternoon and evening in Gwangju.