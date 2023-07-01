Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith on First Taper with Bob Bowman: “It’s a learning experience”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although Regan Smith came up short of the world record she was aiming for in the 100 back last night, the backstroke ace still got under her previous US Open record while earning a national title. This is Smith’s first taper with new coach Bob Bowman and she says it’s a learning process, with constant 2-way communication between coach and athlete.

Rswim
36 minutes ago

I can’t wait to see her and Kaylee battle head to head when they are both at their best. Let’s go Regan!

Fetterman
50 minutes ago

Regan: “I trust him [Coach Bob Bowman] completely.”

That sounds like a “100” on a scale from 1 to 100.

I wonder what number she’d give to the the trust level she had with Coach Meehan.

Mr Piano
Reply to  Fetterman
15 minutes ago

Phelps also said he had complete faith in Bob. I guess things work out well when there’s communication.

