1225 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

RECREATION COORDINATOR – AQUATICS

This position performs a variety of professional aquatic duties including safeguarding the activities of the patrons of the Avon Recreation Center and assisting the Aquatics Supervisor with managing the aquatics division

PRE-COMPETITIVE HEAD COACH

The Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club, LLC (MAAC) is looking for an hourly head coach for our pre-competitive level group. The pre-competitive group is divided into 2 levels – pre-competitive 1 and pre-competitive 2. Both of these groups consist of swimmers between ages 5-10 who are newer to the sport of swimming. Our swimmers are learning the basics of competition strokes – butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle – and are working on swimming basics like starts, turns, streamline, kicking, etc.

HEAD COACH – CARLILE SWIMMING TEAM

Carlile Swimming provides swimming programs for all ages, from babies to Olympians. We have been pioneering new teaching and training methods for more than half a century and we are recognised worldwide as a leader in all aspects of aquatic education. Carlile Swimming employs over 600 staff across 9 swim schools and 4 competitive training sites. Every week we help 25,000+ kids become safer and more confident in and around the water.

HEAD COACH – NORTH WHIDBEY AQUATIC CLUB

North Whidbey Aquatic Club (NWAC) is a parent-governed, coach-run year-round competitive swim team located in Oak Harbor, WA. Our members include swimmers of all abilities and ages.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 10 to 13 year old swimmers for the senior and high performance groups. Swimmers will need to be introduced to and begin implementing complex training concepts. The pre-senior ‘Gold Group’ has six 2 hour swimming sessions per week and three 30 min dryland sessions per week. The position will require the coach to plan and guide all 9 sessions.

HUNTSVILLE SWIM ASSOCIATION SITE DIRECTOR AND SENIOR ASSISTANT

Huntsville Swim Association (HSA) in Huntsville, Alabama, is looking to fill the position of Site Director and Senior Assistant Coach. The position is a full-time, salaried position that also offers Health, Dental, Vision, Life, and Retirement benefits. The ideal candidate will have at least a bachelor’s degree, strong administrative skills, a passion for developing swimmers of all levels, a positive approach to coaching, and a strong desire to grow and learn professionally. Previous coaching experience is highly preferred.

ASSISTANT COACH- RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

Raleigh Swimming Association is seeking an Assistant Coach to work on a part-time basis, primarily with our 10 & under athletes. This is an hourly position; compensation is commensurate with experience. Opportunities are available to work between 5 and 9 pm on weekdays and 11 am and 1 pm on Saturdays.

YMCA AQUATICS DIRECTOR

At the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, we believe that every child should know the life-saving skills of swimming and that every community resident should have the opportunity to experience the joy and well-being that water activities can bring. To accomplish this, our Aquatics Director will work side-by-side with their staff, their colleagues and our community to create a welcoming pool environment for all; develop high-quality programming; and establish partnerships with other area organizations with a focus on water safety and education.

HEAD COACH – AGE GROUP ELITE – NEW POOL ON THE WAY!

Trident Aquatics, located near Tulsa, Oklahoma, is searching for a full time head coach to lead our athletes towards greatness. Trident is a relatively small club and deliberately roster-capped to provide very individualized attention to our swimmers. We embrace a continuously learning culture and take advantage of emerging technology in our sport. We are coach-owned, and empower coaches to create the culture and standards within our program. Our athletes range in age from 12 to 19, and we have placed swimmers at Sectionals, Futures, Jr. National, National and the Olympic Trials.

BLUE TIDE AQUATICS HEAD COACH

Blue Tide Aquatics has an opening for a positive, experienced, enthusiastic head coach for our year-round competitive swim team. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach charged swim team located in Kingwood, Texas operating out of the Humble ISD natatoriums. Blue Tide Aquatics goal is to compete at the highest state levels in our age group program and at a Regional/National level with our High School swimming program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is looking for you to join our coaching staff on Cape Fear Aquatic Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. Cape Fear Aquatic Club is seeking a strong and energetic leader to serve as an Assistant Coach for our growing USA swim team. Cape Fear Aquatic Club’s current membership is comprised of about 90 athletes (ages 6-18), spanning all competitive levels. Cape Fear Aquatic Club’s Mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities while also teaching life balance, sportsmanship and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

BRAND MANAGER – RYTE SPORT

As the Brand Manager you will be involved in multiple facets of the company as they pertain to customer service, social media, marketing, ambassador/influencer program development, and web merchandising. This position has an operational piece along with business development piece.

ALTO SWIM CLUB – AGE GROUP COACH

Alto Swim Club is seeking an age group coach to work with swimmers ages 12 & younger. Alto trains at multiple facilities in the Palo Alto area, including the Avery Aquatic Center on the Stanford University campus. The team’s mission is to offer the best developmental and high performance programs in the country.

LOCAL SWIM COACH

Dragon Star is actively seeking a competitive and reliable part-time local swim coach for Age Group swimmers. Ideal candidates will have a strong technical knowledge of the sport and possess skills in teaching and motivating swimmers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Dragon Star is actively seeking a competitive and reliable coach ti fill the role of Head Swim Coach for Age Group swimmers. Ideal candidates will have a strong technical knowledge of the sport and possess skills in teaching and motivating swimmers.

ASSISTANT COACHES

Cascade Swim Club, located in Seattle, WA, is seeking experienced coaches to serve as part-time Assistant Coaches and potential Lead Site Coaches. Qualified candidates should have experience working with swimmers of all levels and possess a deep understanding of developing age groupers. Lead Site candidates should have experience working with parents and team leadership to successfully implement strategic team goals. Ideal candidates should be positive team players, excellent teachers and stroke technicians.

CA, ROCKLIN (20 MI NE OF SACRAMENTO) HEAD COACH ROCKLIN SWIM TEAM

The Rocklin Swim Team Head Coach is an experienced full-time swim professional that is inspired by our mission and enthusiastic about working with a growing program in Rocklin, California. We are dedicated to the wholesome development of the aquatics skills for every swimmer that is appropriate to their level of experience and ability.

FULL TIME CEO/HEAD COACH

We are searching for an energetic head coach/CEO to develop our swimmers and continue to grow our program and carry IST’s core value: Dedication, Integrity, Perseverance, Teamwork, Loyalty, Culture, Honesty, Education, Health

YMCA WESTSIDE SILVER FINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The YMCA Westside Silver Fins is seeking a Head Age Group Coach who demonstrates leadership and responsibility for the administration of all aspects relating to the age group programs of the club. The Head Age Group Coach will be involved in all aspects of the YWSF program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, seasonal planning, training, performance, and safety.

ASSISTANT COACH

Calvert Aquatics Club is the fastest growing USA Swimming Team in south of Maryland Maryland and is looking to further support our mission by hiring 2 additional coaches for our Pre-competitive Groups.

This role calls for an energetic, fun-loving person who is a team player and enjoys providing excellent customer service—and has the natural ability to put a smile on the faces of children & parents. The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 6 to 12 year old swimmers for the Age group program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The primary coaching responsibility for this position will be preparing the 10 to 13 year old swimmers for the senior and high performance groups. Swimmers will need to be introduced to and begin implementing complex training concepts. The pre-senior ‘Gold Group’ has six 2 hour swimming sessions per week and three 30 min dryland sessions per week. The position will require the coach to plan and guide all 9 session

NEBRASKA AQUATICS: ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Nebraska Aquatics (NA) in Lincoln, Nebraska is seeking a strong and energetic leader to serve as an Assistant Coach for our growing USA swim team. NA’s current membership is comprised of about 70 athletes (ages 6-18), spanning all competitive levels. NA’s Mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities while also teaching life balance, sportsmanship and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

LIFEGUARDS

Do you have a strong work ethic and excellent communication skills? Do you enjoy being responsible and are you certified in Lifeguarding and able to provide supervision and safety of all in a pool environment? Is having the ability to help a child/adult overcome obstacles and grow important to you? If so, The YMCA of Central Massachusetts, Boroughs Family Branch is looking for you to join our amazing Aquatics Team! Hours available are Mondays –Fridays 8:00am-3:00pm, and Fridays 3pm- close, starting immediately.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking an experienced Head Age Group Coach to join the program for at least the spring and summer seasons. This role will help lead the age group coaching for the team in the pool, during dry land training and at swim meets. They will work closely with the Aquatics Director/Head Coach to deliver high quality practices, dry land training, private lessons, and ensure the swimmers are prepared for the meets.

FITTER & FASTER SWIM TOUR SEEKS SALES REPRESENTATIVE

As a Sales Representative for Fitter & Faster, you will be responsible for identifying and lead generation of New Clinic Locations and Hosts. You will be responsible for identifying new potential clinics as well as scheduling clinics with prior hosts. You will present and promote pertinent information to generate new clinics in a geographical location that will promote lucrative clinics. You will use SalesForce as a CRM tool.

GOLDEN WEST SWIM CLUB: AGE GROUP/ASSISTANT COACH

The Golden West Swim Club (GWSC) trains in a word-class 50-meter swim complex in Huntington Beach, CA (Surf City USA). The GWSC has an immediate opening for a part-time Age Group/Assistant Coach. This position requires both on deck coaching (~20-30 hours a week) and 1-2 weekend meets per month.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Duke University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer committed to providing employment opportunity without regard to an individual’s race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, genetic information, veteran status, or disability. Duke Athletics has a strong commitment to Affirmative Action and is actively seeking to increase the racial and ethnic diversity of our staff.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

The Aquatics Supervisor is responsible for the planning, coordinating and supervision of all aquatics operations for both the indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities and associated programs including, but not limited to, employee training, special events, scheduling, aquatics programming, cash handling, budgeting, record keeping, purchasing, concessions, splash parties, rentals, groups and facility operations.

EAGLE SWIMMING ASSOCIATION HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Eagle Swimming Association was established in August 2006 with the goal of building a swimming community in the southern half of Humble School District. It is a non-profit organization that features a competitive age group and senior swim team that offers swimmers in the Humble area an opportunity to excel in the sport of swimming.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The Benbrook Community Center YMCA is looking for a new leader to coach the 170 participant Benbrook Barracuda Swim Team and provide general support to the aquatics department. This leader will drive the participant experience by leading the coaching staff and creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for swimmers and their families. The ideal candidate must possess a mix of relationship-building skills with technical knowledge needed to lead the swim team. This leader will need the ability to relate effectively to diverse groups of people from all social and economic segments of the community while articulating the Y’s purpose, mission, and demonstrating the Y’s character values.

GULLIVER SWIM SCHOOL – INSTRUCTOR

Gulliver Schools is currently looking for Part-Time Swim Lesson Instructors. The candidate must have current certifications in CPR for the Professional Rescuer, AED, and First Aid. Swim America experience is preferred. Candidate must be able to follow correct teaching methods as directed by the Site Supervisor and Swim School Director and assist in the set-up of the facility for daily classes. Provide a fun and positive atmosphere while teaching. Maintain a high level of awareness to ensure your students safety during lesson time and communicate appropriately and positively with all students and their guardians. The position will be at the Academy Campus, which has a 6 lane 25 yard pool and a separate 3 lane teaching pool. Hours are 2-6pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays 1:30-6pm and Saturdays 9am-12noon.

HEAD SITE COACH – LIFE TIME SWIM DALLAS

The Head Site Coach is in charge all training, assistant coaches and site-specific admin at their home site (1 of 8 location in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex). They develop positive relationships with swimmers and members, promote the program in order to generate participation and coordinate all swim team activities to work cooperatively with the rest of the team.

AGE GROUP COACH/SENIOR COACH

Tollefson Swimming is looking for a motivated, dedicated coach to join our coaching staff. Please inquire further to learn more about the age group coach position and the senior coach position. Coaching responsibilities include preparing and administering all practices, attending monthly meets as well as championship meets, communicating effectively with swimmers and parents, and administrative responsibilities, including preparing meet entries and planning for practices, meets and social activities. The coach should share Tollefson Swimming’s passion for a strong technical foundation and individual attention while also bringing fresh and new ideas to the team.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH: FULL-TIME

The Aquatics Head Swim Team Coach leads all of the USA swim practices at their home site. They develop positive relationships with swimmers and members, and promotes programs in order to generate more participation.

LEAD SITE COACH – NE OHIO (PT)

The Lake Erie Silver Dolphins (LESD) is seeking an assistant age group coach for the USA Swim Club in Northeast Ohio. The coach will manage designated practice groups. This is a part-time position requiring 10-15 hours per week, beginning as soon as possible. The assistant age group coach reports to the LESD Head Coach and the LESD Chief Administrator.

AGE GROUP COACH FOR MONTEREY PARK MANTA RAYS

Monterey Park Manta Rays (MPMR) is seeking an age group coach capable of creating a strong Age Group Regional team and preparing swimmers for Senor Level training. Our mission at MPMR is to provide young athletes a competitive swimming program that will inspire them to achieve their highest potential in and out of the pool. The club is non-profit parent board run swim team with 120+ swimmers. The club trains at a 50 meter outdoor facility with four main training group (Development, Competitive Development, Age Group and Senior)

CLIENT SUCCESS – PART OR FULL TIME

SwimCloud builds resources that allow swimmers, coaches, recruits, and parents more effective. SwimCloud frees users from the limits of spreadsheets and stopwatches and allows them to harness the power of data, analysis, and education to make better decisions and grow the sport. We are always seeking like-minded and passionate people who share our vision.

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB–FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH/11-12 DIRECTOR

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB is seeking a highly motivated and energetic coach to fill the role of Head Age Group Coach/11-12 Director. The ideal candidate will have high energy and passion for swimming, be charismatic and personable, be knowledgeable about technique and stroke mechanics of the sport and be willing to help drive club growth. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director at the YMCA of Greenwich oversees the high quality day-to-day operations of aquatic programs, manage staff, and grow program participation, in both pools. Critical competencies include; lifeguard management, financial/payroll acumen, also a plus general knowledge of pool maintenance with CPO certification and swim lesson experience.

LIFEGUARD (DODGE YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR AND LIFEGUARD

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award winning franchise that is not your typical company!

DONNER SWIM CLUB AGE GROUP COACH

Donner Swim Club (DSC) is one of Indiana oldest and most successful Swim Clubs. DSC was formed in 1948, and incorporated in 1965. DSC has nearly 250 swimmers utilizing 2 year-round pools, and one warm-weather pool. The club utilizes the CNHS Natatorium (8-lane 25m/y facility with separate diving well, seating for 500), Northside Middle School pool (6-lane, 25y facility), and the outdoor Donner Park Pool (8-lane 50m facility with separate diving well, seating for up to 1,000).

SCHROEDER YMCA PART-TIME ASSISTANT

Schroeder is renowned for strong results for top athletes and for developing their character. Individuals are surrounded by similarly motivated teammates in an environment that encourages each to “Be Great, Act with Integrity, Expect Success and that Places Team First.” Novice athletes gain skill rapidly and get exposure to higher level competition. Schroeder is always well-represented at the USA National and Junior National Swimming Championships. National level athletes are the norm, not the exception, at Schroeder.

SILVER FINS ASSISTANT DIVE COACH

The YMCA Westside Silver Fins are looking for an assistant diving coach to be mentored into taking over the team as the Head Diving Coach. We are looking for an enthusiastic coach with a keen eye for technique and an ability to coach young divers. Applicant must be willing to do travel meets with the team at various times of the year.

SHIPLEY VARSITY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL SWIM COACH

The Shipley School fosters educational excellence and develops in each student a love of learning and a readiness for compassionate participation in a changing world. Founded in 1894 and currently enrolling over 830 students, Shipley is an independent Pre-K-12 coeducational day school located in the western suburbs of Philadelphia. Dedicated to our mission, The School fosters relationships with all children to discover their unique talents and strengths and live up to our motto, “Courage for the Deed; Grace for the Doing”. Our educational environment balances the developmental needs of our students with the demands of academic excellence.

LIFEGUARDS

Do you enjoy being responsible and are you certified in Lifeguarding and able to provide supervision and safety of all in a pool environment? Is having the ability to help a child/adult overcome obstacles and grow important to you? If so, The YMCA of Central Massachusetts, Boroughs Family Branch is looking for you to join our amazing Aquatics Team! Hours available are Mondays –Fridays 8:00am-3:00pm, and Fridays 3pm- close, starting immediately.

EL DORADO HILLS RECREATIONAL SWIM TEAM, HEAD COACH POSITION

We are looking to fill the Head Coaching position for the 2019 season which runs from April thru July, with additional meetings and strategic planning to occur outside of that time. The Head Coach is responsible for creating a fun, competitive and positive swim program that will develop and improve the technique of our swimmer athletes; provide training and practices that improve team achievement; and lastly, build camaraderie and sportsmanship.

HEAD COACH

Humboldt Swim Club has an immediate opening for a positive, experienced, enthusiastic head coach for their year-round competitive swim team. Humboldt Swim Club is a non-profit, board-governed, head-coach charged swim team located in Arcata, CA that practices at the Arcata Community Pool and the Humboldt State University pool. The mission of Humboldt Swim Club is to provide the youth of our community with a USA Swimming club and to promote the sport of swimming in our area. The team currently has 105 members, from novice to Junior National qualifiers.

HEAD COACH

The Head Swim Coach will oversee the YMCA Swim Team practices and meets, in line with the YMCA’s serving beginning to advance competitive athletes. The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA has an amazing feeder program from swim lessons, to prep, to competitive swimmers, including national-caliber athletes.

