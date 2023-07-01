Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith 57.71 100 Back US Open Record – RACE ANALYSIS

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Regan Smith broke her own US Open and US Nationals record last night in the 100 back, undercutting her old 57.76 mark by .05 to clock a 57.71 for the national title. Smith now adds the 100 back to her event lineup in Fukuoka, which includes the 200 back, 200 fly, and 50 back as well.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!