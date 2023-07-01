Regan Smith 57.71 100 Back US Open Record – RACE ANALYSIS

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
Regan Smith broke her own US Open and US Nationals record last night in the 100 back, undercutting her old 57.76 mark by .05 to clock a 57.71 for the national title. Smith now adds the 100 back to her event lineup in Fukuoka, which includes the 200 back, 200 fly, and 50 back as well.