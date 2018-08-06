Facts and Figures about the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

50m

Established in the mid-1980s, the Pan Pacific Championships are held under the oversight of the Pan Pacific Swimming Association, which is made up of the four charter nations’ federations: Swimming Australia, Swimming Canada, the Japan Amateur Swimming Federations and USA Swimming. The original intent was to provide their athletes an opportunity to compete at a top international level in “off” years in which there were neither Olympic Games nor FINA World Championships, mirroring the European Championships for European athletes.

The event began as a bi-annual competition in odd years, then switched after 1999 to a quadrennial format taking place in even non-Olympic years.

Events

The events at Pan Pacific Championships mirror those of the Olympic Games:

Freestyle: men’s and women’s 50, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500;

Backstroke: men’s and women’s 100 and 200;

Breaststroke: men’s and women’s 100 and 200

Butterfly: men’s and women’s 100 and 200

Individual Medley: men’s and women’s 200, and 400.

Relays: men’s and women’s 4×100 free, 4×200 free, 4×100 medley; and mixed 4×100 medley.

All events but the men’s and women’s 800 free and 1500 free consist of heats in the morning and finals in the evening. The 800 and 1500 freestyles are timed finals only, with the fastest heat by seeding swimming in finals. There are no semi-finals in the 4-day meet.

Host Cities

Year Location Dates Medal table winners 1985 Tokyo, Japan 15–18 August United States 1987 Brisbane, Australia 13–16 August United States 1989 Tokyo, Japan 17–20 August United States 1991 Edmonton, Canada 22–25 August United States 1993 Kobe, Japan 12–15 August United States 1995 Atlanta, United States 10–13 August United States 1997 Fukuoka, Japan 10–13 August United States 1999 Sydney, Australia 22–29 August United States 2002 Yokohama, Japan 24–29 August United States 2006 Victoria, Canada 17–20 August United States 2010 Irvine, United States 18–22 August United States 2014 Gold Coast, Australia 21–25 August United States 2018 Tokyo, Japan 9–13 August TBD!!

Participating Nations

Country 85 87 89 91 93 95 97 99 02 06 10 14 18 Algeria ALG * Argentina ARG * * * * Australia AUS * H * * * * * H * * * H * Bahamas BAH * * Barbados BAR * Bermuda BER * Brazil BRA * * * * * * * * Canada CAN * * * H * * * * * H * * * Cayman Islands CAY * * Chile CHI * * * China, People’s Republic of CHN * * * * * * * * * * * Chinese Taipei TPE * * * * * * * * Colombia COL * * Cook Islands COK * Costa Rica CRC * * * * * * Cuba CUB * * Ecuador ECU * * * * * * Egypt EGY * Fiji FIJ * * Guam GUM * * * * * * Hong Kong HKG * * * * * * * * * * Indonesia INA * * * Jamaica JAM * * Japan JPN H * H * H * H * H * * * H Kazakhstan KAZ * * Macau MAC * Malaysia MAS * * * Mexico MEX * * * * New Zealand NZL * * * * * * * * * * * * * Nigeria NGR * Northern Mariana Islands NMA * * Oman OMA * Palau PLW * Panama PAN * Papua New Guinea PNG * * Peru PER * * * * * Philippines PHI * * * * * * * Puerto Rico PUR * * * * Singapore SIN * * * * * South Africa RSA * * * * * * South Korea KOR * * * * * * * * * * Suriname SUR * * Thailand THA * * * Trinidad and Tobago TRI * * * * Tunisia TUN * * United States of America USA * * * * * H * * * * H * * Uzbekistan UZB * * Venezuela VEN * * * Zimbabwe ZIM * * * Total 48 11 10 12 17 16 19 13 16 16 18 22 23 19

H = host nation

* = participating nation

Medals table (1985–2014)

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 259 178 129 566 Australia 89 124 100 313 Japan 25 42 63 130 Canada 16 43 70 129 China 5 10 12 27 South Africa 5 5 6 16 New Zealand 4 6 16 26 South Korea 4 2 1 7 Costa Rica 3 2 4 9 Brazil 2 3 7 12 Puerto Rico 1 0 1 2 Suriname 1 0 0 1 Venezuela 0 1 0 1 Chile 0 0 1 1 414 416 410 1240

*Note: These medal counts do not match announced official medal counts, as by agreement of the founding nations (USA, Australia, Japan, and Canada), the 50 breaststroke, butterfly, and backstroke races would not count in official scoring. These events are not typically swum at Pan Pacs but were added to the schedule in 2010 as many nations were using the meet as trials for other meets, including the 2011 World Championships.