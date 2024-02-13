World Championship Contender Krzysztof Chmielewski is DQ’ed for a Non-Simultaneous Touch

Polish swimmer Krzysztof Chmielewski, the 2023 World Championships silver medalist, the favorite to win gold in Doha, and a gold medal contender in Paris, was disqualified in the semifinals on Tuesday in the 200 fly for a ‘non-simultaneous touch’ on his first term. After reviewing the video, the federation acknowledged that the call appeared to be correct.

The rule describes the requirement of butterfliers and breaststrokers to touch each turn and finish end with two hands at the same time, though not necessarily on the same plane. The “simultaneous” instruction leaves some room for interpretation, as we saw during the International Swim League final in 2021, but all calls made on deck at the World Championships are reviewed by a video crew.

Chmielewski surged at the end of the race, winning his semi-final over an injured Tomoru Honda, among others, in 1:54.52. Chmielewski was the only swimmer under 1:55 in either semi-final.

Race footage available publicly didn’t show an obvious non-simultaneous touch. Sometimes this call is made if a swimmer comes into the wall lopsided, leaning into the turn before making contact, but in all three turns, Chmielewski appears to be square.

The turns are all shown from different angles, with the first including an underwater view, the second the traditional elevated poolside view, and the third a view from straight overhead. The latter two look as clean as can be seen on camera.

The first turn, where the disqualification was called, is pretty inconclusive from the television angle.

Turn Timestamps:

Turn 1: 0:26

Turn 2: 57

Turn 3: 1:25

World Aquatics as a policy doesn’t release the footage they use to make or confirm disqualification calls.

The Polish federation discussed filing a protest, but ultimately decided not to.

“Both Krzysztof and the training staff watched in detail the video presented by the World Aquatics Technical Commission after the race,” the Polish federation said on Facebook. “You can see for him a mistake for which Krzysztof was disqualified. Unfortunately, there was no reason to protest.”

Chmielewski, 19, won a European Junior Championship and World Junior Championship in 2022 and a World Championships silver medalist in summer 2023. He is in the midst of his freshman season at USC in the United States, training under a former Olympic gold medalist Lea Maurer.

His twin brother Michal Chmielewski became the 3rd seed after Krzystof’s disqualification. While Krzysztof is the more accomplished of the two internationally, Michal has show big progress in the pair’s short time in southern California.

Krzysztof Chmielewski is among the favorites for gold in the 200 fly at next year’s World Championships. Though he has three World Record holders to contend with, all enter the meet with a little bit of baggage. The long course 200 fly World Record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary was apparently not training for much of 2023, the short course World Record holder Tomoru Honda of Japan is swimming with a sprained ankle (and Chmielewski beat him at Worlds last year), and 400 IM World Record holder Leon Marchand has some big event choices to make (or maybe he doesn’t).

