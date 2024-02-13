Tang Qianting Tops 2009 Chinese 100 BR Record at 1:05.27, CHN’s First Event Gold Since ’03

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

As Tang Qianting sealed China’s first Worlds gold medal in the women’s 100 breast in over two decades, the 19-year-old’s winning effort of 1:05.27 took down Ji Liping‘s 2009 super-suited Chinese national record of 1:05.32. Luo Xuejuan was the last Chinese woman to win this event back at 2003 Barcelona Worlds. Rounding out the 2024 Doha podium behind Tang were Netherland’s Tes Schouten and Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey.

Tang is now the 2nd-fastest Asian women in this event, just 0.08s off the 1:05.19 Asian record, held by Japan’s Reona Aoki. Tang also moves up to No. 12 on the all-time event world rankings, a few positions from the sub-1:05 top 8 elite group.

During semifinals on day two, Tang’s 1:05.36 took down her previous 1:05.82 best all the way from 2021 Chinese Nationals, when she was 17. Tang only needed to shave four one-hundredths to strike Ji’s national record, but instead dropped 0.09s from semifinals to finals for her fastest effort of this Worlds meet.

Back in Ji’s 2009 record swim, she took the race out in 30.71 and closed in 34.61. Aoki also split first 50 in 30.54, closing in 34.65 for her current 1:05.19 Asian record. During finals, Tang split 30.25/35.02. With only 0.37s to clean up off the second 50, Tang has a shot to aim for Aoki’s Asian record.

Split Comparison

Reona Aoki– 2022 JPN Trials Tang Qianting– 2024 Worlds Final Ji Liping– 2009 CHN Nationals – 2009 CHN Nationals 30.54 30.25 30.71 34.65 (1:05.19) 35.02 (1:05.27) 34.61 (1:05.32)

Tang now adds this 100 breast Chinese record to her 50 breast Chinese and Asian records (29.92), set at the 2023 Asian Games.

Originally reported by Mark Wild.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

, United States – 1:04.13 (2017) World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013)

, Lithuania – 1:04.35 (2013) Championship Record: Lilly King , United States – 1:04.13 (2017)

, United States – 1:04.13 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania – 1:04.62

, Lithuania – 1:04.62 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 1:06.79, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 1:07.12

Final

Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:05.27 Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:05.82 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 1:05.92 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1:06.02 Mona McSharry (IRL) – 1:06.42 Alina Zmushka (NIA) – 1:06.58 Yang Chang (CHN) – 1:06.75 Sophie Angus (CAN) – 1:07.09

What a great race to end the night, another teenager claiming a gold medal, showcasing the names of the future (or perhaps even Paris). China’s Tang Qianting took the race out hard and fast. Touching at the 50 in 30,25, one of only two under 31, Tang held the lead from start to finish to add another gold medal to the haul for China.

Swimming a very different race, Dutch star Tes Schouten was 6th at the 50 (31.46) but closed fastest amongst the field in 34.36 to win the silver medal. A couple of minutes after the 200 free, Siobhan Haughey swam her way to a bronze medal in a time of 1:05.92, a new personal best and Hong Kong record. Haughey, who is known for her freestyle prowess, has had her dabbling in this event pay off, landing her a spot on the podium.