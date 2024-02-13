Irie, Ohashi, Watanabe & More Headed To 2024 Konami Open

2024 KONAMI OPEN

Saturday, February 17th & Sunday, February 18th

International Swimming Center, Chiba Prefecture

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

The 2024 Konami Open kicks off in Japan on Saturday, February 17th with the two-day affair taking place at the International Swimming Center within the Chiba Prefecture. The meet represents the last of three annual ‘K’ meets in Japan, with the Kosuke Kitajima Cup having taken place in January while last week the Kirara Cup concluded.

As in the past, the Konami Open has attracted some of the nation’s top talent, with Olympians and World Championships swimmers flocking to a chance for additional tune-ups ahead of the Japanese Swimming Championships. That meet, which is taking place in March as opposed to its usual month of April, represents the nation’s sole qualifying opportunity for swimmers to etch their names onto the roster for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Top-tier athletes expected to race this weekend include the following:

Runa Imai

Ryosuke Irie

Yui Ohashi

Takeshi Kawamoto

Waka Kobori

Satomi Suzuki

Ai Soma

Ageha Tanigawa

Katsumi Nakamura

Mio Narita

Hiroko Makino

Naoki Mizunuma

Ippei Watanabe

Yamato Okadome

Riku Yamaguchi