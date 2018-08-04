Kolesnikov Wipes Out Supersuited 50 Backstroke World Record

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russia’s dynamic backstroker, Kliment Kolesnikov, wrecked 6 records with 1 swim as he raced his way to gold in the 50m backstroke tonight in Glasgow.

Most notably, Kolesnikov’s winning time of 24.00 established a new World Record, overtaking the previous supersuited mark set by Liam Tancock set back at the 2009 World Championships at 24.04.

Kolesnikov put the field on notice with his opening round swims, clocking prelims and semi times of 24.58 and 24.25, respectively, to be situated as the 2nd seed after each. However, Kolesnikov launched himself off the blocks on a mission in tonight’s final, set on getting his hand on the wall first.

At 18 years of age, Kolesnikov annihilated his previous personal best entering this meet of 24.46 and crushed the new World Record, World Junior Record, European Record, European Junior Record, Championship Record and Russian National Record with his one monumental 24.00 swim.

This is the 2nd world record set at these championships and within this one session, as Great Britain’s Adam Peaty smashed a 57.00 100m breaststroke earlier.

We’ll see Kolesnikov race the 100m distance beginning tomorrow at these European Championships.