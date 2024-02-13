Doha 2024, Day 3 Asian Recap: Hwang Sunwoo & Siobhan Haughey Make History

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers stemming from the Asian continent had a successful night three of racing in Doha on both the women’s and men’s sides.

First, for the women, China’s Tang Qianting scored a new national record en route to capturing the 100m breaststroke gold.

Just 19 years of age, Tang fired off a lifetime best of 1:05.27 to get the job done, falling just .08 outside of Japanese swimmer Reona Aoki‘s 1:05.19 Asian Record in the process.

Dutch ace Tes Schouten earned the 1bresat silver tonight in 1:05.82 but it was Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey who rounded out the podium in a time of 1:05.92, a new national record.

Haughey doubled up on events this evening, chasing 100m breast gold after she already raced in the semi-finals of the 200m free. In that earlier contest, she secured the 2nd seed for tomorrow night’s main event in 1:56.04.

Entering these World Championships, Haughey held the Hong Kong standard in the 100m breaststroke with her career-quickest 1:06.05. That was turned in at last December’s U.S. National Championships. Her performance this evening, therefore, represents the 26-year-old’s first-ever foray under the 1:06 barrier in the event.

Haughey’s medal also checks in as the first-ever for Hong Kong in the women’s 100m breast at a World Championships.

Old Hong Kong Record – 1:06.05 New Hong Kong Record – 1:05.92 31.04 30.63 35.01 35.29

On the men’s side, Korean Hwang Sunwoo successfully secured gold in the 200m freestyle, upgrading his bronze from last year’s edition of the World Championships.

Although Hwang was faster last year in Fukuoka, registering a new national record outing of 1:44.42, his result of 1:44.75 this time around was enough to get the job done. Behind Hwang was 28-year-old Danas Rapsys of Lithuania who clinched silver in 1:45.05 while newcomer American Luke Hobson earned bronze in 1:45.26.

At the 2022 in Budapest, Hwang earned silver in 1:44.47. That means tonight marks the 20-year-old’s 3rd consecutive podium at a World Championships, making him the first-ever Korean swimmer to accomplish the feat.

National/Continental Records Through Day 3:

China Men’s 100m free – Pan Zhanle , 46.80 *WORLD RECORD Women’s 100m breast – Tang Qianting , 1:05.27

Hong Kong Women’s 100m breast – Siobhan Haughey , 1:05.92



Medal Table (Asia) Through Day 2: