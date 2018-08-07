2018 Euros: Peaty’s 50 Breast Highlights Day 5 Prelims

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fifth of seven preliminary sessions from the 2018 European Championships will feature six events, with the 100 free, 200 IM and 800 free relay slated for the women and the 50 breast, 200 back and 800 free for men.

Highlighting the session will be Adam Peaty, who will swim the first of three 50 breast rounds after setting the world record in the 100 earlier in the competition. The Brit showed some speed in the heats of the 100, breaking the Championship Record in a time of 57.89, and thus could make some noise here in the prelims of the 50. Last summer, when Peaty was 0.37 slower in the 100 than he was here, he broke the 50m world record in both the prelims and semis, getting the time down to 25.95.

The session will also feature Sarah Sjostrom (100 free) and Katinka Hosszu (200 IM) swimming those events in which they hold the world record, and reigning World Champion Evgeny Rylov in the men’s 200 back. He’ll be joined by countryman Kliment Kolesnikov, who broke the world record in the 50 and set the junior world record in the 100 in winning both titles. He’ll look to upset Rylov later on in the final for the backstroke triple.

The men’s 800 free heats will also be intriguing after German Florian Wellbrock upset Mykhailo Romanchuk and Gregorio Paltrinieri for the gold in the mile.