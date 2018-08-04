Hungary’s Ajna Kesely Notches New 800 Free Euro Jr Record

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year-old Ajna Kesely of Hungary snagged a silver medal in the women’s 800m freestyle here in Glasgow behind Italy’s Simona Quadarella, finishing in a super quick time of 8:21.91. That checks-in as Kesely’s fastest ever and also registers as a new European Junior Record. The previous record was unclaimed, set at the benchmark devised by LEN in 8:23.07.

Entering this meet, Kesely’s personal best sat at the 8:25.82 set just this past March at Hungarian Nationals. With tonight’s effort, she hacked more than 2 seconds off of that mark to sit 10th in the world, once Quadarella’s gold medal-winning 8:16.35 is added in.

Spits for Kesely were as follows:

Kesely has already made a name for herself on the junior circuit, claiming an impressive 4 individual titles at the 2017 European Junior Championships. She collected gold across the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle races and continues to improve with virtually ever swim.