High-Level International Meets For January 2019

All eyes will be on Hangzhou, China next week for the 2018 Short Course World Championships and there are several other elite meets happening before this year is through. However, it’s never too early to start planning ahead for next year so you can get your swim nerd schedule laid out well in advance.
Below are some high-level meets taking place in January 2019 around the world. Look for us to publish monthly international meets regularly and add any we missed in the comments section.
International Meets – January 2019
- 01/05 – 01/06 – Swimming South Africa Grand Prix #1 (Mpumalanga)
- 01/09 – 01/12 – TYR Pro Swim Series at Knoxville (USA)
- 01/12 – 01/13 – 2019 Victorian Sprint Championships (Melbourne, Australia)
- 01/12 – 01/13 – New Zealand Open Water Championships
- 01/17 – 01/20 – Trofeu Ciutat de Terrasa, C. N. Terrasa (Spain)
- 01/17 – 01/19 – Short Course Championships of Belarus
- 01/18 – 01/19 – Toronto Grand Prix (Canada)
- 01/18 – 01/20 – Western Australian Swimming Championships
- 01/19 – 01/19 – Miami Super Challenge (QLD, Australia)
- 01/19 – 01/20 – Flanders Cup (Belgium)
- 01/19 – 01/20 – 2019 South Australia State Long Course Championships
- 01/25 – 01/27 – Reykjavik International Games (Iceland)
- 01/25 – 01/27 – Luxembourg Euro Meet
- 01/26 – 01/27 – Swedish Grand Prix Malmo
- 01/26 – 01/28 – 2019 Australian Open Water Swimming Championships
