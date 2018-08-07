2018 European Championship Day 4 Photo Vault

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live from the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow

KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS Gold Medal and New World Junior Record
100m Backstroke Men Finals
Glasgow 06/08/18
Swimming Tollcross International Swimming Centre
LEN European Aquatics Championships 2018
European Championships 2018
Photo Andrea Masini/ Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

Katinka Hosszu-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Bonnet Charlotte FRA Gold Medal
200m Freestyle Women
Glasgow 06/08/2018
Swimming Tollcross International Swimming Centre
LEN European Aquatics Championships 2018
European Championships 2018
Photo Andrea Staccioli/ Deepbluemedia /Insidefoto

 

GREAT BRITAIN GBR Gold Medal
DAVIES Georgia PEATY Adam
GUY James ANDERSON Freya
RUSSIA RUS Silver Medal
KOLESNIKOV Kliment EFIMOVA Yuliya
CHIMROVA Svetlana MOROZOV Vladimir
ITALY ITA Bronze Medal
PANZIERA Margherita SCOZZOLI Fabio
DI LIDDO Elena MIRESSI Alessandro
4x200m Mixed Relay
Glasgow 06/08/2018
Swimming Tollcross International Swimming Centre
LEN European Aquatics Championships 2018
European Championships 2018
Photo Andrea Staccioli/ Deepbluemedia /Insidefoto

Kliment Kolesnikov-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Katinka Hosszu-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

DESPLANCHES Jeremy SUI Gold Medal
200m Medley Men Finals
Glasgow 06/08/18
Swimming Tollcross International Swimming Centre
LEN European Aquatics Championships 2018
European Championships 2018
Photo Andrea Masini/ Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

 

Katinka Hosszu-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Yuliya Efimova-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

LEN_EC_Glasgow_18/G.Scala_DBMedia

 

Mikhail Vekovishchev-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Molly Renshaw – 2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Franziska Henkt-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Carlotta-Zofkova-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Anna Wermuth-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

Katinka Hosszu-Petrov-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

James-Guy-2018 European Championship Glasgow – courtesy of Giusy Cisale swimswam.com

 

CHUPKOV Anton RUS Gold Medal
200m Breastostroke Men Finals
LEN Championships 2018
Andrea Masini/ Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto

