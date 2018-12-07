High-Level International Meets For January 2019

All eyes will be on Hangzhou, China next week for the 2018 Short Course World Championships and there are several other elite meets happening before this year is through. However, it’s never too early to start planning ahead for next year so you can get your swim nerd schedule laid out well in advance.

Below are some high-level meets taking place in January 2019 around the world. Look for us to publish monthly international meets regularly and add any we missed in the comments section.

International Meets – January 2019