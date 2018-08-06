Facts and Figures about the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- 50m
Established in the mid-1980s, the Pan Pacific Championships are held under the oversight of the Pan Pacific Swimming Association, which is made up of the four charter nations’ federations: Swimming Australia, Swimming Canada, the Japan Amateur Swimming Federations and USA Swimming. The original intent was to provide their athletes an opportunity to compete at a top international level in “off” years in which there were neither Olympic Games nor FINA World Championships, mirroring the European Championships for European athletes.
The event began as a bi-annual competition in odd years, then switched after 1999 to a quadrennial format taking place in even non-Olympic years.
Events
The events at Pan Pacific Championships mirror those of the Olympic Games:
- Freestyle: men’s and women’s 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500;
- Backstroke: men’s and women’s 100 and 200;
- Breaststroke: men’s and women’s 100 and 200
- Butterfly: men’s and women’s 100 and 200
- Individual Medley: men’s and women’s 200, and 400.
- Relays: men’s and women’s 4×100 free, 4×200 free, 4×100 medley; and mixed 4×100 medley.
All events but the men’s and women’s 800 free and 1500 free consist of heats in the morning and finals in the evening. The 800 and 1500 freestyles are timed finals only, with the fastest heat by seeding swimming in finals. There are no semi-finals in the 4-day meet.
Host Cities
|Year
|Location
|Dates
|Medal table winners
|1985
|Tokyo, Japan
|15–18 August
|United States
|1987
|Brisbane, Australia
|13–16 August
|United States
|1989
|Tokyo, Japan
|17–20 August
|United States
|1991
|Edmonton, Canada
|22–25 August
|United States
|1993
|Kobe, Japan
|12–15 August
|United States
|1995
|Atlanta, United States
|10–13 August
|United States
|1997
|Fukuoka, Japan
|10–13 August
|United States
|1999
|Sydney, Australia
|22–29 August
|United States
|2002
|Yokohama, Japan
|24–29 August
|United States
|2006
|Victoria, Canada
|17–20 August
|United States
|2010
|Irvine, United States
|18–22 August
|United States
|2014
|Gold Coast, Australia
|21–25 August
|United States
|2018
|Tokyo, Japan
|9–13 August
|TBD!!
Participating Nations
|Country
|85
|87
|89
|91
|93
|95
|97
|99
|02
|06
|10
|14
|18
|Algeria
|ALG
|*
|Argentina
|ARG
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Australia
|AUS
|*
|H
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|H
|*
|*
|*
|H
|*
|Bahamas
|BAH
|*
|*
|Barbados
|BAR
|*
|Bermuda
|BER
|*
|Brazil
|BRA
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Canada
|CAN
|*
|*
|*
|H
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|H
|*
|*
|*
|Cayman Islands
|CAY
|*
|*
|Chile
|CHI
|*
|*
|*
|China, People’s Republic of
|CHN
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Chinese Taipei
|TPE
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Colombia
|COL
|*
|*
|Cook Islands
|COK
|*
|Costa Rica
|CRC
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Cuba
|CUB
|*
|*
|Ecuador
|ECU
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Egypt
|EGY
|*
|Fiji
|FIJ
|*
|*
|Guam
|GUM
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Hong Kong
|HKG
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Indonesia
|INA
|*
|*
|*
|Jamaica
|JAM
|*
|*
|Japan
|JPN
|H
|*
|H
|*
|H
|*
|H
|*
|H
|*
|*
|*
|H
|Kazakhstan
|KAZ
|*
|*
|Macau
|MAC
|*
|Malaysia
|MAS
|*
|*
|*
|Mexico
|MEX
|*
|*
|*
|*
|New Zealand
|NZL
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Nigeria
|NGR
|*
|Northern Mariana Islands
|NMA
|*
|*
|Oman
|OMA
|*
|Palau
|PLW
|*
|Panama
|PAN
|*
|Papua New Guinea
|PNG
|*
|*
|Peru
|PER
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Philippines
|PHI
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Puerto Rico
|PUR
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Singapore
|SIN
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|South Africa
|RSA
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|South Korea
|KOR
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Suriname
|SUR
|*
|*
|Thailand
|THA
|*
|*
|*
|Trinidad and Tobago
|TRI
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Tunisia
|TUN
|*
|*
|United States of America
|USA
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|H
|*
|*
|*
|*
|H
|*
|*
|Uzbekistan
|UZB
|*
|*
|Venezuela
|VEN
|*
|*
|*
|Zimbabwe
|ZIM
|*
|*
|*
|Total
|48
|11
|10
|12
|17
|16
|19
|13
|16
|16
|18
|22
|23
|19
H = host nation
* = participating nation
Medals table (1985–2014)
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|United States
|259
|178
|129
|566
|Australia
|89
|124
|100
|313
|Japan
|25
|42
|63
|130
|Canada
|16
|43
|70
|129
|China
|5
|10
|12
|27
|South Africa
|5
|5
|6
|16
|New Zealand
|4
|6
|16
|26
|South Korea
|4
|2
|1
|7
|Costa Rica
|3
|2
|4
|9
|Brazil
|2
|3
|7
|12
|Puerto Rico
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Suriname
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Venezuela
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Chile
|0
|0
|1
|1
|414
|416
|410
|1240
*Note: These medal counts do not match announced official medal counts, as by agreement of the founding nations (USA, Australia, Japan, and Canada), the 50 breaststroke, butterfly, and backstroke races would not count in official scoring. These events are not typically swum at Pan Pacs but were added to the schedule in 2010 as many nations were using the meet as trials for other meets, including the 2011 World Championships.
How come Tokyo hosts so often?
It was part of the charter: they get to host every other year.
I’ll ask around and see if anybody remembers the reason why.