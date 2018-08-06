2018 European Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth finals session from Glasgow will feature six more finals along with four sets of semi-finals.

We’ll see swimmers race for the medals in the women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 breast, men’s 200 IM and the mixed 4×100 medley relay. Additionally, athletes in the women’s 100 back, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast and men’s 50 fly will race for a spot in tomorrow’s final.

Among tonight’s highlights include Russian Kliment Kolesnikov in the men’s 100 back after he broke the 50m world record on Saturday. The 18-year-old broke his own Junior World Record in the semi-finals in 52.95, and based on how he split that (26.0/26.9) he’ll likely have a lot left in the tank for tonight.

The men’s 200 breast final will also be exciting with 100m silver and bronze medalists James Wilby and Anton Chupkov racing in their primary event, and they’ll be pushed by Ross Murdoch, Luca Pizzini and Kirill Prigoda who were all 2:08 in the semis.

The women’s 100 back semis will also feature Katinka Hosszu‘s first individual swim at a finals session during the competition, as she enters the semis seeded 7th from prelims after going 1:00.15. Italian Margherita Panziera leads that field in 59.86, just .06 off her Italian Record set earlier this year.

Three smaller National Records did fall in the heats, as Nyls Korstanje (23.40, NED), Kristian Gkolomeev (23.42, GRE) and Daniel Zaitsev (23.58, EST) all broke their respective national marks in the men’s 50 fly.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

World Record (WR): 2:01.81 – Zige Liu, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa, 2017

European Record (ER): 2:04.27 – Katinka Hosszu , 2009

, 2009 European Junior Record (EJ): 2:06.71 Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:04.79 – Mireia Belmonte, 2014

Hungarian Boglarka Kapas turned with 50 metres to go in the women’s 200 fly final, but closed in 32.92 to overtake everyone and win the gold medal in a time of 2:07.13. That improves her personal best of 2:07.54 set earlier this year, and gives Hungary a 200 fly sweep after Kristof Milak won the men’s event.

Svetlana Chimrova was the rabbit, going out quick in 28.65 and maintaining the lead through the 150. She managed to close reasonably well to hold off everyone other than Kapas to take silver in 2:07.33, improving her previous best of 2:07.50, and Commonwealth champ Alys Thomas of Great Britain was 3rd in 2:07.42.

German Franziska Hentke (2:07.75) was locked out of the medals in 4th, while Portugal’s Ana Catarina Monteiro broke her own National Record for 5th in 2:08.06.

Men’s 100 Back Final

World Record (WR): 51.85 – Ryan Murphy, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 52.95 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2018

European Record (ER): 52.11 – Camille Lacourt, 2010

European Junior Record (EJ): 52.95 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2018

Championship Record (CR): 52.11 – Camille Lacourt, 2010

Kliment Kolesnikov won his second backstroke gold of the meet with a swim of 52.53 in the men’s 100, lowering his own World and European Junior Records of 52.95 set in the semis. He led the field at the 50 in 25.53, and closed in 27.00 to hold countryman Evgeny Rylov off. The 18-year-old also broke the 2009 Russian Record of 52.57 previously held by Arkady Vyatchanin.

Rylov took silver in 52.74, and was the only man to come home sub-27 in 26.63. However, he didn’t have enough early speed (out in 26.11) to contend with Kolesnikov.

Apostolos Christou of Greece pulled out the bronze medal in 53.72, running down 50m silver medalist Robert Glinta (53.81). Glinta was out fast in 25.56, but faded coming home in 28.25.

Women’s 100 Back Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 58.00 – Kathleen Baker, 2018

World Junior Record (WJ): 58.83 – Regan Smith, 2018

European Record (ER): 58.12 – Gemma Spofforth, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 59.62 – Polina Egorova, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 58.73 – Mie Nielsen, 2016

Anastasiia Fesikova improved her season-best 59.45 to win the first semi-final of the women’s 100 back in 59.38, with Georgia Davies the only other swimmer sub-1:00 in the heat (59.97).

The second semi-final proved to be faster as a whole, with five of the finals qualifiers coming from the heat. Katinka Hosszu broke a minute for the first time this year to touch 1st in 59.67, followed by Carlotta Zofkova, Mie Nielsen and Margherita Panziera who went 59.88, 59.89 and 59.90.

Both Zofkova and Panziera will be looking for the Italian National Record tomorrow night, which is held by Panziera at 59.80.

Men’s 200 Free Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 1;42.00 – Paul Biedermann, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:46.40 – Ivan Girev, 2017

European Record (ER): 1;42.00 – Paul Biedermann, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 1:43.90 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 1:44.89 – Pieter van den Hoogenband, 2002

Russian Mikhail Vekovishchev won a tight first semi-final in the men’s 200 free, touching in 1:46.70 over German Jacob Heidtmann (1:46.83) and Serbian Velimir Stjepanovic (1:46.84). Heidtmann was one of four swimmers to split sub-1:46 on the men’s 800 free relay.

Top seed Danas Rapsys made a big statement from the second semi, out in a blazing 24.26 at the 50 and 51.11 at the 100. He held strong coming home, and won by over a second in 1:45.33 to fall just two-tenths shy of his Lithuanian National Record (1:45.12) which is also the top time in the world this year. Sun Yang swam a 1:45.15 in September, which is the only swim (other than his own) faster than Rapsys’ semi-final swim in the 2017-18 season.

James Guy, Mikhail Dovgalyuk and Filippo Megli were 2nd through 4th in the heat, and qualify in those same positions with Megli tied with Vekovishchev. Duncan Scott squeaked into the final in 8th.

Women’s 200 Breast Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 2:19.11 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2013

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, 2015

European Record (ER): 2:19.11 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2013

European Junior Record (EJ): 2:19.64 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:19.84 – Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, 2014

Jessica Vall Montero of Spain easily won the first semi of the women’s 200 breast, with Chloe Tutton leading a group of three who were 2:26-high.

Following tonight’s trend, the second semi-final was significantly faster. Yuliya Efimova cruised through the first three lengths before moving up from 5th to 1st on the last 50, splitting 35.90 to post the top time by far in 2:23.49.

Molly Renshaw, Rikke Moeller-Pedersen, Marina Garcia and Fanny Lecluyse were all faster than the winner of the first semi to qualify 2nd through 5th overall.

Men’s 50 Fly Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, 2018

World Junior Record (WJ): 23.22 – Michael Andrew, 2017

European Record (ER): 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, 2018

European Junior Record (EJ): 23.28 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 22.73 – Andriy Govorov, 2016

Ben Proud won the first semi of the men’s 50 fly in 23.01, followed by Kristian Gkolomeev who broke his Greek National Record from the heats in 23.22.

World Record holder Andrii Govorov easily won the second semi in 22.85, and he’ll take a run at his 22.27 WR tomorrow night. Nyls Korstanje touched 2nd in 23.38, breaking his Dutch National Record by .02 from the prelims, and Oleg Kostin was 3rd (23.41) to qualify 8th. Laszlo Cseh was 23.48 and misses the final in 9th.

Women’s 200 Free Final

World Record (WR): 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:56.12 – Duo Shen, 2014

European Record (ER): 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 1:56.78 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 1:55.33 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

Charlotte Bonnet established the early lead in the women’s 200 free, and with Femke Heemskerk not too far back at the 150, flew away with a 29.36 split coming home to win in 1:54.95. That lowers her own personal best, just three-tenths off of Camille Muffat‘s National Record (1:54.66), and moves her into 4th in the world this season.

Heemskerk really hurt the last 50, posting the slowest final 50 in the field, but did manage to hang on for silver by .05 over Anastasia Guzhenkova in 1:56.72. Great Britain’s Eleanor Faulkner (1:58.26) snagged 4th from lane 1, holding off Germany’s Isabel Gose (1:58.42) who was the fastest coming home in 29.34.

Men’s 200 Breast Final

World Record (WR): 2:06.67 – Ipei Watanabe, 2007

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:09.39 – Anton Chupkov , 2017

, 2017 European Record (ER): 2:06.96 – Anton Chupkov , 2017

, 2017 European Junior Record (EJ): 2:09.64 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:07.47 – Marco Koch, 2014

Men’s 200 IM Final

World Record (WR): 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, 2011

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:57.06 – Hayang Qin, 2017

European Record (ER): 1:55.18 – Laszlo Cseh , 2009

, 2009 European Junior Record (EJ): 1:59.06 – Johannes Hintze, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 1:56.66 – Laszlo Cseh, 2012

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Final