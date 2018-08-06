Emma Robinson Withdraws from New Zealand Team for Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

After becoming the only swimmer to add her name to New Zealand’s Pan Pacs roster via the country’s National Championship meet, Emma Robinson has withdrawn from the meet. Swimming New Zealand says the withdrawal comes after battling a respiratory tract infection that has “hampered (her) training in recent weeks,” which has “affected her overall fitness.”

Robinson was due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday, but withdrew from the meet on advice from her doctor and coach.

“This was a really tough decision to pull out of the Pan Pacific Championships, I am sure there are some disappointed people out there but no one as disappointed as me.

“I wish all the best for the remaining team members, I know they will do themselves and New Zealand proud.”

Robinson is based out of Australia where she trains in Brisbane. She qualified at the New Zealand Open for the 800 and 1500 freestyle events. She claimed to have been unrested at that meet. She was seeded 12th in the 800 free and 15th in the 1500 free.

That leaves New Zealand’s team for the meet at 5 swimmers, including the last-minute addition of Aussie-born and American-raised Ali Galyer after US Nationals.