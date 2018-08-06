Michael Andrew Swam Workouts Coached by Gregg Troy and Teri McKeever

Team USA has arrived in Tokyo for the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, and with Cody Miller off the team this year, that leaves Michael Andrew as the primary unofficial team vlogger.
In his latest video, Andrew takes us through the team’s training camp in southern California, including a workout with his dad Peter Andrew, gear pickup, and generally hanging-out at the hotel.
Things we learn from the video:
- Andrew Seliskar is good at ping-pong.
- USA Swimming’s swag this year looks really good.
- Michael Andrew swam a workout with Gregg Troy. Let that sink in.
- His next vlog is going to answer the question you all want to know: how does MA train when his dad isn’t around.
The answer is in…
Stop the madness. It is possible for a coach to administer someone else’s workout too.
And sometimes preferably depending on the coach. Michael knows himself well and I’m sure knows who the best coaches are. He obviously has an incredible coach himself (his dad) but I mean its coach Troy!
“So it’s pretty simple guys” yeah lol $2000 worth of gear is very simple
There plenty of swimmers that couldn’t come close to achieving that success. It’s not the equipment. Its a training tool. Put a $2000 bat in a baseball players hand and he’s not automatically going to hit homeruns.